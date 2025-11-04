CETY is Exploring Renewable Energy and Efficiency Solutions to Artificial Intelligence Data Centers

IRVINE, CA., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: CETY) (the “Company” or “CETY”), intends to develop specialized energy efficient solutions for artificial intelligence (AI) data centers and crypto miners.

According to IEA estimates, U.S. data centers consumed 183 terawatt-hours (TWh) of electricity in 2024, and is expected to double by 2030. Global data centers are projected to consume 460 TWh in 2024 to over 1,000 TWh in 2030. Within the various sources of electricity generation, renewable energy is the fastest-growing source for data centers. Renewable energy is expected to grow at an annual average rate of 22% between 2024 and 2030, meeting nearly 50% of the growth in data center electricity demand.

CETY is currently evaluating a suite of energy efficient solutions that can lower the operating costs of data centers. These solutions would include but not limited to AI driven energy management systems, battery storage, and cooling technology. CETY believes its existing experience in waste heat recovery and waste to energy may help capture this growing market.

About Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (CETY)

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (CETY) is a rising leader in the zero-emission revolution by offering eco-friendly green energy solutions, clean energy fuels and alternative electric power for small and mid-sized projects in North America, Europe, and Asia. We deliver power from heat and biomass with zero emission and low cost. The Company's principal products are Waste Heat Recovery Solutions using our patented Clean CycleTM generator to create electricity. CETY Waste to Energy Solutions convert waste products created in manufacturing, agriculture, wastewater treatment plants and other industries to electricity and BioChar. CETY Engineering, Consulting and Project Management Solutions provide expertise and experience in developing clean energy projects for municipal and industrial customers and Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) companies.

CETY's common stock is currently traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “CETY.” For more information, visit www.cetyinc.com.

