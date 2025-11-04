ECD Automotive Design’s First Custom Porsche 911 Wins “Best in Show – European Modified Division” at Festivals of Speed 2025

KISSIMMEE, Fla., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECD Automotive Design, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECDA), the world’s largest Land Rover and Jaguar restoration company known for its custom luxury builds, including bespoke Defenders, Range Rovers, Jaguar E-Types, Ford Mustangs and Toyota FJs, is proud to announce that its Project Gravette Porsche 993 has earned Best in Show – European Modified Division at the 2025 Festivals of Speed, held at the Mission Resort + Club in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida.

Visuals of Project Gravette

Marking ECD’s first-ever Porsche 911 build, Project Gravette made its public debut at the event and immediately captivated spectators and judges alike with its flawless craftsmanship, modern refinement, and unmistakable ECD design signature.

“The Festivals of Speed celebrates the best in design and craftsmanship, and to take home Best in Show for our debut Porsche project is a milestone moment for ECD,” said Scott Wallace, CEO and Co-Founder of ECD Automotive Design. “It’s validation that our passion for blending heritage design, performance, and modern luxury translates beautifully beyond the Land Rover, Mustang, FJ, and Jaguar world.”

ECD’s new Boutique Division, which produced Project Gravette, extends the company’s legacy of custom builds, adding Porsche 911s to a prestigious lineup of classics that require a one team per vehicle build model. Each vehicle is handcrafted at the company’s state-of-the-art facility in Kissimmee, Florida, where design artistry meets cutting-edge performance engineering.

Tom Humble, ECD’s Co-Founder and CTO, reflected on the win:

“This award is a proud moment for our entire team. The first Porsche 911 off our production line represents years of creative evolution at ECD. To see it recognized at Festivals of Speed shows that our approach, melding bespoke craftsmanship with modern innovation, resonates not just with enthusiasts, but with anyone who loves the artistry of the automobile.”

Project Gravette joins a growing list of award-winning builds from ECD in 2025, following The Wellesley Commission Jaguar E-Type and Project Ghost Mustang, both celebrated for design and engineering excellence.

With this recognition, ECD continues to redefine what’s possible in the world of bespoke automotive design, offering clients the chance to commission their own piece of rolling art.

About ECD Automotive Design

ECD, a public company trading under ECDA on the Nasdaq, is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic beauty with modern performance. Currently, ECD restores Land Rovers Series, Land Rover Series IIA, the Range Rover Classic, Jaguar E-Type, Ford Mustang, Toyota FJ, and highly specialized vehicles from its Boutique Studio. Each vehicle produced by ECD is fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified Automotive Service Excellence (“ASE”) craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British “gear heads" whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. ECD’s global headquarters is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Florida that is home to 105 talented and dedicated employees that hold combined 80 ASE and five master level certifications. ECD has an affiliated logistics center in the U.K. where its seven employees work to source and transport 25-year-old work vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration. For more information, visit www.ecdautodesign.com .

