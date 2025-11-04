BexBack Launches Double Deposit Bonus and 100x Leverage Crypto Futures Trading — No KYC Required





SINGAPORE, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global crypto derivatives platform BexBack has officially launched its new Double Deposit Bonus event, empowering traders with up to 100x leverage on crypto futures — all while maintaining a No KYC (Know Your Customer) policy. With over 500,000 users across 200+ countries and regions, BexBack continues to redefine the standards of privacy, efficiency, and accessibility in digital asset trading.

Why Choose a No KYC Crypto Exchange?





In an era of increasing regulatory data collection, privacy-focused traders are seeking platforms that offer flexibility and freedom without compromising security.



BexBack allows users to trade without identity verification, enabling instant registration and trading access. This No KYC approach saves time and reduces personal data exposure risks, while BexBack’s advanced encryption, cold-storage systems, and real-time risk management ensure the highest level of fund protection.

Why Trade with 100x Leverage?

For active traders, leverage is the key to maximizing market opportunities.



BexBack’s up to 100x leverage lets users amplify their positions in top cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, SOL, and ADA, enabling flexible exposure to market volatility.



With no slippage, no spread, and an ultra-fast matching engine, BexBack ensures seamless order execution — even in high-volume market conditions.

The Power of a 100% Deposit Bonus





To help new users accelerate their trading journey, BexBack is offering a 100% Double Deposit Bonus.



Users who make a one-time deposit of at least 0.001 BTC or 100 USDT will automatically receive an equal bonus amount credited to their trading account within 24 hours.



This effectively doubles a trader’s starting balance, allowing for more flexibility, improved margin support, and enhanced risk control in leveraged trading environments.

Trusted by Over 500,000 Global Users

Since its launch, BexBack has rapidly grown to become one of the most trusted names in the crypto derivatives market.



With a strong global presence, user-friendly interface, and transparent fee structure, BexBack continues to attract professional traders and newcomers alike — combining institutional-grade stability with retail accessibility.

Why recommend BexBack?

No KYC Required: Start trading immediately without complex identity verification.

100% Deposit Bonus: Double your funds, double your profits.

High-Leverage Trading: Offers up to 100x leverage, maximizing investors' capital efficiency.

Demo Account: Comes with 10 BTC in virtual funds, ideal for beginners to practice risk-free trading.

Comprehensive Trading Options: Feature-rich trading available via Web and mobile applications.

Convenient Operation: No slippage, no spread, and fast, precise trade execution.

Global User Support: Enjoy 24/7 customer service, no matter where you are.

About BexBack

BexBack is a Singapore-based cryptocurrency derivatives exchange offering perpetual futures trading with up to 100x leverage, no KYC requirements, and a zero-slippage trading engine.

The platform supports over 50 major crypto assets and offers exclusive bonuses, fast deposits and withdrawals, and multi-layered security protection.

Join BexBack now to claim your 100% Double Deposit Bonus, experience 100x leverage trading, and enjoy No KYC freedom — all in one powerful, secure, and easy-to-use crypto futures platform.

Official Website: https://www.bexback.com

Twitter (X): https://x.com/BexbackOfficial

Contact:

Amanda

business@bexback.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Bexback. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0865fdd7-13c6-49f8-8c5a-64165fcad3d1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9768352e-5220-45d4-9d27-0af0d32a1770

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d87a974e-e99d-42d3-934d-a53a03b7146d