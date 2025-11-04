BizClik Launches Sustainability LIVE: The Middle East Summit 2026

Sustainability Magazine , a BizClik brand, to host virtual summit connecting sustainability and energy leaders across the Middle East alongside Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE : The Middle East Summit

London, UK - 4 November 2025 - BizClik, the global B2B media and events company behind Sustainability Magazine, has announced the launch of Sustainability LIVE: The Middle East Summit , taking place virtually on 3-4 February 2026 .

The two-day summit will bring together sustainability, energy, and climate leaders from across the region to share strategies that drive decarbonisation, accelerate the energy transition, and strengthen ESG performance.

Running alongside its sister event, Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: The Middle East Summit , a single event ticket will grant attendees access to both summits through one integrated platform. This allows participants of Sustainability LIVE to explore Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE sessions and connect with a wider network of professionals throughout the two-day programme.

Glen White, Founder & CEO of BizClik, said:

“Our Middle East Summits connect leaders focused on transformation. By hosting both Sustainability LIVE and Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE on one platform, we’re enabling collaboration across industries to solve shared sustainability challenges.”

Key Themes & Highlights

20+ expert speakers from global and regional organisations

from global and regional organisations Inspiring content tracks on AI in Sustainability, Industrial Decarbonisation Strategies, and The Global Impact Forum

on AI in Sustainability, Industrial Decarbonisation Strategies, and The Global Impact Forum Engaging sessions covering climate finance, renewable energy, ESG leadership, and the circular economy

covering climate finance, renewable energy, ESG leadership, and the circular economy Interactive group discussions such as panels, fireside chats, and live Q&As

such as panels, fireside chats, and live Q&As Online networking with 500+ sustainability and energy professionals via Brella, BizClik’s virtual networking platform





Past Sustainability LIVE programmes have featured executives from Schneider Electric, Visa, Meta, Cisco, Google, Siemens, Toyota, DP World, and KFC.

Nadia Boumeziout, Head of Sustainability and Information Governance (Middle East) at Zurich Insurance Company and past speaker at Sustainability LIVE: Dubai 2025, shared:

“Zurich actively participates in sustainability-focused events globally, and this platform offers a powerful way to exchange insights and best practices. It’s an opportunity to share our progress and collaborate with others equally committed to driving meaningful change.”





Join Industry Leaders Online

Registration is open now, and tickets are free to attend. Attendees of Sustainability LIVE: The Middle East Summit will also gain access to sessions from Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: The Middle East Summit, hosted concurrently on the same digital platform.

Register or sponsor here:

Sustainability LIVE: The Middle East Summit – Sign Up | Sponsorship Opportunities

About BizClik

BizClik is one of the world’s fastest-growing B2B media and events companies, producing industry-leading content across sustainability, procurement, supply chain, technology, and fintech. Through its portfolio of global digital events, magazines, and demand-generation services, BizClik connects the world’s most influential business leaders with the insights and opportunities that drive innovation.

