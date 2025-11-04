$94.95 Bn Psychiatry Clinics Markets 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F: Key Opportunities in Expanding Digital Mental Health Services and Telepsychiatry, and the Integration of Advanced Therapies

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Psychiatry Clinics Market Report 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The psychiatry clinics market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $89.47 billion in 2024 to $94.95 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing awareness and reduced stigma surrounding mental health, greater adoption of advanced psychiatric therapies and technologies, rising prevalence of stress, anxiety, and depression, expansion of digital mental health services, and growing coverage by private insurance. The psychiatry clinics market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $118.82 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%.





The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to an increasing focus on early diagnosis and intervention, expanding collaboration between psychiatry clinics and primary healthcare providers, rising demand for outpatient psychiatric services, greater emphasis on workplace mental health programs, and a growing prevalence of dual diagnosis cases. Major trends in the forecast period include advancements in neurostimulation therapies, integration of telepsychiatry platforms, technology-enabled mental health assessment tools, innovations in digital therapeutics, progress in pharmacogenomics and personalized medicine, and the development of collaborative care models.



The rising prevalence of mental health disorders is expected to drive growth in the psychiatry clinics market. Mental health disorders, which affect mood, thinking, behavior, and overall psychological well-being, are increasing due to rising stress levels that can overwhelm individuals' coping mechanisms, leading to conditions such as anxiety and depression. Psychiatry clinics play a key role in managing these disorders by offering specialized care, early diagnosis, and personalized treatment plans to help patients improve their quality of life.



Companies in the market are focusing on innovative approaches to improve mental health outcomes. One such approach is transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, a non-invasive treatment that uses magnetic fields to stimulate nerve cells in the brain. In August 2024, Neuro Wellness Spa, a US-based mental healthcare provider, launched its 10th psychiatry and TMS clinic. The clinic provides advanced, patient-centered mental health services including TMS therapy for treatment-resistant depression, anxiety, and OCD, along with psychiatric evaluations, medication management, psychotherapy such as cognitive behavioral therapy, and integrative wellness programs like nutritional counseling and stress management. The clinic also offers telepsychiatry services, insurance support, and flexible payment options to enhance access and continuity of care.



In January 2025, Oceans Healthcare, a US-based behavioral health provider, acquired Haven Behavioral Healthcare Inc. to expand its geographic reach and enhance both inpatient and outpatient mental health services. This acquisition strengthens Oceans Healthcare's capacity to meet the growing demand for psychiatry and behavioral health services across the United States.



North America was the largest region in the psychiatry clinics market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in psychiatry clinics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa. The countries covered in the psychiatry clinics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $94.95 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $118.82 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Psychiatry Clinics Market Characteristics



3. Psychiatry Clinics Market Trends and Strategies



4. Psychiatry Clinics Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, and Covid and Recovery on the Market

4.1. Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism



5. Global Psychiatry Clinics Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework

5.1. Global Psychiatry Clinics PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

5.2. Analysis of End Use Industries

5.3. Global Psychiatry Clinics Market Growth Rate Analysis

5.4. Global Psychiatry Clinics Historic Market Size and Growth, 2019-2024, Value ($ Billion)

5.5. Global Psychiatry Clinics Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2024-2029, 2034F, Value ($ Billion)

5.6. Global Psychiatry Clinics Total Addressable Market (TAM)



6. Psychiatry Clinics Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Psychiatry Clinics Market, Segmentation by Treatment Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Combined Therapy

Psychotherapy

Psychotropic Medication

6.2. Global Psychiatry Clinics Market, Segmentation by Insurance Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Private Insurance

Public Insurance

Self Pay

6.3. Global Psychiatry Clinics Market, Segmentation by Service Setting, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Inpatient

Outpatient

Telepsychiatry

6.4. Global Psychiatry Clinics Market, Segmentation by Patient Age Group, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Adult

Child and Adolescent

Geriatric

6.5. Global Psychiatry Clinics Market, Segmentation by Disorder Category, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Anxiety Disorders

Mood Disorders

Psychotic Disorders

6.6. Global Psychiatry Clinics Market, Sub-Segmentation of Combined Therapy, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy With Medication

Dialectical Behavior Therapy With Medication

Interpersonal Therapy With Medication

Family Therapy With Medication

6.7. Global Psychiatry Clinics Market, Sub-Segmentation of Psychotherapy, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy

Dialectical Behavior Therapy

Interpersonal Therapy

Psychodynamic Therapy

Family and Couples Therapy

Group Therapy

6.8. Global Psychiatry Clinics Market, Sub-Segmentation of Psychotropic Medication, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Antidepressants

Antipsychotics

Mood Stabilizers

Anxiolytics

Stimulants

7. Psychiatry Clinics Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Psychiatry Clinics Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Psychiatry Clinics Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Companies Featured

Universal Health Services

Ramsay Health Care Limited

Acadia Healthcare

Rogers Behavioral Health

AltaPointe Health

Thriveworks Counseling

The Center for Health Care Services

Sheppard Pratt Health System

Oceans Healthcare

Harris Center for Mental Health and IDD

Amen Clinics

Med Park Hospital

Menninger Clinic

Bay Psychiatric Associates

Austen Riggs Center

Peninsula Behavioral Health

MindSpot Clinic

Oakland Psychological Clinic

Citrus Health Group LLC

Tucker Psychiatric Clinic.

