Blink Charging Teams with Karbon Homes to Offer Expanded EV Infrastructure

Bowie, MD., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading global owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced it has been selected as the EV collaborator for Karbon Homes, a social housing provider, owning and managing approximately 34,000 homes across the Northeast of England and Yorkshire.

The new working relationship further expands upon Karbon Homes’ sustainability goals for its properties. The organization’s mission is to deliver quality homes and services that support thriving communities. With a focus on affordability, safety, and sustainability, Karbon offers a wide range of housing options, including affordable rent, shared ownership, and supported housing. Its ‘Stronger Foundations’ strategy underpins a commitment to decarbonization and delivering energy-efficient homes that meet the evolving needs of residents.

As part of its environmental strategy, Karbon has pledged to equip all new developments with renewable technologies, including solar PV, heat pumps, battery storage, and, with Blink’s help, EV charging infrastructure.

“Working with Blink as a singular provider will increase the degree of oversight and control we have over our EV charging capability and will enable us to centrally manage our portfolio with support from Blink,” said Anthony Bell, Karbon Homes’ Group Director for Asset and Regeneration. “We look forward to working closely with Blink to connect our domestic and commercial chargers, bridging our EV infrastructure across our Development, Asset, Facilities, Property Services and Fleet teams.”

Blink is committed to training Karbon colleagues, as well as customers moving into homes with chargers.

“It’s an honor to be working with the Karbon Homes team in support of its environmental commitments,” said Alex Calnan, Managing Director of Europe for Blink. “As more drivers transition to electric vehicles, it’s essential that we continue to provide accessible and high-quality charging infrastructure. We look forward to working closely Karbon Homes and its residents to achieve these goals.”

Blink Charging continues to secure collaborations nationwide, working with local authorities, businesses, and property developers to provide customer-focused solutions and sustainable energy management for a cleaner transport future.

About Karbon Homes

Karbon Homes builds, manages and looks after affordable homes for people across the North. The aim is to give all customers the strong foundations they need to get on with life. Since its formation in 2017, Karbon has focused on delivering its three strategic aims - to provide as many good quality homes as it can, to deliver excellent service to its customers, and to shape strong, sustainable places for its communities. Karbon Homes’ footprint covers the Northeast of England and Yorkshire, with over 30,000 homes across diverse communities, all facing different opportunities and challenges. Some customers just need an affordable home, or a way onto the property ladder. Others might need more – financial advice, community services, sheltered accommodation or training that can lead to a new job. Whatever people need to feel more secure, confident and happy with their lives, the Karbon team work their hearts out to provide it. Karbon believes that by combining a sound business head with a strong social heart and staying true to its values, it can build strong foundations for even more people. For more information, please visit https://www.karbonhomes.co.uk/

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK) is a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, enabling drivers, hosts, and fleets to easily transition to electric transportation through innovative charging solutions. Blink’s principal line of products and services include Blink’s EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.

For more information, please visit https://blinkcharging.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should” or other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including achieving projected revenue, adjusted EBITDA and gross margin targets as described in Blink Charging’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

