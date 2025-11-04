American Institutes for Research Experts to Present at the Association for Public Policy Analysis and Management (APPAM) 2025 Fall Research Conference

Arlington, Va., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experts from the American Institutes for Research (AIR) will present several sessions during the 2025 Association for Public Policy Analysis and Management (APPAM) fall research conference. The conference will be held November 13-15, 2025, at the Seattle Hyatt Regency.

AIR experts will share their work across a variety of topics, including designing policies to increase college access and completion, teacher recruitment and retention, use of artificial intelligence (AI) in classrooms, and more. Built around the theme, “Forging Collaborations for Transformative and Resilient Policy Solutions,” the conference will bring together policy experts, researchers, student, government leaders and professionals from around the country.

AIR is a Gold Conference Sponsor and will have a booth available in the Exhibitor Hall. Sessions featuring AIR experts and their work are listed below (all times are in Pacific Standard Time). Learn more about all conference presentations and activities on the conference website.



Thursday, November 13

8:30—10:00am

Panel Session: Academics, Professional Skills, and Critical Thinking—What Drives Students’ Economic Mobility?

Location: Grand Hyatt Seattle, Floor: 1st Floor/Lobby Level, Room: Leonesa 3

AIR Discussant: Roddy Theobald

10:15—11:45am

Panel Session: Harnessing Evidence to Advance Equity in Career Pathways

Location: Hyatt Regency Seattle, Floor: 7th Floor, Room: 706 - Pilchuck

AIR Presenter/Author: Neha Nanda

1:45—3:15pm

Panel Session: Community Perspectives on School Desegregation and Integration: School Choice, Housing Mobility, and Community Engagement

Location: Hyatt Regency Seattle, Floor: 7th Floor, Room: 709 - Stillaguamish

AIR Discussant: Ellie Klein

AIR Chair: Terris Ross

AIR Organizer: Christopher Paek

Panel Session: Occupational Licensing: Barriers, Competition, and Equity in the Modern Labor Market

Location: Hyatt Regency Seattle, Floor: 7th Floor, Room: 706 - Pilchuck

AIR Panel Chair: Dan Goldhaber

3:30—5:00pm

Panel Session: Using Statewide Administrative Data to Examine the Inputs and Outcomes of Career and Technical Education (CTE)

Location: Hyatt Regency Seattle, Floor: 5th Floor, Room: 504 – Foss

Panel Presentation: Post-Pandemic CTE Teacher Attrition Across Five States

AIR Presenter/Author: Roddy Theobald

Paper Panel: Early Childhood Impacts

Location: Grand Hyatt Seattle, Floor: 1st Floor/Lobby Level, Room: Discovery A

AIR Presenter/Author: Ashley Pierson

Panel Session: Institutional Resources for Navigating Complexity: Designing Policies to Increase College Access and Completion

Location: Hyatt Regency Seattle, Floor: 5th Floor, Room: 505 - Queets

AIR Discussant: Preeya Mbekeani



Friday, November 14

8:30—10:00am

Panel Session: Leveraging Housing Policy to Reduce Educational Inequality

Location: Hyatt Regency Seattle, Floor: 5th Floor, Room: 505 - Queets

AIR Discussant: Terris Ross

10:15—11:45am

Panel Session: Evaluating Criminal Legal Reforms and Rollbacks in California

Location: Hyatt Regency Seattle, Floor: 5th Floor, Room: 503 - Duckabush

AIR Discussant: Candace Hester

1:45—3:15pm

Panel Session: Staffing for Special Education Service Delivery and Impacts of SPED Service Delivery Models

Location: Hyatt Regency Seattle, Floor: 5th Floor, Room: 504 - Foss

AIR Discussant: Roddy Theobald

1:45—3:15 pm

Paper Panel: Governing Innovation: AI, Infrastructure, and Global Public Value

Location: Hyatt Regency Seattle, Floor: 7th Floor, Room: 707 - Snoqualmie

AIR Discussant: Ruhan Circi

3:30—5:00pm

Panel Session: Evidence on Participation in High School Career and Technical Education Programs and Student Outcomes

Location: Grand Hyatt Seattle, Floor: 1st Floor/Lobby Level, Room: EA Amphitheater

AIR Presenter/Author: Kelly Reese



Saturday, November 15

12:00—1:30pm

Saturday Poster Luncheon

Location: Hyatt Regency Seattle, Floor: 7th Floor, Room: 710 - Regency Ballroom

AIR Presenter/Author: Isabelle Saillard

Poster #121: The Landscape and Evolvement of the School Choice Scholarship Since the 1980s—A Bibliometric Review

AIR Presenters/Authors: Ke Wang and Anlan Zhang





1:45—3:15pm

Panel Session: Teacher Value Added and Long-Run Student Outcomes

Location: Hyatt Regency Seattle, Floor: 5th Floor, Room: 504 - Foss

AIR Chair: Dan Goldhaber

AIR Presenter: Ben Backes

Workshop: Agentic AI: Empowering Policy Innovation

Location: Hyatt Regency Seattle, Floor: 5th Floor, Room: 502 - Cowliltz

AIR Moderator: Burhan Ogut

AIR Organizer: Ruhan Circi

AIR Presenter/Author: Bhashithe Abeysinghe

3:30—5:00pm

Panel Session: Strategic and Targeted Solutions to School Staffing Problems

Location: Hyatt Regency Seattle, Floor: 5th Floor, Room: 505 – Queets

Panel Paper: Exploring the Landscape of Teacher Applications

AIR Presenter/Author: Dan Goldhaber

Panel Session: New Experimental Evidence on the Reemployment Services and Eligibility Assessment (RESEA) Program

Location: Hyatt Regency Seattle, Floor: 7th Floor, Room: 705 - Palouse

AIR Discussant: Siobhan Mills de la Rosa



