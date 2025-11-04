Paragonix Technologies Expands Access to Organ Transplants with Nationwide Clinical & Product Distribution Fleet

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paragonix Technologies , a pioneer in organ transplant technologies and organ procurement services, today announced the launch of a first-of-its-kind supply chain initiative featuring a dedicated Paragonix Distribution Fleet. This nationwide program is designed to ensure that hospitals, transplant centers, and organ procurement organizations (OPOs) have consistent and timely access to Paragonix’s full portfolio of organ preservation technologies and clinical support.

The first Paragonix fleet vehicles will launch in Florida and California, serving transplant programs across those regions. This expansion marks a significant step forward in Paragonix’s mission to improve access to life-saving organ preservation technologies and support thousands of patients awaiting transplant nationwide.

“This national initiative represents our ongoing commitment to improving access to life-saving organ preservation technologies,” said Dr. Lisa Anderson, President of Paragonix Technologies. “With the launch of our national fleet, our customers now have unprecedented access to organ preservation products, surgical and donor organ coordination services, air and ground logistics, as well as on demand clinical support. The goal is to provide our partners with a comprehensive, single-source solution that enables them to protect every organ and support every patient awaiting a second chance at life.”

As the only company to offer innovative, FDA-cleared, and CE-marked organ preservation technologies across all five major solid organs, Paragonix provides technologies that protect donor organs and continuously monitor preservation conditions in real time. Leveraging advanced hypothermic preservation methods aligned with institutional guidelines and multi-year clinical data, Paragonix has supported over 18,000 transplant cases since introducing the SherpaPak Cardiac Transport System in 2018. Today, Paragonix devices are in use at more than 260 transplant centers nationwide, representing over 80% of the centers in the US.

“Our rapid growth has led to increased demand for our technologies throughout the country. The fleet initiative is just one of the avenues we are pursuing to get life-saving products and services into the hands of medical professionals in the most efficient way possible,” said Garrett Riddle, Chief Operating Officer of Paragonix Technologies

Paragonix Technologies, a Getinge company, is redefining how donor organs are protected and delivered, setting a new standard of care for transplantation worldwide. Built on the belief that every donated organ deserves the highest level of precision and respect, Paragonix partners with transplant centers and OPOs to improve outcomes through clinically proven preservation technologies and expert, hands-on procurement support.

Our nationwide transplant services provide 24/7 access to surgical recovery teams, logistics coordination, and clinical excellence — streamlining the recovery process and expanding access to life-saving organs. Combined with real-time digital monitoring, transparent data sharing, and the world’s largest preservation-focused clinical registries, Paragonix aims to deliver every possible advantage to healthcare providers and patients alike. For more information, visit www.paragonix.com .

