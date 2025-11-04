AI in Food and Beverage to Reach $50.6 Billion by 2030

Boston, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As artificial intelligence (AI) becomes deeply embedded across global supply chains, the food and beverage industry is emerging as one of the most transformative sectors. The global AI in food & beverage market is projected to grow from $10.8 billion in 2024 to $50.6 billion by the end of 2030, at a CAGR of 29.6% during the forecast period. From ML-driven food sorting to AI-powered quality control and robotics-based automation, industry leaders like IBM, Rockwell Automation, and Siemens are accelerating digital transformation to address efficiency, safety, and consumer personalization.

According to the report, rising demand for food safety, operational efficiency, and real-time quality monitoring is fueling AI adoption in the food and beverage industry. As North America leads in early adoption and Asia-Pacific gains traction, financial investment and scalable AI platforms will be critical to unlocking regional growth and technology diffusion.

Market Insights and Investment Trends Driving Expansion

AI is no longer viewed as an experimental technology in food and beverage, it’s now an investment imperative. Startups and established players alike are capturing investor interest through smart automation, predictive analytics, and dynamic pricing solutions. Solutions like LandingAI’s LandingLens and Wasteless’ AI-powered markdown platform are redefining how companies manage visual inspection, shelf life, and food waste in real time. (Chapter 2: Market Overview; Chapter 3: Market Dynamics)

Investors are channeling capital into computer vision, robotics, and NLP tools that enable precision sorting, contamination detection, and real-time data analytics across production lines. Strategic funding rounds and joint ventures are expanding AI’s reach from large processors to small-scale food retailers, aligning financial growth with operational innovation. (Chapter 3: Market Dynamics; Chapter 4: Market Segment Analysis)

Global food manufacturers are rethinking their long-term investment strategies, integrating AI into production planning, demand forecasting, and personalized nutrition product development. Financial stakeholders are focusing on high-growth application areas such as food safety and quality control. Companies are also using AI to improve marketing intelligence and consumer behavior analytics, unlocking new ROI streams through personalization and targeted promotions. (Chapter 4: Market Segment Analysis; Chapter 5: Competitive Intelligence)

Venture capital firms and institutional investors are increasingly emphasizing AI solutions that support ESG objectives. These include reducing food waste, optimizing energy consumption in packaging, and improving transparency in sourcing. Financial alignment with sustainability goals is creating new valuation metrics for tech providers serving the food and beverage space. (Chapter 5: Competitive Intelligence)

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2024 Forecast period considered 2025-2030 Base year market size $10.8 billion Market size forecast $50.6 billion Growth rate CAGR of 29.6% for the forecast period of 2025-2030 Segments covered Application, Technology, End-Use Industry, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa Market drivers Rising demand for food safety and quality is driving AI adoption.

The growing need for operational efficiency and AI driven automation.

Rising need for AI-driven product development in the food and beverage industry.

Additional Insights:

Approximately 15% to 20% of food and beverage companies have already integrated AI into their operations, and this share is rapidly expanding as automation becomes a core priority across the industry.

Market leaders include:

AAYS

ABB

ADLINK TECHNOLOGY INC.

AIOLA

CLEAROBJECT

IBM CORP.

ROCKWELL AUTOMATION

SESOTEC GMBH

SIEMENS

TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA

Get your copy of the report directly from BCC Research.

To request more information or complete your purchase, connect with us at info@bccresearch.com.

About BCC Research

BCC Research market research reports provide objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help you make informed business decisions free of noise and hype.

For media inquiries, email press@bccresearch.com or visit our media page for access to our market research library.

Any data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.