JCDecaux Dicon receives “Excellence in Long-Term Partnership” award at OneDXB Airport Excellence Awards, celebrating 17 years of innovation and collaboration with Dubai Airports

Paris, November 4th, 2025 – JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, present in 157 airports across the world, proudly announced that its Dubai-based subsidiary, JCDecaux Dicon, has been honored with the “Excellence in Long-Term Partnership” award at the prestigious “OneDXB Airport Excellence Awards’’. The ceremony took place on October 29th at the Jumeirah Zabeel Saray Theatre, bringing together representatives from Dubai Airports, airlines, and commercial partners to celebrate the collective achievements that continue to position Dubai International (DXB) as a global leader in air travel.

This award marks 17 years of strategic collaboration between JCDecaux Dicon and Dubai Airports, renowned as the busiest airport globally for international passenger traffic. In 2024, Dubai Airports recorded a milestone of 92.3 million passengers, surpassing its previous peak of 89.1 million set in 2018. The momentum has continued into 2025, with over 46 million travelers passing through DXB in the first half of the year, setting a new six-month record. These figures reflect Dubai’s growing appeal as a global destination and DXB’s enduring role as a gateway of choice for millions of international travelers.

Driven by a shared ambition to elevate the airport experience through innovation, creativity, and operational excellence, JCDecaux Dicon has played a central role in transforming the advertising landscape at Dubai International Airport, resulting in steadily improving performance. It relies on an ambitious strategy driven by Dubai Airports and the JCDecaux Dicon teams, who have been able to deliver bespoke media solutions tailored to the scale, diversity, and dynamism of Dubai’s airport environment.

Through immersive brand activations, data-driven audience targeting and contextualisation solutions, as well as impactful artistic collaborations, JCDecaux Dicon has crafted a compelling advertising ecosystem that not only delivers value to brands but also enhances the passenger experience with engaging and memorable moments.

Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, said: "JCDecaux has played a pivotal role in shaping both the commercial and experiential dimensions of DXB. Their unique ability to fuse creativity with cutting-edge innovation has been instrumental in helping us create a world-class airport environment, one that delivers exceptional value to our guests and brand partners alike."

Jean-Charles Decaux, Co-CEO of JCDecaux, said: "This award is a powerful recognition of the enduring and exceptional partnership we’ve built with Dubai Airports and their teams, one rooted in shared ambition, innovation, and excellence. We sincerely thank them for their trust and we are proud to contribute to DXB’s transformation into a global reference for airport advertising. We remain deeply committed to delivering forward-thinking solutions that continue to elevate both brand impact and the passenger experience."

Key Figures for JCDecaux

2024 revenue: €3,935.3m – H1 2025 revenue: €1,868.3m

N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide

A daily audience of 850 million people in more than 80 countries

1,091,811 advertising panels worldwide

Present in 3,894 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

12,026 employees

JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes

JCDecaux’s Group carbon reduction trajectory has been approved by the SBTi and the company has joined the Euronext Paris CAC® SBT 1.5° index

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the CDP (A), MSCI (AAA), Sustainalytics (11.9), and has achieved Gold Medal status from EcoVadis

1 st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100

Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100 Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (629,737 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 157 airports and 257 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (340,848 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (83,472 advertising panels worldwide)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (736,310 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (178,010 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (89,526 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (22,490 advertising panels)

N°2 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (20,689 advertising panels)



For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com .

Join us on X , LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube.

Communications Department: Clémentine Prat

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 10 – clementine.prat@jcdecaux.com

Investor Relations: Rémi Grisard

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 93 – remi.grisard@jcdecaux.com

Attachment