NNIT A/S: On-track performance with doubled profitability

Q3 2025 key highlights

While business was still being negatively impacted by macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty, there was an uplift in financial performance in the third quarter. Group operating profit excluding special items more than doubled at DKK 35.6m, corresponding to a margin of 8.2% against 3.9% in the third quarter of 2024. The step-change in margin development compared with last quarter and last year was driven by more efficient operations in terms of improving utilization and the effect from cost reducing initiatives carried out during 2024 and the first half of 2025.

in the third quarter. more than doubled at DKK 35.6m, corresponding to a margin of 8.2% against 3.9% in the third quarter of 2024. The step-change in margin development compared with last quarter and last year was driven by more efficient operations in terms of improving utilization and the effect from cost reducing initiatives carried out during 2024 and the first half of 2025. NNIT continued the momentum from late Q2 into Q3 with a solid order entry, which is a leading indicator into the fourth quarter and full-year 2026. Revenue amounted to DKK 431.6m in Q3 2025, equal to a negative revenue growth of 2.9% and organic growth (revenue growth adjusted for FX development) of -1.4% which was according to internal expectations.

In the third quarter, NNIT continued its strategic progress with focus on broadening its market tiering attention with several new engagements with lower-tier customers. Furthermore, NNIT continued to strengthen its operating model to become more efficient, delivering an improvement in utilization of around 4%-points whilst maintaining a high customer satisfaction of 4.5 (+0.1 vs Q3 2024) and continued low attrition rate.

with focus on broadening its market tiering attention with several new engagements with lower-tier customers. Furthermore, NNIT continued to strengthen its operating model to become more efficient, delivering an improvement in utilization of around 4%-points whilst maintaining a high customer satisfaction of 4.5 (+0.1 vs Q3 2024) and continued low attrition rate. NNIT maintains its full-year financial outlook for 2025. Organic growth is expected to be in the lower end of the range of 0 to 5% and group operating profit margin excl. special items in the lower end of the range of 7 to 9%. Special items are expected to be “up to DKK 69m”.

While performance in the third quarter continued to be affected by market unrest, NNIT saw a slight improvement from the second quarter with a 0.3%-points increase in organic growth. Despite revenue contracting compared with the same quarter last year, NNIT managed to more than double its group operating profit excl. special items in Q3 2025 compared with Q3 2024. The profitability improvement is due to continued efforts to enhance operational efficiency across the organization, including optimization of project resource mix, increasing utilization and structurally lowering the cost base. NNIT expects to continue the momentum and improve its margin heading into the last quarter of the year. The improved profitability will be further supported by an acceleration of revenue growth driven by a continued focus on increasing repeatable solutions and keep advancing AI into the product offering.

Pär Fors, President and CEO of NNIT, comments “We are pleased to see our customers continue to value our partnership in a global environment marked by uncertainty. This is clearly evidenced by our growing order book and customer satisfaction remaining at a high level. Furthermore, we are progressing well on our strategic plans and becoming more efficient and profitable as a pure-play IT consultancy business.”

Financial overview – Selected key figures

NNIT A/S, DKK million Q3 2025 Q3 2024 9M 2025 9M 2024 FY 2024 Revenue 431.6 444.7 1,357.9 1,382.1 1,851 Revenue growth, % -2.9% -1.7% -1.8% 7.2% 7.1% Revenue growth, organic % -1.4% -1.6% -1.3% 5.6% 6.0% Group operating profit excl. special items 35.6 17.5 76.5 73.4 117 Group operating profit margin excl. special items, % 8.2% 3.9% 5.6% 5.3% 6.3% Special items 7.9 9.4 53.4 13.3 69 Group operating profit incl. special items 27.7 8.1 23.1 60.1 48 Group operating profit margin incl. special items, % 6.4% 1.8% 1.7% 4.3% 2.6%





CONFERENCE CALL

November 5, 2025, at 9:30 AM CET:

Webcast link

Dial in information:

DK: +45 7876 8490

SE: +46 31-311 50 03

UK: +44 203 769 6819

US: +1 646-787-0157

Participant Access code: 472855

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations Media Relations Carsten Ringius

EVP & CFO

Tel: +45 3077 8888

carr@nnit.com Thomas Stensbøl

Press & Communications Manager

Tel: +45 3077 8800

tmts@nnit.com



ABOUT NNIT

NNIT is a leading provider of IT solutions to life sciences internationally, and to the public and private sectors in Denmark.

We focus on high complexity industries and thrive in environments where regulatory demands and complexity are high.

We advise on and build sustainable digital solutions that work for the patients, citizens, employees, end users or customers.

We strive to build unmatched excellence in the industries we serve, and we use our domain expertise to represent a business first approach – strongly supported by a selection of partner technologies but always driven by business needs rather than technology.

NNIT consists of group company NNIT A/S and the subsidiary SCALES. Together, these companies employ around 1,600 people in Europe, Asia and the USA.

Attachments