Block listing Interim Review

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the UK Listing Rules.)

Date:        4 November 2025

Name of applicant:PayPoint plc
Name of scheme:a. PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan

b. PayPoint plc Deferred Bonus Plan

c. PayPoint plc Long Term Incentive Plan

d. PayPoint Executive Share Plan (previously named PayPoint Restricted Share Plan)
Period of return:From:26 April 2025To:31 October 2025
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
  1. 342,815 ordinary shares of 1/3p each
  2. 223,825 ordinary shares of 1/3p each
  3. 157,903 ordinary shares of 1/3p each
  4. 163,399 ordinary shares of 1/3p each
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
  1. Nil
  2. Nil
  3. Nil
  4. Nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see UKLR 20.6.7G)
  1. 4,821 ordinary shares of 1/3p each
  2. 22,101
  3. Nil
  4. 78,040 ordinary shares of 1/3p each
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
  1. 337,994 ordinary shares of 1/3p each
  2. 201,724 ordinary shares of 1/3p each
  3. 157,903 ordinary shares of 1/3p each
  4. 85,359 ordinary shares of 1/3p each
POST CONSOLIDATION FIGURES:

(New Shares = Existing Shares x 12/13)
  1. 311,994
  2. 186,206
  3. 145,756
  4. 78,792
NotesPayPoint plc underwent a consolidation of share capital on 17 October 2025 on the basis of 12 new ordinary shares for every 13 existing ordinary shares held, resulting in a new nominal value of 0.3611 pence per share (previously 0.3333 pence).

Enquiries:

PayPoint Plc           
Phil Higgins, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary
+44 (0)7707 061 533

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

http://corporate.paypoint.com/

