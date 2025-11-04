Block listing Interim Review

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the UK Listing Rules.)

Date: 4 November 2025

Name of applicant: PayPoint plc

Name of scheme: a. PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan



b. PayPoint plc Deferred Bonus Plan



c. PayPoint plc Long Term Incentive Plan



d. PayPoint Executive Share Plan (previously named PayPoint Restricted Share Plan)

Period of return: From: 26 April 2025 To: 31 October 2025

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 342,815 ordinary shares of 1/3p each 223,825 ordinary shares of 1/3p each 157,903 ordinary shares of 1/3p each 163,399 ordinary shares of 1/3p each

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Nil Nil Nil Nil

Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see UKLR 20.6.7G) 4,821 ordinary shares of 1/3p each 22,101 Nil 78,040 ordinary shares of 1/3p each

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 337,994 ordinary shares of 1/3p each 201,724 ordinary shares of 1/3p each 157,903 ordinary shares of 1/3p each 85,359 ordinary shares of 1/3p each POST CONSOLIDATION FIGURES:



(New Shares = Existing Shares x 12/13) 311,994 186,206 145,756 78,792