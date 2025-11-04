Block listing Interim Review

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Date: 4 November 2025
|Name of applicant:
|PayPoint plc
|Name of scheme:
|a. PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan
b. PayPoint plc Deferred Bonus Plan
c. PayPoint plc Long Term Incentive Plan
d. PayPoint Executive Share Plan (previously named PayPoint Restricted Share Plan)
|Period of return:
|From:
|26 April 2025
|To:
|31 October 2025
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see UKLR 20.6.7G)
|
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|
(New Shares = Existing Shares x 12/13)
|Notes
|PayPoint plc underwent a consolidation of share capital on 17 October 2025 on the basis of 12 new ordinary shares for every 13 existing ordinary shares held, resulting in a new nominal value of 0.3611 pence per share (previously 0.3333 pence).
Enquiries:
PayPoint Plc
Phil Higgins, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary
+44 (0)7707 061 533
LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
http://corporate.paypoint.com/
