Nanterre, November 03rd, 2025

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from October 27th to October 31st,2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from October 27th to October 31st,2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 27/10/2025 FR0000125486 69 990 119,609000 XPAR VINCI 27/10/2025 FR0000125486 26 010 119,606700 CEUX VINCI 27/10/2025 FR0000125486 7 413 119,611300 TQEX VINCI 28/10/2025 FR0000125486 88 920 117,902100 XPAR VINCI 28/10/2025 FR0000125486 37 799 117,587200 CEUX VINCI 28/10/2025 FR0000125486 7 649 118,376300 TQEX VINCI 29/10/2025 FR0000125486 86 900 116,751900 XPAR VINCI 29/10/2025 FR0000125486 38 754 116,474700 CEUX VINCI 29/10/2025 FR0000125486 8 071 116,674900 TQEX VINCI 30/10/2025 FR0000125486 62 478 116,219200 XPAR VINCI 30/10/2025 FR0000125486 18 413 116,193400 CEUX VINCI 30/10/2025 FR0000125486 8 109 116,184900 TQEX VINCI 31/10/2025 FR0000125486 64 962 115,887100 XPAR VINCI 31/10/2025 FR0000125486 17 777 115,888400 CEUX VINCI 31/10/2025 FR0000125486 8 231 115,905300 TQEX TOTAL 551 476 117,3025

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

