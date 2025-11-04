Disclosure of transactions in on shares from October 27th to October 31st,2025

Nanterre, November 03rd, 2025   

                  

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from October 27th to October 31st,2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from October 27th to October 31st,2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI27/10/2025FR000012548669 990119,609000XPAR
VINCI27/10/2025FR000012548626 010119,606700CEUX
VINCI27/10/2025FR00001254867 413119,611300TQEX
VINCI28/10/2025FR000012548688 920117,902100XPAR
VINCI28/10/2025FR000012548637 799117,587200CEUX
VINCI28/10/2025FR00001254867 649118,376300TQEX
VINCI29/10/2025FR000012548686 900116,751900XPAR
VINCI29/10/2025FR000012548638 754116,474700CEUX
VINCI29/10/2025FR00001254868 071116,674900TQEX
VINCI30/10/2025FR000012548662 478116,219200XPAR
VINCI30/10/2025FR000012548618 413116,193400CEUX
VINCI30/10/2025FR00001254868 109116,184900TQEX
VINCI31/10/2025FR000012548664 962115,887100XPAR
VINCI31/10/2025FR000012548617 777115,888400CEUX
VINCI31/10/2025FR00001254868 231115,905300TQEX
      
  TOTAL551 476117,3025 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

