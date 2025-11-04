Questex Strengthens its Leadership Position in the Booming $88.2 Billion Life Sciences Industry, Acquires The Conference Forum and Versalinx Global Events

NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex, a leading authority in the healthcare and life sciences sector, today announces the acquisitions of The Conference Forum and Versalinx Global Events. The life sciences industry is booming with $88.2 billion in sales (2024) and is expected to grow to $269.56 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 12% (Towards Healthcare). The acquisitions of The Conference Forum and Versalinx Global Events support Questex’s overarching growth strategy focused on both organic and strategic expansion within fast-evolving, high-growth industries, enhancing its powerhouse global healthcare & life sciences portfolio. By integrating specialized expertise, Questex can provide access to a larger audience and networks, helping customers reach new markets and stakeholders more effectively.

“The two newly acquired companies’ assets significantly expand Questex’s robust Healthcare & Life Sciences portfolio and positions us to capitalize on rising market demand across the life sciences sector. Both business strategies are very similar to our approach -- focusing on customer growth and a deep understanding of bringing buyers and sellers together in a format that encourages learning, networking and business transactions. We are confident that these investments will create many business expansion opportunities,” said Paul Miller, CEO, Questex.

The Conference Forum produces research-driven events to connect buyers, sellers, patients and investors in the life sciences arena. With six conferences, including DPHARM and Partnership Opportunities in Drug Delivery, The Conference Forum is focused on key growth areas, including clinical trials, immuno-oncology, patient treatment and drug delivery. Five of The Conference Forum’s events are in new areas of biopharma for Questex, enabling penetration further into the life sciences value chain. The Conference Forum database of 100,000 qualified pharma professionals also strengthens Questex’s database of over 1.5 million life science and healthcare professionals. Company co-founders Valerie Bowling and Meredith Sands and their teams will join Questex. The Conference Forum assets are highly complementary to the Questex Fierce Healthcare & Life Sciences assets focused on pharma marketing and commercialization, biotech and clinical.

Versalinx Global Events is a global provider of conferences in pharmaceutical market research and competitive intelligence. Versalinx Global Events hosts five conferences in the United States and Europe, including the flagship event Pharma Market Research Conference East. Versalinx Global Events founder Amy Yueh and her team will join Questex.

Rhiannon James, Group President, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Technology and Wellness, will lead the newly acquired assets, which will join the Fierce Healthcare & Life Sciences platform. James said, “Fierce has become a powerhouse across the life sciences and healthcare ecosystem—driving innovation, insight, and connection. Our communities have embraced the incredible growth of Fierce brands and events, from Fierce Pharma Week to our leading media platforms, Fierce Pharma and Fierce Biotech. This is a transformational moment for the industry, and by adding The Conference Forum and Versalinx Global Events assets, we’re expanding our reach, deepening our impact, and accelerating our growth across the entire life sciences value chain.”

This acquisition builds on Questex’s recent strategic initiatives in the real estate space, including the acquisition of the event and media assets of Affordable Housing Finance and Multifamily Executive.

For more information about Questex and its growing portfolio, visit www.questex.com.

