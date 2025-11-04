PrimoHoagies Celebrates Three Years as Best Sandwich Shop in America

Honoring loyal customers nationwide with a special Customer Appreciation Day

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To celebrate being named Best Sandwich Shop in America by USA Today for the third year in a row, PrimoHoagies is giving back to its loyal customers during Customer Appreciation Day on Tuesday, November 11, 2025.PrimoPerks Members can enjoy $8 Primo Size Italian, Turkey & Cheese, and Ham & Cheese hoagies all day long.

PrimoHoagies credits its continued success to the uncompromising quality that sets it apart from competitors year after year. From freshly baked bread made in-store daily to exclusive recipes crafted only for PrimoHoagies, every sandwich is built on premium meats and cheeses sliced fresh to order. It’s no secret why PrimoHoagies continues to earn the title of being the best.

“Winning USA Today’s Best Sandwich Shop in America three years in a row is an incredible honor and a true testament to our team’s hard work and dedication. At PrimoHoagies, our commitment to authentic family recipes and the highest-quality ingredients is what sets us apart. We’re proud to share the same passion and tradition that started this brand with every sandwich we make.” — Nicholas Papanier Jr., Owner, President & CEO of PrimoHoagies.

Other News

The Primo Pilgrim is available now for a limited time at participating PrimoHoagies locations nationwide. Customers can order in-store, online at primohoagies.com, or conveniently through the PrimoHoagies App. PrimoCares’ Round Up program is now live through the end of the year, giving customers the opportunity to round up their purchase to help provide holiday gifts for children in need.

ABOUT PRIMOHOAGIES

Since 1992, PrimoHoagies has proudly served top-quality Thumann's meats and cheeses on award-winning seeded bread, delivering exceptional quality, consistency, and a unique menu of specialty hoagies. PrimoHoagies was recently named, for the second consecutive year in a row, the Best Sandwich Shop in America by USA Today.

Headquartered in Westville, New Jersey, PrimoHoagies now has franchise locations open across Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Texas.

Contact: PrimoHoagies Marketing

856-742-1999

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9f11d67f-fdd3-4432-9c66-7f28514c81ee