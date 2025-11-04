Beer Institute Releases September 2025 Taxable Removals Estimate Report

WASHINGTON, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In line with our policy of publishing an unofficial estimate of taxable removals each month, we would like to inform you of our September 2025 estimate of 12,200,000 barrels, for an increase of 1% compared to September 2024 removals of 12,083,625.

Taxable Removals - TTB
(31 Gallon Barrels)
Month 2024 2025 Percent Change Volume Change
January 11,571,405 10,572,389 -8.6% -999,016
February 12,125,150 10,133,518 -16.4% -1,991,632
March 12,482,301 12,341,425 -1.1% -140,876
April 12,482,666 12,046,514 -3.5% -436,152
May 13,554,865 12,885,517 -4.9% -669,348
June 14,369,312 14,065,563 -2.1% -303,749
July 12,730,253 12,625,000 -0.8% -105,253
August 13,023,779 11,700,000 -10.2% -1,323,779
September 12,083,625 12,200,000 1.0% 116,375
YTD 114,423,356 108,569,926 -5.1% -5,853,430

The October 2025 taxable removals estimate is scheduled to be released on December 4, 2025.

The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing brewers, beer importers and industry suppliers—an industry that supports nearly 2.42 million jobs and provides more than $471 billion to the American economy. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to developing sound public policy and to the values of civic duty and personal responsibility. For additional updates from the Beer Institute, visit our website and follow us on FacebookXLinkedIn and Instagram.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
