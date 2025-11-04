Edify Engine Announces Public Launch of Its AI-Powered Platform, Positioning Itself as the “WordPress of 3D”

Wilmington, DE, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Delaware-based company, Edify Engine, today announced the public availability of its groundbreaking platform that enables anyone to build and deploy immersive, interactive worlds through AI prompting. Positioned as “the WordPress of 3D,” Edify Engine allows creators, educators, and brands to design and publish fully interactive environments—bridging the familiarity of today’s web with the emerging 3D and Web3 frontier.

At its core, Edify Engine removes the technical barriers that have long separated creativity from implementation. Users no longer need to understand code, manage servers, or navigate blockchain infrastructure. Every element—from world creation to interface design—can be generated and customized through natural-language AI prompts. Creators simply describe what they want to build, and Edify Engine transforms those instructions into structured, live 3D spaces.

The launch also introduces simplified web integration tools. Through built-in domain connectivity and a partnership with Squarespace Domains, users can link an existing domain or purchase a new one directly within the setup flow. Each world exists on its own unique web address, accessible just like any traditional website—bridging Web2 familiarity with Web3 innovation.

Every Edify environment includes integrated hosting, access management, and built-in store functionality, enabling creators to sell digital assets, host experiences, or build communities without external dependencies. These spatial web environments are fully persistent and device-agnostic—accessible from mobile, desktop, and even VR—allowing creators and users to share the same seamless experience across platforms.

The broader vision behind Edify Engine’s public release is to empower a new generation of builders to own their creative infrastructure. Rather than relying on closed ecosystems, creators can now deploy self-contained, interoperable worlds that connect users directly through the web. The result is a practical gateway to the next generation of the internet: decentralized in principle, but intuitive in execution.

About Edify Engine

Edify Engine LLC is a Delaware-based technology company pioneering tools for the next generation of creators. Its platform combines AI-driven world generation, seamless domain integration, and scalable 3D hosting to make immersive digital creation accessible to all. Edify Engine’s mission is to bring ownership, creativity, and commerce together in a single ecosystem—helping creators turn ideas into living, interactive spaces on the web.

To learn more, visit https://edifyengine.com.

