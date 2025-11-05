Edify Engine Launches AI-Powered Platform on Solana, Extending Its “WordPress of 3D” Vision to Web3 Creators

Wilmington, DE , Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edify Engine, a Delaware-based technology company, today announced the Solana integration of its AI-powered platform that lets users design and deploy immersive 3D worlds directly on-chain. The move builds on the company’s recent public launch, where Edify was introduced as the “WordPress of 3D.”

Using natural-language AI prompts, creators can describe what they want to build, and Edify Engine instantly translates those instructions into structured, interactive spaces, objects and in-world applications. By leveraging Solana, the platform makes decentralized creation fast, scalable, and affordable for everyday builders.

Each environment can be linked to a custom domain or minted as a verifiable digital asset, giving creators on-chain ownership and transparent revenue tracking. Through a built-in integration with Squarespace Domains, users can connect an existing web address or purchase a new one during setup—bridging the traditional web and blockchain ecosystems in a single flow.

Beyond world creation, Edify includes integrated hosting, access controls, and store functionality for NFT-style digital goods and experiences. Each spatial web environment is persistent and device-agnostic—accessible from mobile, desktop, and VR—allowing users and creators to share the same seamless experience across platforms.

“Solana’s network performance lets us deliver Web3 experiences with the speed and simplicity users expect from modern web apps,” said an Edify Engine spokesperson. “Our goal is to make spatial creation as approachable as publishing a blog post — and as secure and ownable as any on-chain asset.”

The Solana launch extends Edify Engine’s mission to empower creators with full ownership of their digital infrastructure, bridging AI creativity and blockchain transparency to realize a truly decentralized, human-driven internet. Through its integrated marketplace, users can also purchase and deploy optimized 3D assets—including environments, avatars, and interactive objects—engineered for performance across desktop, mobile, and VR. Each asset is verified on-chain to ensure transparent provenance and usage rights, giving creators trusted building blocks for their worlds while offering artists and developers a new channel to monetize their work. This marketplace reinforces Edify Engine’s vision of an open, creator-powered economy for the spatial web.

About Edify Engine

Edify Engine LLC is a Delaware-based technology company building AI-powered tools for immersive digital creation. Built on Solana, its platform combines AI generation, on-chain publishing, and domain integration to make the 3D web accessible to all. Edify Engine’s vision is to connect ownership, creativity, and commerce in a single, open ecosystem—helping creators bring ideas to life in the decentralized web.

Learn more at https://edifyengine.com and read its previous announcement on Business Insider.

Disclaimer:

The information in this press release is not investment advice. Cryptocurrency projects involve risk, including potential loss of capital. Readers should conduct independent due diligence and consult a financial professional before engaging in token or blockchain-related activities. Neither the publisher nor its affiliates assume liability for financial losses arising from this content.



