The Future of Finance Begins Now: Poain Launches AI-Blockchain Integration Platform

Denver, Colorado, United States, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a bold move that defines the next chapter of digital finance, Poain BlockEnergy Inc. has announced the official launch of its AI-driven asset management platform — a transformative blend of artificial intelligence and blockchain transparency designed to revolutionize how investors interact with digital wealth. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Poain is positioning itself at the forefront of the global smart finance revolution, offering users an intelligent, secure, and accessible way to grow their assets. As part of its 2025 initiative, the company is welcoming new users with a $15 registration reward and unveiling the PEB token presale, marking the beginning of a new era where technology and trust redefine digital prosperity.



Being an industry leader, Poain specializes in offering efficient, safe, and smart tools to investors and users in the world to control, stake, and expand their digital wealth, placing the company at the heart of the new digital wealth revolution.





Company Overview

Poain BlockEnergy is a platform of digital revolution that aims to incorporate AI computing capabilities with blockchain finance. The mission of the company is to offer secure, open, and efficient solutions of digital asset management and enable users to enter the new era of decentralized finance.

Technically, Poain is using state-of-the-art AI algorithms to interpret market data, maximize staking returns, and multi-asset operations on global networks. It is trading, pledging, and community rewards, and Poain provides an uninterrupted experience supported by the most advanced technology.

The environment of the contemporary office in Denver of the company is of innovation and professionalism. Open and bright working areas and the collaborative vibe motivate developers, analysts, and blockchain specialists to stretch the digital asset technology limits. The office reflects the culture of Poain, which is the best combination of AI-controlled accuracy and human creativity, and it is not only the workplace, but also the center of digital innovation.





Existing Token Presale and Rewards

The PEB token is the central component of Poain ecosystem as it is used to perform all transactions, staking rewards, and utilities in the ecosystem. PEB has the current presale price of $0.005, which provides the early entrants with a good chance to invest before the next pricing round.

Poain has also presented a thought-provoking incentive to new members: to lure people into joining globally, Poain has established the following incentive:

Registered users successfully can be granted access to $15, which can be used to tour and be part of the Poain ecosystem.

This effort indicates the inclusivity philosophy of Poain who believes that all people irrespective of their level of experience must have an opportunity to learn and enjoy the future of digital finance.

Become a Stakeholder With Only $100

Poain has a staking business that runs on AI, which is one of its flagship services. The smart system provided by the platform enables users to begin their staking process with as small as 100 dollars, thus digital wealth building is available to both amateurs and experts.

Using AI-based analytics, Poain will automatically optimize the performance of staking, with constant and transparent rewards. It is a system that can be used to achieve a balance between profitability and stability, and users can grow their assets safely while being a part of the global blockchain economy.

Staking model by Poain is flexible, secure, and can be seen in real-time, whether it is a small investor who wants to generate passive income or an institution that runs large assets on it with smart contracts.





The reason why Poain is the Next Vibe of Digital Assets

Poain BlockEnergy is a reference to the new trend in digital finance the combination of AI, blockchain, and managing global assets face-to-face in a single sustainable ecosystem.

The technology of Poain is not the only thing that is innovative: the philosophy of the company is to democratize access to intelligent finance. Reduction of entry barriers, free reward experience, and transparency via blockchain systems will enable Poain to create a future whereby every user can engage in the creation of digital wealth with confidence.

In the next decade, digital assets are expected to define the future, and this is what Poain does, with its vision of being on the forefront of the intelligent transformation of global finance making it a force in the blockchain revolution.

Join the Future with Poain

Poain welcomes users and investors around the world to the movement and smarter and AI-driven finance. Get a feel of the might of PEB, and go on a staking adventure with only 100 dollars, and receive your $15 refund as a welcome to the Poain ecosystem.

Register at https://poain.com/, buy the token during the presale and start investing in the smart future of smart asset management.

Poain BlockEnergy Inc

1401 Lawrence Street, Denver, CO, 80202, United States.

Token: PEB

Current Presale Price: $0.005

Minimum Staking Amount: $100

New User Benefit: $15 on registration.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.