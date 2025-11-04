Johnson Fistel Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH) on Behalf of Investors

DENVER, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH). The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of investors who purchased the Company’s securities between February 26, 2025 and August 5, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

What if I purchased Lantheus securities?

If you purchased Lantheus Holdings, Inc. securities and suffered losses, you have until November 10, 2025 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. Investors who incurred significant losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff, or to determine whether they are eligible for a potential recovery, should visit: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/lantheus-holdings-inc/. For more information, contact James Baker at (619) 814-4471, jimb@johnsonfistel.com or fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com.

What is this case about?

The Lantheus Holdings class action lawsuit alleges that the company misled investors by overstating the competitive position, pricing stability, and growth potential of its flagship product, Pylarify, a PET imaging agent for prostate cancer. According to the complaint, defendants made unduly optimistic statements about Pylarify’s revenue outlook while downplaying competitive and pricing pressures.

On May 7, 2025, Lantheus disclosed that Pylarify sales had declined year-over-year, citing a “temporal competitive disruption,” and cut its full-year 2025 guidance. Following this disclosure, Lantheus stock declined more than 23%. Then, on August 6, 2025, the company reported second quarter results showing Pylarify sales down approximately 8.3% year-over-year, and further reduced guidance, which allegedly caused the stock to fall nearly 29%. The lawsuit contends that investors suffered significant losses as a result of these revelations.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities class actions and shareholder derivative lawsuits, including foreign investors on U.S. exchanges. In 2024, it was ranked among the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services, recovering approximately $90.7 million for clients where it served as lead or co-lead counsel.

