Bitcoin Depot and GPM Investments Partner to Expand Bitcoin Access Across Convenience Stores Nationwide

ATLANTA, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ: BTM), a U.S.-based Bitcoin ATM (“BTM”) operator and leading fintech company, today announced its partnership with GPM Investments, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of ARKO Corp. (NASDAQ: ARKO) and one of the nation’s largest convenience-store owners and operators. The agreement will bring Bitcoin Depot BTMs to 188 initial locations.



Through this partnership, Bitcoin Depot will offer GPM customers a secure and convenient way to buy Bitcoin while shopping at their local GPM-affiliated brands, further extending the Company’s mission to make crypto accessible to everyone.

“This partnership marks another step in our ongoing effort to expand Bitcoin access to communities across the country,” said Scott Buchanan, President & COO of Bitcoin Depot. “By partnering with GPM Investments and its family of community brands, we can reach even more consumers where they already shop every day and continue our work to bring digital currency safely and securely into the mainstream.”



“We’re excited to introduce Bitcoin Depot’s technology to our stores as we look for new ways to enhance the guest experience and meet evolving consumer needs,” said Michael Bloom, EVP and Chief Merchandising & Marketing Officer at GPM Investments. “Offering a trusted option for Bitcoin purchases aligns with our commitment to innovation and convenience for our customers.”

Following this rollout, Bitcoin Depot plans to expand to additional locations in GPM’s broader network and form additional retail partnerships that bring crypto access into everyday settings. As adoption grows, convenience and trust remain key. Partnering with established retailers like GPM positions Bitcoin Depot to meet consumers where they are and integrate buying digital assets into routine daily purchases.

Bitcoin Depot’s products and services provide an intuitive, quick, and convenient process for converting cash into Bitcoin. Its BTMs allow users to access the broader digital financial system, including using Bitcoin to make payments, transfers, remittances, online purchases, and investments.

This news continues a strong period of growth for Bitcoin Depot, which recently announced a major distribution partnership with the Independent Grocers Alliance and the asset acquisition of National Bitcoin ATM. The Company also recently rolled out enhancements to its industry-leading compliance program, including increased protections for seniors and mandatory ID verification, which further reinforced its leadership in consumer protection and commitment to providing responsible access to digital assets for all.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (Nasdaq: BTM) was founded in 2016 with the mission to connect those who prefer to use cash to the broader, digital financial system. Bitcoin Depot provides its users with simple, efficient and intuitive means of converting cash into Bitcoin, which users can deploy in the payments, spending and investing space. Users can convert cash to bitcoin at Bitcoin Depot kiosks in 47 states and at thousands of name-brand retail locations in 31 states through its BDCheckout product. The Company has the largest market share in North America with over 9,000 kiosk locations as of August 2025. Learn more at www.bitcoindepot.com.



About ARKO Corp. and GPM Investments, LLC

ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) is a Fortune 500 company that owns 100% of GPM Investments, LLC and is one of the largest operators of convenience stores and wholesalers of fuel in the United States. Based in Richmond, VA, our highly recognizable Family of Community Brands offers delicious, prepared foods, beer, snacks, candy, hot and cold beverages, and multiple popular quick serve restaurant brands. Our high value fas REWARDS® loyalty program offers exclusive savings on merchandise and gas. We operate in four reportable segments: retail, which includes convenience stores selling merchandise and fuel products to retail customers; wholesale, which supplies fuel to independent dealers and consignment agents; fleet fueling, which includes the operation of proprietary and third-party cardlock locations, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards that provide customers access to a nationwide network of fueling sites; and GPM Petroleum, which sells and supplies fuel to our retail and wholesale sites and charges a fixed fee, primarily to our fleet fueling sites. To learn more about GPM stores, visit: www.gpminvestments.com. To learn more about ARKO, visit: www.arkocorp.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and any oral statements made in connection herewith include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements are any statements other than statements of historical fact, and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expectations of plans, business strategies, objectives and growth and anticipated financial and operational performance, including our growth strategy and ability to increase deployment of our products and services, the anticipated effects of the Agreement. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current beliefs, based on currently available information, as to the outcome and timing of future events. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "anticipate," "appears," "approximately," "believe," "continue," "could," "designed," "effect," "estimate," "evaluate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "initiative," "intend," "may," "objective," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "priorities," "project," "pursue," "seek," "should," "target," "when," "will," "would," or the negative of any of those words or similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. In making these statements, we rely upon assumptions and analysis based on our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, as well as other factors we consider appropriate under the circumstances. We believe these judgments are reasonable, but these statements are not guarantees of any future events or financial results. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond our control.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the business combination; future global, regional or local economic and market conditions; the development, effects and enforcement of laws and regulations; our ability to manage future growth; our ability to develop new products and services, bring them to market in a timely manner and make enhancements to our platform; the effects of competition on our future business; our ability to issue equity or equity-linked securities; the outcome of any potential litigation, government and regulatory proceedings, investigations and inquiries; and those factors described or referenced in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that we do not presently know or that we currently believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect our expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our assessments to change.

We caution readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or other factors that affect the subject of these statements, except where we are expressly required to do so by law. All written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

