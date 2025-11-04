Workhorse Group Recommends Shareholders Follow Recommendations of Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms to Vote FOR Motiv Transaction Today

ISS and Glass Lewis Both Recognize Compelling Value Transaction Delivers to Workhorse Shareholders

CINCINNATI, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workhorse Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: WKHS) (“Workhorse” or “the Company”), an American technology company focused on pioneering the transition to zero-emission commercial vehicles, today announced that leading independent proxy advisory firms Institutional Shareholder Services (“ISS”) and Glass Lewis & Co. (“Glass Lewis”) recommend that Workhorse shareholders vote FOR the Company’s transaction with Motiv Electric Trucks (“Motiv”) ahead of the upcoming 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) on November 12, 2025.

Rick Dauch, CEO of Workhorse, said, “We are pleased that ISS and Glass Lewis recognize that our transaction with Motiv represents a significant milestone for our Company and gives our shareholders the opportunity to participate in the potential upside of a leader in the medium-duty EV commercial vehicle market. We encourage our shareholders to vote FOR our transaction with Motiv today, as well as the other Annual Meeting proposals.”

In making the recommendations in its report, ISS stated*:

“The transaction warrants support in light of the compelling strategic rationale and the board's reasonably thorough review of alternatives.”

“The strategic rationale appears compelling as the companies have complementary businesses, and the transaction is expected to provide for various scale benefits, including material cost synergies.”

“Finally, the company is a going concern risk and it seems that greater value can be achieved for shareholders via this merger relative to a liquidation scenario or other bankruptcy process.”





By following the recommendations of ISS and Glass Lewis to vote FOR the transaction with Motiv, Workhorse shareholders have the opportunity to participate in the upside potential of the combined company that has:

A platform for scalable growth, built on diverse product portfolio and top fleet relationships with Workhorse’s proven vehicles, manufacturing capabilities and national dealer network.





built on diverse product portfolio and top fleet relationships with Workhorse’s proven vehicles, manufacturing capabilities and national dealer network. Enhanced scale that will reduce unit costs and enable the combined company to more effectively compete with the industry’s pure-play electric and legacy OEMs on a total cost of ownership basis.





with the industry’s pure-play electric and legacy OEMs on a total cost of ownership basis. Access to complementary blue-chip customer bases. Together, Motiv and Workhorse have served 10 of the largest medium-duty fleets in North America 1 and will have the ability to increase customer contact and confidence by leveraging enterprise relationships, channel, and dealer-level go-to-market strategies.





Together, Motiv and Workhorse have served 10 of the largest medium-duty fleets in North America and will have the ability to increase customer contact and confidence by leveraging enterprise relationships, channel, and dealer-level go-to-market strategies. A strong financial foundation to fuel growth and margin expansion , with a simplified capital structure, access to new financing to fuel growth plans at close and the ability to raise additional capital after completion of the transaction.





, with a simplified capital structure, access to new financing to fuel growth plans at close and the ability to raise additional capital after completion of the transaction. Compelling synergy opportunities with the potential to achieve at least $20 million of cost synergies, including through R&D, G&A, and facility cost-reductions, by the end of 2026.





Our Annual Meeting is scheduled for November 12, 2025.

For more information and additional materials visit www.votewkhs.com.

* Permission to use quotations was neither sought nor obtained.

About Workhorse Group Inc.

Workhorse Group Inc. (Nasdaq: WKHS) is a technology company focused on pioneering the transition to zero-emission commercial vehicles. Workhorse designs and builds its vehicles in the United States at the Workhorse Ranch in Union City, Indiana. The company’s best-in-class vehicles are designed for last-mile delivery, medium-duty operations, and a growing range of specialized applications.

1 Valgen and Motiv internal data.