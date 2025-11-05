ISC Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter Of 2025

Strong Q3 2025 led by Registry Operations and resilient, diversified, Services segment; diluted EPS $0.45

Company currently on track to hit net leverage target range of 2.0x – 2.5x by 2026

Guidance for 2025 re-affirmed; adjusted EBITDA expected to be at the middle to higher end of the range





Capitalized terms that are used but not defined in this news release have the meaning ascribed to those terms in Management's Discussion & Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025.

REGINA, Saskatchewan, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Corporation (TSX:ISC) (“ISC” or the “Company”) today reported on the Company’s financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Commenting on ISC’s results for the third quarter of 2025, Shawn Peters, President and CEO stated, “Our third quarter performance reflects the continued strength of our Saskatchewan Registry Operations and the resilience of our diversified Services segment. These results reflect our disciplined execution and strategic focus across the business. We also remain on track to achieve our net leverage target range of 2.0x to 2.5x by 2026, reinforcing our disciplined approach to capital management.” Peters continued, “With our 2025 guidance reaffirmed, we remain focused on our business and our customers.”

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

Revenue was $65.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, an increase of 8 percent when compared to $60.9 million in the third quarter of 2024. Growth was driven by strong performance from the Saskatchewan Registries division of Registry Operations, particularly in the Land Registry, due to an increase in average real estate values across the Saskatchewan market combined with higher transaction volumes and increased high-value property registrations compared to the prior year quarter as the Saskatchewan economy continues to show resiliency.



Voluntary prepayments of $16.0 million were made towards the Company’s Credit Facility during the quarter. This is part of the Company’s plan to deleverage towards a long-term net leverage target of 2.0x – 2.5x. On July 31, 2025, the second of five annual cash payments of $30.0 million was made pursuant to the Extension Agreement (as defined herein), using funds drawn from the Credit Facility.



On August 18, 2025, ISC announced it had entered into an agreement with Ontario’s Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks ("MECP") to deliver a new digital records system. The project is part of the MECP's Modernization of Property Information Program, which is focused on improving access to environmental property information across Ontario and includes a two-year build phase followed by a seven-year operating term, with extension options at the sole discretion of MECP. For more information, please see our news release dated August 18, 2025.



On September 8, 2025, the Company announced that its Board of Directors, through a Special Committee of independent directors, has been undertaking a review of strategic alternatives to identify opportunities to maximize value for all shareholders. This initiative is led by a Special Committee of the Board, which has been established and mandated to carry out this work. For more information, please see our news release dated September 8, 2025.





Financial Position as at September 30, 2025

Cash of $17.5 million compared to $21.0 million as at December 31, 2024, a decrease of $3.5 million.



Total debt of $168.1 million compared to $167.6 million as at December 31, 2024. The Company is focused on continuing sustainable growth and deleveraging its balance sheet towards a long-term net leverage target of 2.0x – 2.5x, and as at September 30, 2025, the Company is at a net leverage1 of 2.55x.





Subsequent Events

On November 4, 2025, the Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per Class A Share, payable on or before January 15, 2026, to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2025.





1 Net leverage is not a recognized measures under IFRS Accounting Standards, and does not have a standardized meaning prescribed and may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other companies. Refer to Section 8.8 “Non-IFRS financial measures” for a discussion on why we use this measure, the calculation of it and its most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards.

Summary of Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

(thousands of CAD; except earnings per share, adjusted earnings per share and where noted)

Three Months Ended September 30,

2025 2024 Revenue Registry Operations $ 36,363 $ 31,860 Services 26,365 25,562 Technology Solutions1 2,884 3,508 Corporate and other 17 2 Total revenue $ 65,629 $ 60,932 Total expenses $ 50,079 $ 49,707 Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 27,592 $ 22,706 Adjusted EBITDA margin2 42.0 % 37.3 % Net income $ 8,509 $ 4,203 Adjusted net income2 $ 15,993 $ 11,035 Earnings per share (basic) $ 0.46 $ 0.23 Earnings per share (diluted) $ 0.45 $ 0.23 Adjusted earnings per share (basic)2 $ 0.86 $ 0.61 Adjusted earnings per share (diluted)2 $ 0.85 $ 0.60 Adjusted free cash flow2 $ 19,357 $ 15,941

1 Corporate and other and Inter-segment eliminations are excluded. Technology Solutions revenue included in the above chart is Third Party revenue. Please see Section 3.3 “ Technology Solutions” in the MD&A for more information.

2 Adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, basic, adjusted earnings per share, diluted, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted free cash flow are not recognized as measures under IFRS Accounting Standards, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed and may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other companies. Refer to Section 8.8 “ Non-IFRS financial measures” in the MD&A for a discussion on why we use these measures, the calculation of them and their most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards. Refer to Section 2. “ Consolidated Financial Analysis” and Section 6.1 “ Cash flow” in the MD&A for a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards.

Third Quarter 2025 Results of Operations

Total revenue was $65.6 million, up 8 per cent compared to Q3 2024.





Registry Operations segment revenue was $36.5 million, up 15 per cent compared to Q3 2024.



Land Registry revenue was $24.5 million, up compared to $20.7 million in Q3 2024.



Personal Property Registry revenue was $3.5 million, up compared to $3.3 million in Q3 2024.



Corporate Registry revenue was $3.3 million, up compared to $3.1 million in Q3 2024.



Property Tax Assessment Services revenue was $4.2 million, up compared to $3.9 million in Q3 2024.



Other Registries revenue was $0.9 million, up compared to Q3 2024.





Services segment revenue was $26.4 million, up 3 per cent compared to Q3 2024.



Regulatory Solutions revenue was $19.6 million, up compared to $18.9 million in Q3 2024.



Recovery Solutions revenue was $4.4 million, up compared to $3.7 million in Q3 2024.



Corporate Solutions revenue was $2.4 million, down compared to $2.9 million in Q3 2024.





Technology Solutions revenue was $8.4 million, up 2 per cent compared to Q3 2024.





Consolidated expenses were $50.1 million compared to $49.7 million for Q3 2024.





Net income was $8.5 million or $0.46 per basic share and $0.45 per diluted share, compared to $4.2 million or $0.23 per basic share and $0.23 per diluted share in Q3 2024.





Sustaining capital expenditures were $2.7 million, compared to $1.9 million in Q3 2024.





Outlook

The following section includes forward-looking information, including statements related to our strategy, future results, including revenue and adjusted EBITDA, segment performance, the industries in which we operate, economic activity, growth opportunities, investments and business development opportunities. Refer to “Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information”.

Our guidance for 2025 reflects continued organic growth in line with historical trends. While not included in our guidance, our disciplined M&A strategy is intended to support our long-term growth targets as we continue to pursue new opportunities.

In Registry Operations, a declining interest rate environment is likely to support ongoing activity in the Saskatchewan real estate market. At the same time, there is also forecasted to be an increase in the fair market value of regular real estate transfers, along with inventory challenges in the lower-value homes category. The stability of the Ontario Property Tax Assessment division along with a full year of BASR and annual Saskatchewan Registries CPI fee adjustments will support the segment's steady financial performance.

In Services, we expect continued growth in the Regulatory Solutions division due to the ongoing trend of increased due diligence by financial institutions. In addition, we expect to build on the strong gains made in the Recovery Solutions division in 2024. Growth in these two divisions is expected to offset any headwinds from the further opening of the Ontario Business Registry, the unexpected ban on NOSIs in Ontario at the start of June 2024 and the potential impact of prevailing economic uncertainty in Ontario.

In Technology Solutions, the timing of some Third Party projects has been further extended into 2026 and we therefore now expect the segment to be slightly lower on a Third Party revenue basis.

As a result, ISC is reiterating its annual guidance for 2025, with revenue expected to be within a range of $257.0 million to $267.0 million and adjusted EBITDA expected to be in a range of $89.0 million to $97.0 million. Given the Company's performance year-to-date, we expect revenue to be at the lower end of our guidance range. However, adjusted EBITDA is now expected to be at the middle to higher end of the guidance range. In keeping with our historical performance, the Company also expects to see robust free cash flow in 2025, which will support the deleveraging of our balance sheet to realize a long-term net leverage target of 2.0x – 2.5x.

Update on Strategic Review

On September 8, 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) announced that it had been undertaking a review of strategic alternatives (the "Strategic Review") to identify opportunities to maximize value for all shareholders. This initiative is led by a Special Committee of the Board (the “Special Committee”), which has been established and mandated to carry out this work.

The Strategic Review is considering a wide range of potential outcomes, such as asset divestments, acquisitions, transformative business combinations, or a sale of the Company. The Special Committee, with the support of its advisors, is advancing its work with a sense of urgency while ensuring that all potential outcomes are explored fully before arriving at a recommendation to present to the Board. Once the Board has reached a decision, the Company will provide an update to the market.

ISC cautions that there can be no assurance that the Strategic Review will result in a transaction or, if a transaction is undertaken, as to its terms, timing or completion.

Note to Readers

The Board of Directors (“Board”) of ISC is responsible for review and approval of this disclosure. The Audit Committee of the Board, which is comprised exclusively of independent directors, reviews and approves the fiscal year-end Management’s Discussion and Analysis and Financial Statements and recommends both to the Board for approval. The interim financial statements and MD&A are reviewed and approved by the Audit Committee.

This news release provides a general summary of ISC’s results for the quarters ended September 30, 2025 and 2024. Readers are encouraged to download the Company’s complete financial disclosures. Links to ISC’s financial statements and related notes and MD&A for the period are available on our website in the Investor Relations section at www.isc.ca .

Copies can also be obtained at www.sedarplus.ca by searching Information Services Corporation’s profile or by contacting Information Services Corporation at investor.relations@isc.ca .

All figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

About ISC®

Headquartered in Canada, ISC is a leading provider of registry and information management services for public data and records. Throughout our history, we have delivered value to our clients by providing solutions to manage, secure and administer information through our Registry Operations, Services and Technology Solutions segments. ISC is focused on sustaining its core business while pursuing new growth opportunities. The Class A Shares of ISC trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ISC.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws including, without limitation, those contained in the “Outlook” section hereof. Forward-looking information includes statements related to our strategy, future results, including revenue and adjusted EBITDA, segment performance, expenses, operating costs, capital expenditures, and expectations regarding the industries in which we operate, growth opportunities, economic activity, investments, business development opportunities and our future financial position and results of operations.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks related to changes in economic, market and business conditions, technological developments, shifts in customer demands and expectations, reliance on key customers and licences, dependence on key projects and clients, the ability to secure new business and manage fixed-price contracts, identification of viable growth opportunities, execution of the Company's growth strategy, competition, termination risks and other risks disclosed from time to time in the Company's filings, including those detailed in ISC’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024 and ISC’s unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and Notes and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, copies of which are filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

The forward-looking information in this release is made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, ISC assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances.

Non-IFRS Performance Measures

Included within this news release is reference to certain measures that have not been prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards, such as adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, basic, adjusted earnings per share, diluted, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, free cash flow, adjusted free cash flow, net debt and net leverage. These measures are provided as additional information to complement IFRS measures by providing further understanding of our financial performance from management’s perspective, to provide investors with supplemental measures of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures.

Management also uses non-IFRS measures to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess our ability to meet future capital expenditure and working capital requirements.

Accordingly, these non-IFRS measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial information reported under IFRS Accounting Standards. Such measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS Accounting Standards and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

Non-IFRS performance measure Why we use it How we calculate it Most comparable IFRS financial measure Adjusted net income





Adjusted earnings per share, basic





Adjusted earnings per share, diluted To evaluate performance and profitability while excluding non-operational and share-based volatility.





We believe that certain investors and analysts will use adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share to evaluate performance while excluding items that management believes do not contribute to our ongoing operations.





Adjusted earnings per share, basic is also used as a component of determining short-term incentive compensation for employees. Adjusted net income:



Net income



add



Share-based compensation expense, excluding ESPP, acquisitions, integration and other costs, effective interest component of interest expense, debt finance costs expensed to professional and consulting, amortization of the intangible asset associated with the right to manage and operate the Saskatchewan Registries, amortization of registry enhancements, interest on the vendor concession liability and the tax effect of these adjustments at ISC’s statutory tax rate



Adjusted earnings per share, basic:



Adjusted net income divided by weighted average number of common shares outstanding



Adjusted earnings per share, diluted:



Adjusted net income divided by diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding Net income





Earnings per share, basic





Earnings per share, diluted Adjusted EBITDA





Adjusted EBITDA margin To evaluate performance and profitability of segments and subsidiaries as well as the conversion of revenue while excluding non-operational and share-based volatility.





We believe that certain investors and analysts use adjusted EBITDA to measure our ability to service debt and meet other performance obligations.





We believe that certain investors and analysts use adjusted EBITDA margin to evaluate the performance of our business, as well as our ability to generate cash flows from ongoing operations.





Adjusted EBITDA is also used as a component of determining short-term incentive compensation for employees. Adjusted EBITDA:



Net income



add (remove)



Depreciation and amortization, net finance expense and income tax expense, share-based compensation expense, excluding ESPP, acquisition, integration and other costs, gain/loss on disposal of assets and asset impairment charges if significant



Adjusted EBITDA margin:



Adjusted EBITDA



divided by



Total revenue Net income Free cash flow To show cash available for debt repayment and reinvestment into the Company on a levered basis.





We believe that certain investors and analysts use this measure to value a business and its underlying assets.





Free cash flow with share-based compensation at target is also used as a component of determining short-term incentive compensation for employees. Net cash flow provided by operating activities



deduct (add)



Net change in non-cash working capital, net purchase of common shares, cash additions to property, plant and equipment, cash additions to intangible assets, interest received and paid as well as interest paid on lease obligations and principal repayments on lease obligations Net cash flow provided by operating activities Adjusted free cash flow To show cash available for debt repayment and reinvestment into the Company on a levered basis from continuing operations while excluding non-operational and share-based volatility.





We believe that certain investors and analysts use this measure to value a business and its underlying assets based on continuing operations while excluding short-term non-operational items. Free cash flow



deduct (add)



Share-based compensation expense, excluding ESPP, acquisition, integration and other costs and registry enhancement capital expenditures Net cash flow provided by operating activities Net debt Net debt is a liquidity measure used to determine how well the Company can pay its debt obligations.





We believe certain investors and analysts use this measure to determine how well the Company can pay its debt obligations if they were due immediately. The sum of long-term debt, the current and non-current portions of lease obligations and the current and non-current portions of the vendor concession liability



deduct



Cash Long-term debt Net leverage The net debt to the trailing twelve month adjusted EBITDA ratio is a non-IFRS ratio used by management to evaluate borrowing capacity and capital allocation strategies.





We believe certain investors and analysts use this ratio to analyze the Company’s ability to service our debt obligations or obtain debt financing. Net debt



divided by



Trailing twelve month adjusted EBITDA N/A



The following presents a reconciliation of adjusted net income to net income, a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income, a reconciliation of adjusted free cash flow to free cash flow to net cash flow provided by operating activities, and a reconciliation of long-term debt, vendor concession liability and lease obligations to net debt:

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income to Net Income

Three Months Ended September 30, Pre-tax Tax1 After-tax (thousands of CAD) 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 Adjusted net income $ 21,670 $ 15,222 $ (5,677 ) $ (4,187 ) $ 15,993 $ 11,035 Add (subtract): Share-based compensation expense, excluding employee share purchase plan ("ESPP") (3,617 ) (3,192 ) 977 862 (2,640 ) (2,330 ) Acquisition, integration and other costs (2,392 ) (1,472 ) 646 397 (1,746 ) (1,075 ) Effective interest component of interest expense (60 ) (66 ) 16 18 (44 ) (48 ) Interest on vendor concession liability (1,871 ) (2,315 ) 505 625 (1,366 ) (1,690 ) Amortization of right to manage and operate the Saskatchewan Registries (2,313 ) (2,314 ) 625 625 (1,688 ) (1,689 ) Net income $ 11,417 $ 5,863 $ (2,908 ) $ (1,660 ) $ 8,509 $ 4,203

1 Calculated at ISC's statutory tax rate of 27.0 per cent.



Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income

Three Months Ended September 30,

(thousands of CAD) 2025 2024 Adjusted EBITDA $ 27,592 $ 22,706 Add (subtract): Share-based compensation expense, excluding ESPP (3,617 ) (3,192 ) Acquisition, integration and other costs (2,392 ) (1,472 ) Depreciation and amortization (6,033 ) (6,817 ) Net finance expense (4,133 ) (5,362 ) Income tax expense (2,908 ) (1,660 ) Net income $ 8,509 $ 4,203 Adjusted EBITDA margin (% of revenue) 42.0 % 37.3 %





Reconciliation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow to Free Cash Flow to Net Cash Flow Provided by Operating Activities

Three Months Ended September 30,

(thousands of CAD) 2025 2024 Adjusted free cash flow $ 19,357 $ 15,941 Add (subtract): Share-based compensation expense, excluding ESPP (3,617 ) (3,192 ) Acquisition, integration and other costs (2,392 ) (1,472 ) Registry enhancement capital expenditures (2,099 ) (1,241 ) Free cash flow $ 11,249 $ 10,036 Add (subtract): Cash additions to property, plant and equipment 289 119 Cash additions to intangible assets 2,443 1,786 Interest received (140 ) (229 ) Interest paid 2,429 3,123 Interest paid on lease obligations 192 117 Principal repayment on lease obligations 532 706 Net purchase of common shares (126 ) - Net change in non-cash working capital1 5,744 (1,447 ) Net cash flow provided by operating activities $ 22,612 $ 14,211

1 Refer to Note 17 to the Financial Statements for reconciliation.





Reconciliation of Long-Term Debt, Vendor Concession Liability and Lease Obligations to Net Debt

As at

September 30, As at

December 31, (thousands of CAD, except for ratios) 2025 2024 Long-term debt $ 169,000 $ 168,000 Vendor concession liability 83,440 107,720 Lease obligations1 12,982 7,095 Less: Cash 17,534 20,994 Net debt $ 247,888 $ 261,821 Trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA $ 97,053 $ 90,326 Net leverage 2.55 x 2.90 x

1 At September 30, 2025, lease obligations includes current lease obligations of $2.3 million (December 31, 2024 - $1.7 million) ) and long-term lease obligations of $10.7 million (December 31, 2024 - $5.4 million).







