ABS-CBN Partners with SpyCloud to Bolster Cybersecurity Defenses

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpyCloud , the leader in identity threat protection, today announced that ABS-CBN Corporation , a global storytelling company based in the Philippines, has deployed SpyCloud's identity threat protection solutions to defend its workforce of 5,000 employees from cyber threats stemming from compromised identity data. The solution not only detects stolen identity data from breaches, malware-infections and successful phishes, but actively remediates compromised credentials and stolen session cookies to minimize the opportunity for account takeover, fraud, and ransomware.

As cybercriminals increasingly target media organizations with sophisticated phishing campaigns and infostealer malware, ABS-CBN recognized the need for proactive identity protection that goes beyond traditional security measures. SpyCloud's continuous monitoring of recaptured darknet data enables ABS-CBN to detect and remediate exposed credentials and session cookies before they can be weaponized by threat actors, effectively closing the window of opportunity for criminals to exploit stolen identity data.

"Media companies are high-value targets for cybercriminals seeking to steal credentials, hijack accounts, and gain unauthorized access to sensitive content and systems," said Damon Fleury, Chief Product Officer at SpyCloud. “Our ability to recapture data from the criminal underground and automate remediation at scale gives organizations like ABS-CBN a decisive advantage in preventing account takeover and ransomware attacks. By remediating stolen credentials immediately, we minimize the window of opportunity for follow-on attacks and break the cybercrime chain before it can cause damage."

SpyCloud's platform provides ABS-CBN with real-time alerts when employee credentials appear in data breaches or are stolen by infostealer malware, enabling the security team to force password resets and invalidate compromised sessions before attackers can exploit them. The automated remediation capabilities ensure that stolen identity data is neutralized quickly, preventing criminals from using it as an entry point for ransomware, data exfiltration, or other malicious activities.

"Protecting our employees and our organization from identity-based attacks is a top priority as we navigate an increasingly complex threat landscape," said Algen Nazareno, Head of Content and Information Security at ABS-CBN Corporation. "SpyCloud's unique visibility into darknet activity and stolen credentials gives us the intelligence we need to act decisively before our identities can be weaponized. The platform's automated remediation capabilities have strengthened our security posture while allowing our team to focus on strategic initiatives rather than manually checking alerts or false positives. Knowing that we can remediate compromised credentials immediately gives us confidence that we're minimizing the risk of follow-on attacks that could impact our operations and our audience."

About SpyCloud

SpyCloud transforms recaptured darknet data to disrupt cybercrime. Its automated identity threat protection solutions leverage advanced analytics and AI to proactively prevent ransomware and account takeover, detect insider threats, safeguard employee and consumer identities, and accelerate cybercrime investigations. SpyCloud's data from breaches, malware-infected devices, and successful phishes also powers many popular dark web monitoring and identity theft protection offerings. Customers include eight of the Fortune 10, along with hundreds of global enterprises, mid-sized companies, and government agencies worldwide. Headquartered in Austin, TX, SpyCloud is home to more than 200 cybersecurity experts whose mission is to protect businesses and consumers from the stolen identity data criminals are using to target them now.

To learn more and see insights on your company’s exposed data, visit spycloud.com .

About ABS-CBN Corporation

ABS-CBN is a global storytelling company based in the Philippines, with service offerings across the different platforms of media, servicing a wide array of customer segments. As an organization, ABS-CBN affirms its mission of being in the service of the Filipino and all its stakeholders worldwide. The company is driven to pioneer, innovate and adapt as it continues to provide information, news and entertainment that connects Filipinos with one another and with their community – wherever they may be. ABS-CBN is firmly committed to pursuing excellence.