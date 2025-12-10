SpyCloud Marks 4 Years with Cybercrime Atlas, a Global Initiative to Map and Disrupt Cybercrime

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpyCloud , the leader in identity threat protection, today announced its four-year anniversary as a founding partner in The Cybercrime Atlas , an initiative hosted by the World Economic Forum Centre for Cybersecurity. Cybercrime Atlas brings together global OSINT, security research, and investigative experts to expose cybercriminal operations and execute coordinated takedowns.

Since its inception, SpyCloud has contributed recaptured darknet intelligence, investigative tradecraft, and tooling to the Cybercrime Atlas, supporting weekly actor hunts and participating in research and policy working groups that help expose cybercriminal networks, threat actor attribution, and guide strategic disruption efforts.

“This year marks ten years since we founded SpyCloud and four years of contributing to the Cybercrime Atlas project – two milestones that speak directly to our mission,” said Ted Ross, SpyCloud’s CEO and Co-founder. “We founded this company to go on the offense against cybercrime, to turn the very data criminals exploit into a tool for proactive approach to protection and cybercrime prevention. Working alongside Cybercrime Atlas and this extraordinary global community reinforces that we’re not in this fight alone and that together, we can make a measurable difference.”

Disrupting Cybercrime at Scale

Since its founding, Cybercrime Atlas has supported multiple law enforcement referrals and operations, contributing to the disruption of global criminal networks. Examples include:

Euroboss Takedown : SpyCloud investigators uncovered the phishing actor known as "Euroboss," who was behind widespread scams using fake domains to steal credentials. Through the Cybercrime Atlas, SpyCloud joined forces with dozens of investigators from other organizations to build the case, leading to a law enforcement referral and a coordinated takedown.

Operation Serengeti : Conducted across 19 African countries, resulting in 1,006 arrests, 134,089 malicious network takedowns, and recovery of $43.9 million, impacting over 35,000 victims.

Operation Serengeti 2.0 : Led to 1,209 arrests, 11,432 network takedowns, and $97.4 million in recovered assets, affecting nearly 88,000 victims.



“The Cybercrime Atlas capitalizes on open-source research and the collective expertise of leading private and public sector organizations to map cybercriminal networks,” said Seán Doyle, Lead of the Cybercrime Atlas at the World Economic Forum’s Centre for Cybersecurity. “We’re grateful for participants like SpyCloud who contribute specialized intelligence and investigative capabilities that enhance the community’s ability to generate actionable insights and support coordinated disruption that makes a real impact in this fight against cybercrime.”

Uncovering Hidden Criminal Ecosystems

Cybercrime Atlas facilitates collaboration between more than 30 public and private entities, including Microsoft, PayPal, Santander, and others, to expose and disrupt organized cybercriminal networks.

Cybercrime Atlas and its threat actor hunt teams focus on identifying high-impact, often not in the headlines, criminal ecosystems operating behind the scenes. These are groups running scams that quietly siphon millions through credit card skimming, elder fraud, and other similar schemes. Investigators trace digital breadcrumbs across campaigns, uncovering when one group or individual is responsible for multiple, seemingly disconnected crimes. By connecting those dots, Cybercrime Atlas reveals the true scale of these operations and the organizations behind them, providing global law enforcement with the intelligence needed to act swiftly and effectively.

“At SpyCloud, our mission has always been to use stolen identity data to disrupt cybercrime and protect those who can’t protect themselves,” said Jason Lancaster, SpyCloud’s SVP of Investigations and recent Industry Innovator of the Year winner. “Through the Cybercrime Atlas, we’ve had the opportunity to work side by side with an elite global community that shares that same focus. Each partner brings unique capabilities – data, tools, methodologies – and together, we’re able to combine our efforts in ways that genuinely make a difference. It’s a powerful example of how collaboration can deliver measurable results against operations driving global fraud and exploitation.”

Bringing Elite Investigative Tradecraft to Every Enterprise

The same investigative capabilities that power SpyCloud’s contributions to Cybercrime Atlas are also available to enterprises through SpyCloud Investigations . Designed for fraud, threat intel, and security teams, the solution uses proprietary holistic identity matching known as IDLink™ and AI Insights to replicate the investigative tradecraft of SpyCloud’s own experts – helping customers quickly uncover hidden identity exposure, link related infrastructure, and drive faster, more effective investigations.

With SpyCloud Investigations organizations can:

Discover holistic digital identities across malware, phishing, and breach exposures

Attribute threat actors by linking exposed identities and infrastructure

by linking exposed identities and infrastructure Conduct investigations in mere minutes, that previously took days

Detect insider threats, third-party risk, and synthetic identity fraud with greater precision

To learn more about how SpyCloud’s mission to disrupt cybercrime fuels both its technology and partnerships with organizations like Cybercrime Atlas, OSINT Foundation, Operation Endgame, AFCEA and more, users can visit spycloud.com/company/mission .

