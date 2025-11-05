Press Release

Nokia extends SoftBank Corp. partnership with network modernization deal in Japan

Nokia selected to modernize and expand SoftBank's 4G and 5G networks in Japan

Deal includes Nokia's latest AirScale portfolio and AI-powered MantaRay solution

5 November 2025

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced an expansion of its partnership with SoftBank Corp. (SoftBank) through a new deal to supply advanced 4G and 5G radio access equipment in Japan. The agreement encompasses the modernization of existing network infrastructure and the expansion of 5G standalone coverage using Nokia's cutting-edge AirScale portfolio. The deployment will take place across Western Japan.

Under this agreement, Nokia will deploy its energy-efficient AirScale Radio Access Network (RAN) solutions, featuring the latest Habrok Massive MIMO radios and AirScale baseband equipment. These solutions, powered by its ReefShark System-on-Chip technology, will deliver ultra-high performance, coverage, and capacity while maintaining extreme energy efficiency. The implementation includes Nokia's AI-powered MantaRay solution for enhanced network management and Self-Organizing Network capabilities.

“This expanded collaboration with SoftBank demonstrates the strength of our long-standing partnership. Our solutions are infused with AI capabilities and provide unparalleled performance with industry-leading energy efficiency, supporting the evolution toward Advanced-5G networks,” said Mark Atkinson, Head of Radio Access Networks, Nokia.

“This enhanced partnership with Nokia helps us to build a unique and high-quality 5G network powered by AI. The upgraded network will improve efficiency, reduce emissions, and deliver a superior user experience to our customers,” said Hideyuki Tsukuda, Executive Vice President and CTO, SoftBank Corp.

Nokia and SoftBank are founding members of the AI-RAN Alliance and are also collaborating on research and development initiatives in AI-RAN and 6G technologies. These initiatives include joint research, field trials, and the development of a virtualized RAN platform. Both companies are conducting tests in the 7 GHz frequency band for 6G in Tokyo using Massive MIMO technology.

