SOUEAST Lands in Costa Rica: Leading New Trend in Urban Mobility

SAN JOSÉ, Costa Rica, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOUEAST officially held its brand launch at the Convention Center in vibrant San José, Costa Rica on October 28, 2025, which drew much attention. This marks a key step for the brand to expand global markets and injects new vitality into Costa Rica's urban mobility.





At this launch event, SOUEAST's two models — S07 and S09 — made their debut together, each showcasing its unique charm. Adhering to the brand philosophy of "EASE YOUR LIFE", SOUEAST positions itself as an advocate of urban EASE lifestyle and is committed to enabling more youth around the world to have an EASE urban mobility experience.

The S07 suits trendy, fun-loving people: its fashionable design and rich tech configurations match consumers' pursuit of trends and intelligent technology. The S09 shows the brand’s strength in luxury autos via high-end standards — its interior exquisiteness and overall vehicle performance are first-class.





To root deeply in the Costa Rican market and serve local users comprehensively, SOUEAST has launched a multi-dimensional strategic layout: By end-2026, it plans to finish showroom construction, building a sales matrix covering core areas; By late 2025, core billboards will be placed in urban main roads and high-traffic mall areas to boost local brand awareness via high-frequency exposure; Professional after-sales outlets will be built to match showrooms, offering full-process maintenance, efficient collaboration, and all-round protection from purchase to use, relieving user worries.

It is believed that SOUEAST’s S07, S09 and this "sales + brand + after-sales" layout will bring an unprecedented mobility experience to Costa Rican users and lead a local mobility trend. SOUEAST will further deepen local market presence and bring more high-quality options to consumers.

