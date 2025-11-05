Melexis hosts its Capital Markets Day today

Ieper, Belgium – November 5, 2025 – Melexis NV (Euronext Brussels: MELE), a global supplier of micro-electronic semiconductor solutions, is hosting its 2025 Capital Markets Day for investors and financial analysts.

The event, which is being held at the company headquarters in Ieper, Belgium starting at 11:00 AM CET, will feature presentations from members of the executive team. Topics will include the company's long-term strategy, key growth initiatives and financial objectives. 

A live webcast of the presentations can be joined by registering via this link. A replay of the event and the presentations will be available shortly after the conclusion of the event on https://www.melexis.com/en/investors 


For more information:
Investors
Investor Relations
Email: investor@melexis.com
Journalists
Brand & Communications
Email: brandcomms@melexis.com

About Melexis
Melexis designs, develops, and delivers edge sensor and driver solutions with a heart for people and planet.
Its mission is to empower engineers to turn their ideas into applications that support the best imaginable
future, one that is safe, comfortable and sustainable.
Melexis specializes in powertrain, thermal management, lighting, e-brake, e-steering and battery solutions
for the automotive sector. It also expands its presence in the emerging markets of sustainable world,
alternative mobility, robotics, and digital health.
Founded in 1989 in Belgium, Melexis has grown to employ over 2,000 people in 12 countries, delivering
cutting-edge technology to customers worldwide.
For more information, visit www.melexis.com or follow Melexis on LinkedIn, and YouTube.


