AS Ekspress Grupp reorganizing the group structure

AS Ekspress Grupp is reorganizing the group structure by transferring the shareholding of its subsidiary OÜ Geenius Meedia to the group’s media company AS Delfi Meedia.

The aim of the change is to make better use of Delfi Meedia’s expertise and to place greater focus on developing the content and new formats offered by Geenius. Geenius Meedia OÜ will continue to operate as a separate media company.

The change has no impact on the group's economic activities.

Geenius Meedia OÜ is a media company founded in 2015 whose content is compiled by the portal geenius.ee. Geenius Meedia's turnover in 2024 was 2.24 million euros. The company employs 34 people and has nearly 7,000 digital subscriptions.

Delfi Meedia AS is Estonia’s fastest and most innovative media company covering the widest range of topics. It owns Estonia’s largest news portal Delfi, publishes newspapers Eesti Ekspress, Maaleht and LP and popular magazines. The mission of Delfi Meedia is to promote democracy and make its contribution to a more open, informed and digitally advanced Estonia.

