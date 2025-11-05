LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

5 November 2025

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 4 November 2025 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 22,086 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 451.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 474.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 470.981074

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 2,229,825 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 114,700,605 have voting rights and 1,647,198 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information re the Share Buybacks:

Venue Volume-weighted average price

(pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 470.981074 22,086

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 732 458.50 08:01:33 LSE 199 456.00 08:04:30 LSE 213 455.00 08:46:59 LSE 188 451.00 09:34:18 LSE 188 453.50 09:42:08 LSE 188 452.50 09:44:27 LSE 188 456.50 10:46:22 LSE 188 458.50 11:24:08 LSE 188 459.00 12:36:10 LSE 196 460.50 13:22:35 LSE 385 465.50 13:55:45 LSE 207 466.00 13:57:26 LSE 323 467.50 14:03:37 LSE 394 470.50 14:43:20 LSE 220 473.50 15:18:06 LSE 610 473.50 15:45:39 LSE 610 473.50 15:45:39 LSE 317 474.00 15:46:13 LSE 183 474.00 15:46:13 LSE 115 474.00 15:46:13 LSE 247 474.00 15:46:18 LSE 247 474.00 15:46:18 LSE 295 474.00 15:47:06 LSE 247 474.00 15:47:06 LSE 247 474.00 15:47:18 LSE 659 474.00 15:47:18 LSE 559 474.00 15:47:18 LSE 247 474.00 15:47:18 LSE 351 474.00 15:47:18 LSE 474 474.00 15:47:25 LSE 92 474.00 15:47:25 LSE 247 474.00 15:47:25 LSE 415 474.00 15:47:25 LSE 247 474.00 15:47:25 LSE 247 474.00 15:47:25 LSE 247 474.00 15:47:25 LSE 247 474.00 15:47:25 LSE 75 474.00 15:47:25 LSE 172 474.00 15:47:25 LSE 311 474.00 15:47:45 LSE 247 474.00 15:47:45 LSE 375 474.00 15:47:45 LSE 206 474.00 15:47:45 LSE 36 474.00 15:47:45 LSE 200 472.00 15:53:53 LSE 257 471.50 15:54:25 LSE 343 471.50 15:54:25 LSE 40 471.50 15:56:47 LSE 494 471.50 15:56:47 LSE 207 471.50 15:56:47 LSE 479 472.50 16:01:17 LSE 240 472.50 16:01:55 LSE 220 472.50 16:01:55 LSE 346 472.50 16:02:33 LSE 220 472.50 16:02:33 LSE 156 471.50 16:04:00 LSE 91 471.50 16:08:56 LSE 202 471.50 16:08:56 LSE 247 471.50 16:08:56 LSE 388 471.50 16:08:56 LSE 247 471.50 16:08:59 LSE 247 471.50 16:08:59 LSE 226 471.50 16:09:04 LSE 183 471.50 16:09:21 LSE 21 471.50 16:09:21 LSE 247 472.00 16:15:12 LSE 282 472.00 16:15:12 LSE 596 472.50 16:19:04 LSE 423 472.50 16:19:04 LSE 65 473.50 16:22:32 LSE 55 473.50 16:22:32 LSE 192 473.50 16:22:32 LSE 9 473.50 16:22:32 LSE 238 473.50 16:22:32 LSE 247 473.50 16:22:32 LSE 193 473.50 16:22:32 LSE 54 473.50 16:25:04 LSE 390 474.00 16:28:32 LSE 390 474.00 16:28:32 LSE 247 473.50 16:28:32 LSE 218 473.50 16:28:32 LSE 288 473.50 16:28:32 LSE 43 473.50 16:28:32 LSE 148 473.50 16:28:32 LSE 138 473.50 16:28:32 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates.