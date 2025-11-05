Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
5 November 2025

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase:4 November 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:22,086
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):451.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp):474.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):470.981074

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 2,229,825 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 114,700,605 have voting rights and 1,647,198 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information re the Share Buybacks:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE470.98107422,086

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
732458.5008:01:33LSE  
199456.0008:04:30LSE  
213455.0008:46:59LSE  
188451.0009:34:18LSE  
188453.5009:42:08LSE  
188452.5009:44:27LSE  
188456.5010:46:22LSE  
188458.5011:24:08LSE  
188459.0012:36:10LSE  
196460.5013:22:35LSE  
385465.5013:55:45LSE  
207466.0013:57:26LSE  
323467.5014:03:37LSE  
394470.5014:43:20LSE  
220473.5015:18:06LSE  
610473.5015:45:39LSE  
610473.5015:45:39LSE  
317474.0015:46:13LSE  
183474.0015:46:13LSE  
115474.0015:46:13LSE  
247474.0015:46:18LSE  
247474.0015:46:18LSE  
295474.0015:47:06LSE  
247474.0015:47:06LSE  
247474.0015:47:18LSE  
659474.0015:47:18LSE  
559474.0015:47:18LSE  
247474.0015:47:18LSE  
351474.0015:47:18LSE  
474474.0015:47:25LSE  
92474.0015:47:25LSE  
247474.0015:47:25LSE  
415474.0015:47:25LSE  
247474.0015:47:25LSE  
247474.0015:47:25LSE  
247474.0015:47:25LSE  
247474.0015:47:25LSE  
75474.0015:47:25LSE  
172474.0015:47:25LSE  
311474.0015:47:45LSE  
247474.0015:47:45LSE  
375474.0015:47:45LSE  
206474.0015:47:45LSE  
36474.0015:47:45LSE  
200472.0015:53:53LSE  
257471.5015:54:25LSE  
343471.5015:54:25LSE  
40471.5015:56:47LSE  
494471.5015:56:47LSE  
207471.5015:56:47LSE  
479472.5016:01:17LSE  
240472.5016:01:55LSE  
220472.5016:01:55LSE  
346472.5016:02:33LSE  
220472.5016:02:33LSE  
156471.5016:04:00LSE  
91471.5016:08:56LSE  
202471.5016:08:56LSE  
247471.5016:08:56LSE  
388471.5016:08:56LSE  
247471.5016:08:59LSE  
247471.5016:08:59LSE  
226471.5016:09:04LSE  
183471.5016:09:21LSE  
21471.5016:09:21LSE  
247472.0016:15:12LSE  
282472.0016:15:12LSE  
596472.5016:19:04LSE  
423472.5016:19:04LSE  
65473.5016:22:32LSE  
55473.5016:22:32LSE  
192473.5016:22:32LSE  
9473.5016:22:32LSE  
238473.5016:22:32LSE  
247473.5016:22:32LSE  
193473.5016:22:32LSE  
54473.5016:25:04LSE  
390474.0016:28:32LSE  
390474.0016:28:32LSE  
247473.5016:28:32LSE  
218473.5016:28:32LSE  
288473.5016:28:32LSE  
43473.5016:28:32LSE  
148473.5016:28:32LSE  
138473.5016:28:32LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


