Pluxee convenes its Fiscal 2025 Annual General Meeting of shareholders

Paris: November 5, 2025 // Pluxee today announced the publication of the agenda and explanatory notes for its Annual General Meeting of shareholders, which be held on December 17, 2025 at 2:00 pm CET in Amsterdam-Schiphol, Netherlands.

All documents related to the Annual General Meeting, including the convening notice, agenda, and instructions for voting, are available for viewing and download on the Pluxee Group website: https://www.pluxeegroup.com/shareholder-meeting. The Pluxee Annual Report for Fiscal 2025, published on October 30, 2025, is also accessible on the website.

About Pluxee

Pluxee is a global player in Employee Benefits and Engagement that operates in 28 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Well-being, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,600 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 37 million consumers and 1.7 million merchants. Conducting business for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on local communities, supporting well-being at work for employees and protecting the planet.

For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com.

