Regulated information
Paris, December 15, 2025
DISCLOSURE FISCAL 2026/06 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES
Period of: December 8 to December 12, 2025
Issuer: Pluxee N.V.
Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49)
Aggregate presentation by day and by market.
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume
(in number
of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|1-Dec-25
|NL0015001W49
|30 849
|13,6928
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|1-Dec-25
|NL0015001W49
|18 014
|13,6681
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|1-Dec-25
|NL0015001W49
|1 000
|13,5600
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|2-Dec-25
|NL0015001W49
|33 996
|13,3262
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|2-Dec-25
|NL0015001W49
|27 343
|13,2969
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|2-Dec-25
|NL0015001W49
|4 000
|13,2533
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|3-Dec-25
|NL0015001W49
|30 000
|13,1336
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|3-Dec-25
|NL0015001W49
|25 000
|13,1256
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|3-Dec-25
|NL0015001W49
|1 500
|13,1133
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|4-Dec-25
|NL0015001W49
|24 884
|13,4676
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|4-Dec-25
|NL0015001W49
|23 719
|13,4502
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|4-Dec-25
|NL0015001W49
|1 000
|13,4150
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|5-Dec-25
|NL0015001W49
|27 008
|13,4606
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|5-Dec-25
|NL0015001W49
|21 492
|13,4702
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|5-Dec-25
|NL0015001W49
|2 500
|13,4360
|TQE
