DISCLOSURE FISCAL 2026/06 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES

Regulated information

Paris, December 15, 2025

DISCLOSURE FISCAL 2026/06 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES 

Period of: December 8 to December 12, 2025

Issuer: Pluxee N.V.

Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49) 

Aggregate presentation by day and by market.

Issuer CodeTransaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume
(in number
of shares)		Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
213800RQNIQT48SEEO851-Dec-25NL0015001W4930 84913,6928XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO851-Dec-25NL0015001W4918 01413,6681DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO851-Dec-25NL0015001W491 00013,5600TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO852-Dec-25NL0015001W4933 99613,3262XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO852-Dec-25NL0015001W4927 34313,2969DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO852-Dec-25NL0015001W494 00013,2533TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO853-Dec-25NL0015001W4930 00013,1336XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO853-Dec-25NL0015001W4925 00013,1256DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO853-Dec-25NL0015001W491 50013,1133TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO854-Dec-25NL0015001W4924 88413,4676XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO854-Dec-25NL0015001W4923 71913,4502DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO854-Dec-25NL0015001W491 00013,4150TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO855-Dec-25NL0015001W4927 00813,4606XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO855-Dec-25NL0015001W4921 49213,4702DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO855-Dec-25NL0015001W492 50013,4360TQE

About Pluxee

Pluxee is a global player in Employee Benefits and Engagement that operates in 28 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Well-being, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,600 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 37 million+ consumers and 1.7 million+ merchants. Conducting business for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on local communities, supporting well-being at work for employees and protecting the planet.

For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com

Contacts

Media
Cecilia de Pierrebourg
+33 6 03 30 46 98
cecilia.depierrebourg@pluxeegroup.com		Analysts and Investors
Pauline Bireaud
+ 33 6 22 58 83 51
pauline.bireaud@pluxeegroup.com

