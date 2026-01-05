DISCLOSURE FISCAL 2026/09 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES 

 | Source: Pluxee N.V. Pluxee N.V.

Regulated information

Paris, January 5, 2026

DISCLOSURE FISCAL 2026/09 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES 

Period of: December 29, 2025 to January 2, 2026

Issuer: Pluxee N.V.

Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49) 

Aggregate presentation by day and by market.

Issuer CodeTransaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume
(in number
of shares)		Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8529-Dec-25NL0015001W4928 36013,2716XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8529-Dec-25NL0015001W4922 64013,2454DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8529-Dec-25NL0015001W491 00013,2150TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8530-Dec-25NL0015001W4930 85713,2663XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8530-Dec-25NL0015001W4914 41713,2391DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8530-Dec-25NL0015001W4950013,2000TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8531-Dec-25NL0015001W4930 03213,4011XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8531-Dec-25NL0015001W4917 56813,4110DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO852-Jan-26NL0015001W4927 26713,0883XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO852-Jan-26NL0015001W4924 69413,1045DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO852-Jan-26NL0015001W494 07913,0504TQE

About Pluxee

Pluxee is a global player in Employee Benefits and Engagement that operates in 28 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Well-being, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,600 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 37 million+ consumers and 1.7 million+ merchants. Conducting business for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on local communities, supporting well-being at work for employees and protecting the planet.

For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com

Contacts

Media
Cecilia de Pierrebourg
+33 6 03 30 46 98
cecilia.depierrebourg@pluxeegroup.com		Analysts and Investors
Pauline Bireaud
+ 33 6 22 58 83 51
pauline.bireaud@pluxeegroup.com

Attachment


Attachments

PR PLUXEE_DISCLOSURE 2026.09 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES

Recommended Reading