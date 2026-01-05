Regulated information

Paris, January 5, 2026

DISCLOSURE FISCAL 2026/09 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES

Period of: December 29, 2025 to January 2, 2026

Issuer: Pluxee N.V.

Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49)

Aggregate presentation by day and by market.

Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume

(in number

of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 29-Dec-25 NL0015001W49 28 360 13,2716 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 29-Dec-25 NL0015001W49 22 640 13,2454 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 29-Dec-25 NL0015001W49 1 000 13,2150 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 30-Dec-25 NL0015001W49 30 857 13,2663 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 30-Dec-25 NL0015001W49 14 417 13,2391 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 30-Dec-25 NL0015001W49 500 13,2000 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 31-Dec-25 NL0015001W49 30 032 13,4011 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 31-Dec-25 NL0015001W49 17 568 13,4110 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 2-Jan-26 NL0015001W49 27 267 13,0883 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 2-Jan-26 NL0015001W49 24 694 13,1045 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 2-Jan-26 NL0015001W49 4 079 13,0504 TQE

