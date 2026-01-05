Regulated information
Paris, January 5, 2026
DISCLOSURE FISCAL 2026/09 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES
Period of: December 29, 2025 to January 2, 2026
Issuer: Pluxee N.V.
Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49)
Aggregate presentation by day and by market.
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume
(in number
of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|29-Dec-25
|NL0015001W49
|28 360
|13,2716
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|29-Dec-25
|NL0015001W49
|22 640
|13,2454
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|29-Dec-25
|NL0015001W49
|1 000
|13,2150
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|30-Dec-25
|NL0015001W49
|30 857
|13,2663
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|30-Dec-25
|NL0015001W49
|14 417
|13,2391
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|30-Dec-25
|NL0015001W49
|500
|13,2000
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|31-Dec-25
|NL0015001W49
|30 032
|13,4011
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|31-Dec-25
|NL0015001W49
|17 568
|13,4110
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|2-Jan-26
|NL0015001W49
|27 267
|13,0883
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|2-Jan-26
|NL0015001W49
|24 694
|13,1045
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|2-Jan-26
|NL0015001W49
|4 079
|13,0504
|TQE
About Pluxee
Pluxee is a global player in Employee Benefits and Engagement that operates in 28 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Well-being, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,600 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 37 million+ consumers and 1.7 million+ merchants. Conducting business for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on local communities, supporting well-being at work for employees and protecting the planet.
For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com
Contacts
|Media
Cecilia de Pierrebourg
+33 6 03 30 46 98
cecilia.depierrebourg@pluxeegroup.com
|Analysts and Investors
Pauline Bireaud
+ 33 6 22 58 83 51
pauline.bireaud@pluxeegroup.com
Attachment