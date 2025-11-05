Plumbing Expert Scott Jay of Branson, Missouri, Shares Tips on Preventing Hidden Plumbing Problems in Seasonal Homes for HelloNation

BRANSON, Mo., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vacation homes around Table Rock Lake and the hills of the Ozarks offer Springfield and Branson-area residents the perfect escape—but when left unoccupied for weeks or months, these properties face unique plumbing challenges. In a recent HelloNation article , Plumbing Expert Scott Jay of Mr. Rooter of Branson explains how seasonal homes develop hidden plumbing problems and what homeowners can do to prevent them.

According to the feature, the most common—and costly—problem in seasonal homes is frozen pipes. During Branson’s cold winter nights, standing water in unused pipes can freeze, expand, and cause cracks or bursts. “Vacation homes are often empty when freezing temperatures hit,” Jay explains. “That means leaks can go undetected for days, leading to significant damage.” He recommends shutting off the main water supply and draining all lines before leaving for an extended period. This simple step eliminates the risk of water freezing inside the pipes.

Slow leaks are another issue that can quietly cause damage in empty homes. A small drip beneath a sink or inside a wall can lead to mold, warped flooring, or water stains long before it’s discovered. Jay advises homeowners to schedule regular walkthroughs or seasonal inspections, particularly in properties that sit vacant through the winter. Installing smart leak detectors can also provide remote alerts if moisture is detected, allowing for early intervention even when the homeowner is away.

The HelloNation article also highlights another overlooked issue: drain backups and sewer gas. When plumbing fixtures go unused, water in the traps under sinks and floor drains can evaporate. Without that barrier, unpleasant sewer gases can rise into the home. Before leaving a property unoccupied, Jay recommends running water through every fixture, cleaning drain traps, and adding a small amount of mineral oil to slow evaporation. Upon returning, flushing faucets and fixtures for several minutes helps clear stagnant water and restore normal operation.

Seasonal plumbing maintenance, Jay emphasizes, is the best way to avoid costly surprises. Turning off the main water supply, draining lines, and inspecting the system before and after long absences can prevent most common problems. “A few simple steps before you leave can save thousands of dollars in repairs later,” he says.

Water heaters are another area of concern. If left running in an empty home, they can waste energy or overheat when water supply lines are shut off. Setting the heater to “vacation mode” or turning it off entirely helps conserve energy and prevent damage. For longer absences, draining the tank may be wise—especially for older units that are prone to sediment buildup.

Branson’s natural setting introduces additional factors that affect plumbing systems. Homes near wooded areas, steep terrain, or the lake may experience soil movement, which can stress underground pipes. Small animals sometimes nest near exterior lines or vents. Before each season, Jay recommends inspecting exterior connections, crawl spaces, and sump pumps to ensure they remain secure and clear.

Humidity is another potential issue, even when the water is off. Fluctuating temperatures can cause condensation inside closed homes, leading to mold or mildew. Running a dehumidifier or setting ceiling fans to low circulation helps prevent moisture buildup. If the power remains on, setting the thermostat around 55 degrees in winter provides extra protection for plumbing and interior finishes.

The article also notes that professional plumbing maintenance between visits is one of the best ways to protect seasonal properties. Routine service visits can include running fixtures, testing for leaks, inspecting sump pumps, and checking water heater and valve performance. Maintaining service records not only prevents damage but can also help streamline insurance claims if an issue ever arises.

Even with modern plumbing systems, vacation homes face risks simply because they are unused for long periods. “Plumbing systems are designed to move water,” Jay explains. “When they sit idle, small issues have time to grow.” Regular maintenance and a few preventive measures go a long way toward keeping vacation homes safe and ready for each visit.

Owning a lake or mountain getaway in Branson is a dream for many, but protecting that investment requires attention year-round. By turning off water, draining pipes, and scheduling periodic inspections, homeowners can enjoy peace of mind knowing their property will be in perfect condition when they return.

How Seasonal Homes in Branson Develop Hidden Plumbing Problems features insights from Scott Jay, Plumbing Expert of Branson, Missouri, in HelloNation.

