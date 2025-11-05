Plant-based Meat Global Market Overview 2025: $30+ Billion Market Goes Mainstream as Demand Surges Beyond Vegan Consumers - Projections to 2032

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plant-based Meat - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global revenues for plant-based meat are expected to grow from US$10.4 billion in 2025 to US$30.4 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period.
This global report on Plant-Based Meat analyzes the global and regional markets based on Source, Type, Product, Storage and Distribution Channel for the period 2022-2032 with projections from 2025 to 2032 in terms of value in US$. In addition to providing profiles of major companies operating in this space, the latest corporate and industrial developments have been covered to offer a clear panorama of how and where the market is progressing.
The rising popularity of plant-based meat is reshaping the global food landscape, evolving from a niche concept into a mainstream category driven by health, environmental, and ethical considerations. Unlike traditional vegetarian staples such as tofu or tempeh, plant-based meats are engineered to replicate the taste, texture, and appearance of animal meat by processing proteins from soy, peas, wheat, and other crops, which are then combined with fats, binders, and flavorings.
Ingredients like plant oils, vegetable pigments, and yeast extracts enhance juiciness, color, and savory flavors, while extrusion techniques create a fibrous, meat-like structure. The product range has expanded beyond burgers to include sausages, ground meat, nuggets, and seafood alternatives, with major fast-food chains and restaurants accelerating adoption. This surge is fueled not only by vegans and vegetarians but also by flexitarians seeking to reduce meat consumption for health and sustainability reasons.
However, the industry faces notable hurdles that could restrain growth. Plant-based meats remain significantly more expensive than conventional meat, creating affordability challenges and highlighting the need for price parity to achieve mass-market acceptance. Despite progress, some consumers remain unconvinced by the taste, texture, and nutritional value, with concerns also tied to over-processing and sodium content.
Producers must secure consistent supplies of high-quality plant proteins to meet scaling demands while continuing R&D to improve product quality and transparency. At the same time, the sector contends with the entrenched traditional meat industry, which benefits from established supply chains, lobbying strength, and a loyal customer base. Addressing these challenges while capitalizing on evolving consumer preferences and expanding distribution channels will be key to sustaining long-term growth.
Plant-Based Meat Regional Market Analysis
North America is set to lead the global plant-based meat market with a 35.9% share in 2025, supported by mature consumer adoption, health awareness around risks of red and processed meat, rising flexitarian diets, environmental and animal welfare concerns, and strong government backing for sustainable food innovation. High disposable incomes and a robust ecosystem of R&D-driven companies further fuel growth despite premium pricing, with studies showing 96% of meat buyers in the US also purchase plant-based options.
Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is projected to post the fastest CAGR of 18.7% between 2025 and 2032, driven by rapid urbanization, a growing middle class, cultural familiarity with plant-based diets, and post-pandemic health consciousness favoring low-cholesterol and antioxidant-rich foods. Regional policies like India's "Eat Right India" and China's 50% meat reduction goal by 2030, coupled with sustainability-driven initiatives such as Singapore's FoodInnovate grants, are boosting adoption. With livestock emissions accounting for 18% of global greenhouse gases, eco-friendly alternatives are gaining traction, while consumer preference in markets like Japan and India for clean-label, non-GMO products and innovations tailored to local tastes are accelerating demand.
Plant-Based Meat Market Analysis by Source
Soy protein will dominate the global plant-based meat market with a 41.1% share in 2025 and is also expected to record the fastest CAGR of 23.6% through 2032, supported by its nutritional completeness, affordability, and versatility in product formulation. As a complete protein containing all nine essential amino acids, soy offers cholesterol-free, low-fat, fiber- and antioxidant-rich benefits, with studies showing it can lower LDL cholesterol by 5-6% and aid muscle building, making it popular among health-conscious consumers, athletes, and vegans.
Plant-Based Meat Market Analysis by Type
Plant-based chicken will lead the global plant-based meat market by type with a 34% share in 2025, driven by its versatility in products like nuggets, patties, sausages, tenders, and cutlets, along with its close resemblance to traditional chicken in taste, texture, and culinary use. Widely adopted across retail and foodservice, it appeals to flexitarians and omnivores by fitting seamlessly into familiar dishes, while its cost-competitiveness, scalability, and reliance on established raw materials like soy and pea protein make it the largest segment, further reinforced by heavy investments from major food companies.
Plant-Based Meat Market Analysis by Product
Burger patties will dominate the global plant-based meat market by product with a 36.8% share in 2025, driven by their popularity among flexitarians, 33-66% of consumers aged 16-40, who seek meat-like formats without major dietary shifts. As the entry point for over 70% of plant-based buyers, patties benefit from innovations like extrusion and heme analogs (e.g., soy leghemoglobin) that deliver juiciness, texture, and sizzle, achieving nearly 80% sensory satisfaction and over 90% repurchase rates among flexitarians.
Plant-Based Meat Market Analysis by Storage
Frozen plant-based meat will dominate with a 64.2% share in 2025, led by products like burgers, nuggets, and sausages that benefit from extended shelf life of 6-24 months versus just 1-3 months for refrigerated options. Frozen formats allow bulk buying, reduce spoilage costs by 20-30%, and align with clean-label trends since minimal preservatives are needed, with consumers perceiving them as fresher and safer. Strong cold-chain infrastructure in regions like North America and Europe, along with collaborations with QSRs such as McDonald's and KFC, are boosting scalability, while the 77% lower greenhouse gas emissions compared to meat further enhance appeal among health- and eco-conscious buyers.
Plant-Based Meat Market Analysis by Distribution Channel
Supermarkets and hypermarkets will account for the largest share of the plant-based meat market at 49.3% in 2025, benefiting from wide product assortments across frozen, fresh, and refrigerated categories, strong visibility in dedicated aisles, and cold storage that ensures freshness. High shopper footfall and convenience make these outlets the top channel for discovery and trial, further supported by in-store promotions, sampling, discounts, and private-label collaborations between retailers and brands. Expanding supermarket presence in Asia-Pacific, loyalty programs, and sustainable labeling are adding momentum.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|386
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$10.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$30.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|16.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Plant-Based Meat Market Report Scope
Key Metrics
- Analysis Period: 2022-2032
- Base Year: 2025
- Forecast Period: 2025-2032
- Units: Value market in US$
- Companies Mentioned: 55+
Companies Featured
The major companies profiled in this Plant-based Meat market report include:
- ADF Foods
- Amy's Kitchen, Inc.
- Atlantic Natural Foods LLC
- Before the Butcher
- Beyond Meat, Inc.
- Boca Foods Co
- Century Pacific Food
- ConAgra Brands, Inc.
- Dr. Praeger's Sensible Foods
- Eat JUST, Inc.
- Ecotone
- Everbest Soya Bean Products
- Fazendo Futuro
- Gardein, Inc.
- Garden Protein International
- Gold & Green Foods Ltd
- GoodDot Enterprises Pvt Ltd
- Green Monday
- Greenwise
- Hilcona
- Impossible Foods, Inc.
- ITC Ltd
- JBS SA
- Kellanova
- Kikka Sushi
- Lightlife Foods, Inc
- LikeMeat GmbH
- Linda McCartney
- Maple Leaf Foods, Inc.
- Marlow Foods Ltd.
- Monde Nissin Corp
- MorningStar Farms
- Moving Mountains Foods
- Nestle SA
- No Evil Foods, Inc.
- Novameat
- Ojah BV
- OMG Meats
- Omnipork
- Planterra Foods
- Quorn Foods. Inc.
- Rugenwalder Muhle
- Sunfed Meats
- Sweet Earth, Inc.
- Symington's
- Taifun-Tofu GmbH
- Tata Consumer Products Ltd
- Tesco
- The Hain Celestial Group
- The Kraft Heinz Co
- The Vegetarian Butcher
- Tofurkey
- Trader Joe's
- Tyson Foods
- Unilever PLC
- V2food Pty Ltd
- VBites Foods Ltd
- Vezlay Foods Pvt Ltd
- yumeat
- Yves Veggie Cuisine, Inc.
- Zikooin
Plant-Based Meat Market by Geographic Region
- North America (The United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain, the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe)
- Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- South America (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru and Rest of South America)
- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, the UAE and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Plant-Based Meat Market by Source
- Blends
- Pea Protein
- Soy Protein
- Wheat Gluten (Seitan)
- Other Sources (Incl. Algae & Microalgae Proteins, Fungi/Mycoproteins, Lentils, Chickpeas & Beans, Potato Protein, Quinoa, Amaranth & Millets and Rice Protein)
Plant-Based Meat Market by Type
- Plant-Based Beef
- Plant-Based Chicken
- Plant-Based Fish
- Plant-Based Pork
- Other Plant-Based Meat Types (Incl. Crustaceans, Deli Meats, Game Meats, Goat, Jerky, Lamb, Organ Meat Substitutes, Shellfish & Turkey)
Plant-Based Meat Market by Product Type
- Burger Patties
- Grounds
- Meatballs
- Nuggets, Tenders & Cutlets
- Sausages
- Strips
- Other Products (Incl. Fillets, Fingers & Slices)
Plant-Based Meat Market by Storage Type
- Frozen Plant-Based Meat
- Refrigerated Plant-Based Meat
- Shelf-Stable Plant-Based Meat
Plant-Based Meat Market by Distribution Channel
- Food Service Channels
- Online Retail Channels
- Specialty Stores
- Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t1rs4w
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment