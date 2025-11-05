MOVA Mainnet Token Launches as Native Derivatives Platform MOVA Liquid Leads a New Wave of Decentralized Innovation

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In November 2025, MOVA officially announced the launch and trading of its native token, marking the network’s transition into full market circulation and ecosystem self-governance. Simultaneously, the network’s native derivatives protocol, MOVA Liquid, went live. Its first trading pair, MOVA/USD1, recorded over $3 million in 24-hour trading volume and a 370% price surge, making it one of the most talked-about DeFi projects of the quarter.

These milestones not only reflect the market’s confidence in MOVA’s technical architecture but also signify that Modular Finance is moving from concept validation to real-world implementation.

MOVA Chain: A Foundational Infrastructure for Institutional-Grade Financial Applications

MOVA is a high-performance blockchain purpose-built for payment, settlement, and asset issuance scenarios. Adopting a modular architecture, MOVA decouples the consensus, execution, and settlement layers, reshaping the balance between performance and flexibility in blockchain systems.

In testing environments, MOVA achieved world-class benchmarks:

Peak throughput: 110,547 TPS

Average processing speed: 100,108 TPS

Finality: Under 1.5 seconds





This modular design not only optimizes transactional performance but also provides a foundation for scaling advanced financial functionalities. Developers can flexibly combine modules within the MOVA framework to deploy payment channels, derivatives markets, and stablecoin settlements. This “composable financial infrastructure” makes MOVA not just a blockchain, but a sustainable and evolvable financial system operating platform.

Compliance and transparency are core pillars of MOVA’s architecture. The network natively supports KYC/AML audit modules and transaction-level compliance interfaces, enabling institutional participants to operate on-chain under regulatory frameworks — effectively bridging Web3 and traditional finance through both technology and compliance.

Strategic Financing and Global Expansion

In August 2025, MOVA announced the completion of a $100 million strategic funding round, co-led by Aqua1 Foundation and GeoNova Capital (UAE), with participation from several top Abu Dhabi financial institutions.

This round focuses on:

Deployment of global node and validator networks

Construction of a stablecoin-based cross-border settlement system

Expansion of institutional compatibility interfaces





This positions MOVA as a key component of Middle Eastern capital’s global financial infrastructure strategy. Over the next three years, MOVA aims to establish a comprehensive ecosystem covering nodes, clearing, stablecoin infrastructure, and liquidity management, providing a high-performance, compliant, and composable foundation for financial institutions, payment providers, and Web3 enterprises.

Token Trading Launch: MOVA Ecosystem Enters Market Price Discovery

The official launch of the MOVA token marks the ecosystem’s transition from its technical and capital phase into market-driven price discovery and liquidity.

The first trading pair, MOVA/USD1, showed exceptional performance on day one — exceeding $3 million in trading volume and reaching a 370% price increase. The platform’s zero trading fee promotion attracted strong organic participation, establishing a solid foundation for liquidity and market depth.

This phase validates MOVA’s network performance and matching efficiency while initiating a market-led valuation process. The token’s market cap and liquidity depth will serve as key indicators for future ecosystem growth and institutional adoption.

MOVA Liquid: The First Native Implementation of Modular Finance

Launched alongside the token, MOVA Liquid is MOVA’s first native decentralized derivatives platform, leveraging the blockchain’s modular architecture to achieve centralized-exchange-level execution efficiency in a fully decentralized system.

Core features include:

Separated matching and clearing modules: Independent configuration for risk parameters, margin models, and settlement cycles per asset class.

Pluggable compliance modules: Institutions or developers can enable identity verification and audit trails as needed.

Multi-asset parallel execution: Supports multiple derivatives markets running simultaneously without interference.

Stablecoin settlement system: Fully on-chain settlement powered by MOVA’s native compliant stablecoin, USD1.

This structure makes MOVA Liquid not just a trading protocol but also a benchmark implementation proving MOVA’s financial scalability and modular flexibility.

From a technical perspective, MOVA Liquid demonstrates the logic of modular finance:

Base layer → Token circulation → Product deployment → Ecosystem closure.

This progression, from blockchain infrastructure to product layer integration, gives MOVA both technological depth and structural business logic.

Future Outlook: From Modular Finance to a Global Settlement Network

MOVA’s strategic vision extends beyond performance — it aims to build a global modular financial network spanning cross-border payments, derivatives, RWA (real-world assets), and stablecoin settlements.

With the launch of MOVA Liquid, the ecosystem has entered its real-world validation stage. Upcoming initiatives include:

Integration with regional settlement networks and regulatory sandboxes

Expansion of USD1-based multi-asset trading and settlement ecosystems

Introduction of DAO governance involving institutional nodes and strategic partners





As DeFi in 2025 shifts “from narrative to structure,” MOVA’s path represents the industry’s move toward infrastructure-level transformation.

The 370% first-day surge is not a sign of speculation — it’s an early market valuation signal for a new generation of decentralized financial infrastructure: composable, compliant, and sustainable.

About Mova

Mova is a next-generation blockchain engineered for high performance, institutional-grade trust, and a versatile modular architecture — setting the new standard for compliant and scalable Web3 infrastructure.

X：https://x.com/MovaChain

Telegram：https://t.me/MovaChain

Website：http://www.movachain.com/

About MOVA Liquid

MOVA Liquid is a high-performance decentralized derivatives trading platform built on the MOVA public blockchain, aiming to provide a transparent, secure, and compliant trading environment for global financial markets. Through the innovative fully on-chain Central Limit Order Book (CLOB) technology, MOVA Liquid offers users a decentralized trading experience without black-box operations, ensuring that every transaction is transparent and tamper-proof.

Dapp: movaliquid.io

Email: service@movaliquid.io

Telegram: t.me/movaliquid

X: x.com/movaliquid

YouTube: youtube.com/@movaliquid

Disclaimer: This content is provided by the sponsor. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

