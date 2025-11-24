Aqua1 Labs Founder Bobby Visits Korea to Inspect MOVA & USD1SWAP's Asian Ecosystem Strategy Results

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Bobby Zhou, the founder of Aqua1 Labs, specially flew to the Incheon Songdo Convensia to conduct a high-level on-site inspection and strategic supervision of USD1SWAP and its underlying MOVA public chain ecosystem, which were showcased at the event.

As the core capital leader who previously led the $100 million valuation strategic financing for the MOVA ecosystem, Mr. Bobby's visit sends a strong market signal: institutional capital’s support for the MOVA ecosystem and USD1SWAP has evolved from initial funding injections to a comprehensive on-site evaluation of the project’s implementation capabilities and its execution strength in the Asian market.

Capital Leader on the Frontlines: "Confidence Endorsement" from Top Institutions

On-site, Mr. Bobby held in-depth discussions with the MOVA & USD1SWAP Korea operations team. He carefully examined the project's performance in its early stages of operation and highly praised the team’s successful penetration into the South Korean mainstream market, as well as its strategy of establishing deep connections with over 3,000 influencers worldwide.





Mr. Bobby emphasized that Aqua1 Labs and its co-investor GeoNova Capital's substantial support for MOVA and USD1SWAP is rooted in their unique ability to bridge the massive traffic of Web2 with the financial value of Web3. The presence of the capital founder on-site for such a high-level inspection directly validates the capital’s firm commitment and high regard for the long-term development of the project.

Compliance Narrative in Action: Targeting the "Stablecoin" Trillion-Dollar Market

During the inspection, Mr. Lee Sang-ha, the head of USD1SWAP Korea operations, gave a detailed report to Mr. Bobby and the attendees on the project's strategic path. He pointed out that with the clear direction of U.S. crypto regulations, compliant stablecoins such as USD1, supported by WLFI (World Liberty Financial), are becoming key variables in reshaping the global payment landscape. USD1SWAP, leveraging MOVA's high throughput and native compliant architecture, is fully prepared and aims to become the preferred platform for trading and payments, catering to the trillion-dollar flow of funds.

Mr. Bobby fully endorsed this strategic direction and noted that the South Korean market, with its high cryptocurrency penetration and active fan economy, is the ideal testing ground for Web3 social finance models.

Ecosystem Strong Alliances: Building a High-Engagement Value Network

Under Mr. Bobby’s witness, USD1SWAP showcased breakthrough progress in ecosystem integration. The project officially announced deep strategic partnerships with renowned enterprises such as Aqua1, Authorized BTS Coffee Seller, and Bonix Cosmetics.

This model, which directly connects top capital resources with fan traffic from leading IPs, is seen as a crucial move to break through the industry's existing competitive landscape. By combining physical consumption scenarios with on-chain financial tools, USD1SWAP is gradually transforming hundreds of millions of fan traffic into highly engaged on-chain users, building an impregnable value moat.

About Mova

Mova is a next-generation blockchain engineered for high performance, institutional-grade trust, and a versatile modular architecture — setting the new standard for compliant and scalable Web3 infrastructure.

About USD1SWAP

Born from a hackathon-winning team, USD1 Swap leverages aggregated trading, DAO governance, node incentives, and deflationary mechanisms to create a new paradigm in decentralized finance.

