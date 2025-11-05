Notice to Annual General Meeting of SkiStar AB

SkiStar AB (publ) will hold its Annual General Meeting (below referred to as AGM) on Saturday, December 13, 2025, at 2 pm CET at Experium in Lindvallen, Sälen. Registration for the AGM will take place from 1.30 pm CET.

Right to participate and registration

Shareholders wishing to participate in the AGM shall both be entered in the share register administered by Euroclear Sweden AB as per Friday, 5 December 2025 and register their intention to participate in the AGM no later than on Tuesday, 9 December 2025. Registration of participation in the AGM can be submitted

at the Company’s webpage https://investor.skistar.com/en,

by e-mail to GeneralMeetingService@euroclear.com (with reference “SkiStar AB Annual General Meeting”)

in writing to SkiStar AB, ”Annual General Meeting”, c/o Euroclear Sweden AB, P.O. Box 191, SE-101 23 Stockholm, or

by telephone: +46 (0)8 402 91 33 (Monday-Friday, 9 am-4 pm CET).

The shareholder’s name and personal identity number/corporate identity number must be provided when registering. In addition, the shareholders are kindly requested to provide contact details and number of shares held when registering. The Company must be provided with information regarding assistants, if any, at the time of registration.

In addition to attending the AGM in person or by proxy, the shareholders will also be given the opportunity to exercise their voting rights through advance voting (see below under the heading advance voting (postal voting)).

Nominee Registration

Shareholders who have their shares registered with an authorised nominee must, to have the right to participate in the AGM, temporarily re-register their shares in their own names. Shareholders who wish such re-registration, so-called registration of voting rights, must request it from its authorised nominee. Voting rights registrations made by the nominee no later than Tuesday, 9 December 2025, will be considered when presenting the share register. This implies that the shareholders must inform the nominees of such re-registration in good time prior to this date. Such re-registration may be temporary.

Advance voting (postal voting)

Shareholders can, through verification with BankID, cast their postal vote electronically via Euroclear Sweden AB's website: https://www.euroclear.com/sweden/generalmeetings/. Shareholders can also cast their postal vote by e-mail or post by submitting a specific advance voting form. The form, instructions and contact information for advance voting are available on the Company's website: https://investor.skistar.com/en and can also be obtained by contacting the Company/Euroclear Sweden AB at contact information as above. The advance voting form is valid as a notification to attend the meeting. The completed voting form must be received by Euroclear Sweden AB no later than on 9 December 2025. The advance voting form, with any attached authorisation document, are to be submitted by e-mail to GeneralMeetingService@euroclear.com, or by mail to SkiStar AB, "Annual General Meeting", c/o Euroclear Sweden AB, Box 191, 101 23 Stockholm. If the shareholder is a legal entity, a verified copy of the certificate of registration or an equivalent authority document for the legal entity shall be attached to the advance voting form. The same applies if the shareholder votes in advance by proxy.

For the items on the agenda where the Board or the Nomination Committee have submitted proposals, it is possible to vote Yes or No, which is clearly stated in the advance voting form. A shareholder can also abstain from voting on any item. The shareholder may not provide special instructions or conditions in the voting form. If so, the advance vote is invalid in its entirety. Further instructions and conditions are included in the advance voting form.

Note that shareholders wishing to participate in the AGM through advance voting shall, just as with personal participation, be entered in the share register as per Friday, 5 December 2025 (and shares registered with an authorised nominee must be re-registered in the shareholder’s own name).

Proxy and Proxy form

Shareholders who do not intend to be present in person at the AGM may – in addition to the above alternative of advanced voting – be represented by a proxy with a written, dated and duly signed power of attorney. Such power of attorney is considered to apply for a period of one year after being issued, or longer if clearly stated on the document, up to a maximum of five years. The power of attorney should be sent to the Company at the above address in good time prior to the AGM. If the power of attorney has been issued by a legal entity, a certified copy of the legal entity’s certificate of registration or equivalent should be attached. The Company provides the shareholders with a proxy form, if requested. The proxy form can be found at the Company’s webpage and can be ordered from the Company (see contact details above under the heading Right to participate and registration).

Processing of personal data

Personal data obtained from the share register kept by Euroclear Sweden AB, notices of attendance at the AGM and information on proxies will be used for registration, preparation of the voting list for the AGM and, where appropriate, the minutes of the AGM. For information on how your personal data is processed, please refer to the privacy policy available on Euroclear Sweden AB's website: https://www.euroclear.com/dam/ESw/Legal/Privacy-notice-bolagsstammor-engelska.pdf.

Proposed agenda

Opening of the meeting Election of Chairman of the Meeting Preparation and approval of the voting list Approval of agenda Election of two persons to verify the minutes Confirmation that the meeting has been duly convened Presentation by the CEO Presentation of the submitted annual report and auditor’s report, as well as the consolidated financial statements and auditor’s report for the consolidated accounts Resolution regarding adoption of the income statement and balance sheet, and the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet Resolution regarding the appropriation of the Company’s profit according to the adopted balance sheet Resolution regarding the discharge from liability for the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO with regard to the financial year 2024/25 Resolution regarding the number of members and deputy members of the Board of Directors to be elected by the AGM Resolution regarding the fees for the members of the Board of Directors Election of members of the Board of Directors Election of Chairman of the Board of Directors Resolution regarding the number of auditors and deputy auditors, if any Resolution regarding the fees for the auditor Election of auditor Resolution regarding approval of the Board of Directors’ remuneration report for 2024/25 Resolution regarding authorization for the Board of Directors to resolve on new share issues Resolution on authorization providing the Board of Directors with the right to pass resolutions regarding acquisitions and sales of the Company’s own shares Closing of the AGM

Proposed resolutions

The Nomination Committee’s proposals

The Nomination Committee of SkiStar AB consists of Per Gullstrand, appointed by Ekhaga Utveckling AB, Peder Strand, appointed by Nordic Ski & Mountains AB, Niklas Johansson, appointed by Handelsbanken Fonder, and Sara Karlsson, appointed by the Erik Paulsson-family incl. companies. The Nomination Committee has appointed Per Gullstrand as its chairman. The Nomination Committee proposes the following.

2. Election of Chairman of the Meeting

The Nomination Committee proposes the AGM to elect the chairman of the Board of Directors, Anders Sundström, chairman of the AGM.

12. Resolution regarding the number of members and deputy members of the Board of Directors to be elected by the AGM

The Nomination Committee proposes that the number of members of the Board of Directors shall be seven, without deputies, for the period until the end of the next AGM.

13. Resolution regarding the fees for the members of the Board of Directors

The Nomination Committee proposes that total fees for the Board of Directors, including Committee fees, shall amount to SEK 3,119,000 (2,999,000) in total. The fees shall be distributed as follows; SEK 737 000 (695,000) to the chairman of the Board of Directors and SEK 335,000 (322,000) to each of the other members of the Board of Directors that are not employed by the Company. Fees to the members of the Audit Committee shall amount to SEK 248,000 (248,000) in total, of which SEK 124,000 (124,000) to the chairman of the Committee and SEK 62,000 (62,000) to each of the other two members of the Audit Committee. Fees to the members of the Remuneration Committee shall amount to SEK 124,000 (124,000) in total, of which SEK 62,000 (62,000) to the chairman of the Committee and SEK 31,000 (31,000) to each of the other two members of the Remuneration Committee.

14. Election of members of the Board of Directors

The Nomination Committee proposes Anders Sundström, Lena Apler, Bent Oustad, Fredrik Paulsson, Gunilla Rudebjer, Anders Svensson and Carina Åkerström to be re-elected Members of the Board of Directors. All for the period until the end of the next AGM.

Information about the persons proposed for re-election to the Board etc.

Information about the persons proposed for re-election and the Nomination Committee's motivated statement is available on the Company's website, https://investor.skistar.com/en.

15. Election of Chairman of the Board of Directors

The Nomination Committee proposes Anders Sundström be re-elected chairman of the Board of Directors, for the period until the end of the next AGM.

16. Resolution regarding the number of auditors and deputy auditors, if any

The Nomination Committee proposes, in accordance with the Audit Committee’s recommendation, that the Company shall appoint one registered auditing firm as auditor, without deputies, for the period until the end of the next AGM.

17. Resolution regarding the fees for the auditor

The Nomination Committee proposes, in accordance with the Audit Committee’s recommendation, that fees to the auditor shall be paid on an on-account basis.

18. Election of auditor

The Nomination Committee proposes, in accordance with the Audit Committee’s recommendation, that the registered auditing firm Deloitte AB is re-elected as the Company’s auditor for a period of one year. Deloitte has informed the Nomination Committee that, should the Nomination Committee’s proposal also be the decision of the AGM, the authorised public accountant, Kent Åkerlund, is to keep the position of auditor-in-charge. Neither the Nomination Committee's proposal nor the Audit Committee's recommendation has been subject to influence from third parties or has been forced by any contractual terms that restrict the freedom of choice in the auditor's election.

The Board of Director’s proposals

10. Resolution regarding the appropriation of the Company’s profit according to the adopted balance sheet

The Board of Directors proposes that dividends of SEK 3:00 per share, totalling SEK 235,128,168, be distributed. The remaining disposable earnings of SEK 1,160,711,095 shall be balanced in a new account. The record date for the right to receive dividend shall be Tuesday, 16 December 2025. If the AGM resolves in favour of the proposal, the planned date of payment of dividend via Euroclear Sweden is Friday, 19 December 2025.

19. Resolution regarding approval of the Board of Directors’ remuneration report for 2024/25

The Board of Directors proposes that the AGM resolves to approve the Board of Directors’ report regarding remuneration to senior executives relating to 2024/25 pursuant to Chapter 8, Section 53 a of the Swedish Companies Act.

20. Resolution regarding authorization for the Board of Directors to resolve on new share issues

The Board of Directors proposes that the AGM authorises the Board of Directors to resolve upon new issues of shares in accordance with the following.

The Board of Directors is proposed to be authorized to, on one or several occasions during the period until the next AGM, to resolve on new issues of Class B shares. A new share issue may be made with or without deviation from the shareholders’ preferential right. The authorisation shall include the right to resolve on a new share issue with cash payment, payment by contribution in kind or payment by set-off and otherwise subject to conditions as set out in Chapter 2, Section 5, Paragraph 2, 1-3 and 5 of the Swedish Companies Act. Decision pursuant to the authorisation may not result in a new issuance of shares exceeding ten (10) percent of all shares in the Company at the time of the AGM's decision on the authorisation. An issue of new shares based on this authorisation must not result in the Company’s share capital exceeding the Company’s maximum allowed share capital as set out in the articles of association. Shares shall, in case of deviation from the shareholders’ preferential right to subscription, be issued on market terms. The Board shall be entitled to determine other terms for the share issue.

The purpose of the authorisation, and the reason for deviation from the shareholders’ preferential right if any, is to give the Board increased options to, completely or partially, finance any future investments/acquisitions by issuing new shares as payment in connection with agreements on acquisitions alternatively to raise capital for such investments/acquisitions. The Board, or anyone appointed by the Board, shall be authorised to make such minor adjustments of the resolution of the AGM that may be necessary in connection with registration with the Swedish Companies Registration Office and has the right to otherwise take the measures required to enforce the decision.

21. Resolution on authorisation providing the Board of Directors with the right to pass resolutions regarding acquisitions and sales of the Company’s own shares

The Board of Directors proposes that the AGM authorises the Board of Directors to resolve on the acquisition and sales of the Company’s own shares according to essentially the following.

The Board of Directors’ proposal entails that the Board be authorised, until the next AGM of shareholders, to pass resolutions on one or more occasions regarding the acquisition of Class B shares in the Company; however, the Company’s holding may not, at any time, exceed ten percent of the total number of shares in the Company. The acquisition of shares shall take place in a regulated market or by an acquisition offer made to all shareholders that hold Class B shares. Acquisition of shares in a regulated market may only take place at a price that is, at any given point in time, within the registered share price interval – that is, the interval between the highest bid price and the lowest selling price. An offer of acquisition made to all shareholders may take place at a price equivalent to the lowest market value at the time of the offer, with a maximum deviation of plus 20 percent.

Furthermore, the proposal by the Board of Directors entails that the Board of Directors be entitled to pass resolutions, on one or more occasions until the next AGM, regarding the sale of the Company’s own shares in a regulated market or in conjunction with the acquisition of companies or operations. The authorisation includes the right to pass resolutions on deviation from the preferential rights of shareholders and resolutions that establish forms of payment other than cash funds, on the basis of in-kind payment, offsetting or on the basis of other conditions. The authorisation may be utilised for the maximum number of shares stipulated in the authorisation to acquire the Company’s shares. Transfers in a regulated market may only take place at a price that is, at any given point in time, within the registered share price interval. Transfers in connection with acquisitions shall take place at a price which, in all essential manners, corresponds to the market value for the Company’s share at the time of entering into the acquisition agreement.

These authorisations aim to provide the Board of Directors with increased scope in working with the Company’s capital structure and, if deemed appropriate, to facilitate acquisitions. The reason for the deviation from pre-emption rights, with regard to transfers made in conjunction with the acquisition of companies and businesses, is to create alternative forms of payment for such acquisitions. The Board, or anyone appointed by the Board, shall be authorised to make such minor adjustments of the resolution that may prove necessary in connection with the implementation of the Board’s resolution on repurchase and transfer of own shares.

Other information

Documents prior to the Annual General Meeting etc.

Accounting documents, auditor’s reports and the complete proposals and statements of the Board of Directors and the Nomination Committee pursuant to the Swedish Companies Act and the Swedish Corporate Governance Code will be made available to shareholders at least three weeks prior to the AGM, at the Company’s address: SkiStar AB, Fjällvägen 25, 780 91 Sälen, Sweden, and on the Company’s webpage: https://investor.skistar.com/en. Copies of these documents will also be sent, free of cost, by post or e-mail to the shareholders upon request, and upon receipt of a postal or e-mail address and will be available at the AGM.

Certain majority requirements

For valid resolutions in accordance with item 20 and 21 on authorisations for the Board of Directors, the proposals shall be supported by shareholders representing at least two thirds of both the votes cast and the shares represented at the meeting.

Shareholders’ right to request information

Shareholders present at the AGM retain the right to request information regarding matters on the agenda or the Company’s financial position according to Chapter 7, Section 32 of the Swedish Companies Act.

Number of shares and votes

The number of registered shares in the Company as per the date of issuance of this notice is a total of 78,376,056, of which 3,648,000 are Class A shares and 74,728,056 are Class B shares. The total number of votes is 111,208,056. The Company holds no own shares.

_____________________

Sälen in November 2025

The Board of Directors of SkiStar AB (publ)

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, on 5 November 2025, at 10.30 a.m. CET.

Further information can be reached from:

Stefan Sjöstrand, CEO, tel +46 (0)280 841 60.

Sara J Uggelberg, CFO, tel +46 (0)280 841 60.

SkiStar in brief

The mountain tourism company SkiStar AB (publ) is listed on the Mid Cap list of the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. The Group owns and operates alpine ski resorts in Sälen, Vemdalen, Åre and Hammarbybacken (Stockholm) in Sweden, and Hemsedal and Trysil in Norway. Our operations are divided into three segments: Operation of Ski Resorts, Property Development & Exploitation and Operation of Hotels. As the leading holiday organiser for Scandinavia, SkiStar’s business concept is to create memorable mountain experiences, develop sustainable destinations and offer accommodation, activities, products and services of the highest quality with our guests as our focus. For more information, see https://investor.skistar.com/en.

