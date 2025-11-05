PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

5 November 2025

PayPoint Plc ("the Company")

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

(together “PDMRs”)

1.  PayPoint Plc - Special Dividend following Share Consolidation

The Company announces that the Trustee of the SIP has advised the Company that the PDMRs set out below on 31 October 2025 received a Special Dividend of 50.0 pence per share in respect of shares held as at 17 October 2025, and as set out in the Circular to shareholders dated 30 September 2025. The Special Dividend was reinvested in further PayPoint Plc shares. Details of the transactions are set out below in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

                

 

 

 		Special Dividend Shares
Transaction date: 31/10/2025
Purchase Price: £6.94
Nicholas Wiles216
Rob Harding78

The Notification of Dealing Forms can be found below.

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

PayPoint Plc           
Phil Higgins, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary
+44 (0)7701061533

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

http://corporate.paypoint.com/

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name1. Julian Coghlan
2. Simon Coles
3. Benjamin Ford
4. Rob Harding
5. Mark Latham
6. Tanya Murphy
7. Stephen O’Neill
8. Christopher Paul
9. Anthony Sappor
10. Josephine Toolan
11. Katy Wilde
12. Nicholas Wiles
13. Nicholas Williams
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
  1. PDMR
  2. PDMR
  3. PDMR
  4. Chief Financial Officer
  5. PDMR
  6. PDMR
  7. PDMR
  8. PDMR
  9. PDMR
  10. PDMR
  11. PDMR
  12. Chief Executive Officer
  13. PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NamePayPoint Plc
b)LEI5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence

ISIN: GB00B02QND93


b)Nature of the transactionReinvestment of a Special Dividend paid in respect of ordinary shares held by the PDMR, as set out in the Circular to Shareholders dated 30 September 2025.
c)Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)Volume(s)
1.£6.9447
2.£6.94348
3.£6.94223
4.£6.9478
5.£6.94175
6.£6.94183
7.£6.94136
8.£6.94389
9.£6.94240
10.£6.94485
11.£6.94492
12.£6.94216
13.£6.94146
d)Aggregated information



- Volume
- Price
- Total		 Aggregate Volume(s)Aggregate Price(s)Aggregate Total
1.47£6.94£326.18
2.348£6.94£2,415.12
3.223£6.94£1,547.62
4.78£6.94£541.32
5.175£6.94£1,214.50
6.183£6.94£1,270.02
7.136£6.94£943.84
8.389£6.94£2,699.66
9.240£6.94£1,665.60
10.485£6.94£3,365.90
11.492£6.94£3,414.48
12.216£6.94£1,499.04
13.146£6.94£1,013.24
e)Date of the transaction31 October 2025
f)Place of the transactionXLON



