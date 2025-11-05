PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

5 November 2025

PayPoint Plc ("the Company")

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

(together “PDMRs”)

1. PayPoint Plc - Special Dividend following Share Consolidation

The Company announces that the Trustee of the SIP has advised the Company that the PDMRs set out below on 31 October 2025 received a Special Dividend of 50.0 pence per share in respect of shares held as at 17 October 2025, and as set out in the Circular to shareholders dated 30 September 2025. The Special Dividend was reinvested in further PayPoint Plc shares. Details of the transactions are set out below in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.









Special Dividend Shares

Transaction date: 31/10/2025

Purchase Price: £6.94 Nicholas Wiles 216 Rob Harding 78

The Notification of Dealing Forms can be found below.

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

PayPoint Plc

Phil Higgins, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary

+44 (0)7701061533

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

http://corporate.paypoint.com/

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name 1. Julian Coghlan 2. Simon Coles 3. Benjamin Ford 4. Rob Harding 5. Mark Latham 6. Tanya Murphy 7. Stephen O’Neill 8. Christopher Paul 9. Anthony Sappor 10. Josephine Toolan 11. Katy Wilde 12. Nicholas Wiles 13. Nicholas Williams 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR PDMR PDMR Chief Financial Officer PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR Chief Executive Officer PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PayPoint Plc b) LEI 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence



ISIN: GB00B02QND93





b) Nature of the transaction Reinvestment of a Special Dividend paid in respect of ordinary shares held by the PDMR, as set out in the Circular to Shareholders dated 30 September 2025. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1. £6.94 47 2. £6.94 348 3. £6.94 223 4. £6.94 78 5. £6.94 175 6. £6.94 183 7. £6.94 136 8. £6.94 389 9. £6.94 240 10. £6.94 485 11. £6.94 492 12. £6.94 216 13. £6.94 146 d) Aggregated information







- Volume

- Price

- Total Aggregate Volume(s) Aggregate Price(s) Aggregate Total 1. 47 £6.94 £326.18 2. 348 £6.94 £2,415.12 3. 223 £6.94 £1,547.62 4. 78 £6.94 £541.32 5. 175 £6.94 £1,214.50 6. 183 £6.94 £1,270.02 7. 136 £6.94 £943.84 8. 389 £6.94 £2,699.66 9. 240 £6.94 £1,665.60 10. 485 £6.94 £3,365.90 11. 492 £6.94 £3,414.48 12. 216 £6.94 £1,499.04 13. 146 £6.94 £1,013.24 e) Date of the transaction 31 October 2025 f) Place of the transaction XLON



