Terms for Nykredit's and Totalkredit's auctions - Totalkredit A/S

Terms for Nykredit's and Totalkredit's auctions

The total bond offering in connection with the interest rate adjustment of adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs) and the refinancing of floating-rate loans at Nykredit’s and Totalkredit’s refinancing auctions amounts to approx. DKK 43.1bn. The auctions will be conducted in the period from 17th to 20th November 2025.

In the auction period, Nykredit Realkredit A/S will publish the amounts offered in the individual ISINs daily at nykredit.com/ir.

Terms for the auctions including a list of the bonds offered, amounts offered and an auction schedule appear from Appendices 1, 2 and 3.

Questions regarding the bond sale as well as technical matters may be addressed to Nykredit Realkredit A/S, Group Treasury, Morten Willendrup, tel +45 44 55 16 92.

Other questions may be addressed to Corporate Communications, tel +45 44 55 14 50.



Appendix 1: Auction terms

Bonds offered, amounts offered and auction schedule

Appendix 2 and 3 contains auction schedules, lists of bonds offered, expected amounts and settlement dates.

Every morning at 09:00 CET in the auction period, the amounts offered on that particular day in the individual ISINs will be published at nykredit.com/ir under "Debt", where you can find information on the refinancing auctions.

Refinancing principles – ARMs

The Nykredit Group offers fixed-rate non-callable bullet covered bonds for interest rate adjustment of ARMs based on the "refinancing price" principle.

For interest rate adjustment at the refinancing price, the bonds are sold at one or more bond auctions. The price is fixed as a weighted average of the prices obtained at the auctions.

If the Nykredit Group finds that the amount of bonds offered at an auction is not sufficient to obtain a market-consistent price, the refinancing price will instead be based on the Consolidated Reference Price of the bond in question quoted on Nasdaq Copenhagen.



Refinancing principles – floating-rate loans

Floating-rate loans are refinanced at two stand-alone auctions.

ISIN DK000955094-9 is non-callable .

The mortgage bond is offered and settled at a price of 100.20.

Based on the offer price, bids must be made in terms of the reference rate spread used for the regular coupon fixing.





Reference Rate: Cita/6 months

Fixing method: Fourth last Business Day (adjusted)

Expiring ISIN: DK000953814-2

ISIN DK000955108-7 is non-callable .

The mortgage bond is offered and settled at a price of 100.20.

Based on the offer price, bids must be made in terms of the reference rate spread used for the regular coupon fixing.





Reference Rate: Cibor/6 months

Fixing method: Fifth last Business Day (adjusted)

Expiring ISIN: DK000954160-9

Credit ratings

All auctioned bonds issued through Capital Centre H and G are rated AAA by S&P.

All auctioned bonds issued through Capital Centre J are government-guaranteed and therefore not

rated.



Bids

Bids for fixed-rate non-callable bullet covered bonds must be made in terms of amount and price. With respect to bonds maturing within 14 months, bids must be made in prices correct to three decimals. Other bids must be made correct to two decimals.

For all DKK-denominated bonds bids must be made in multiples of DKK 100,000, and for all EUR-denominated bonds in multiples of EUR 10,000.

More than one bid may be made in the same ISIN.

Type of auction

Mortgage bonds issued through Capital Centre H and G will be auctioned through Nasdaq Copenhagen’s auction submarket CPH Auctions. Participants are stockbrokers and investors with access to the auction submarket at Nasdaq Copenhagen.

Bonds issued through Capital Centre J will be auctioned through Bloomberg’s auction system AUPD.

Market participants who do not already have access to this system should contact Nykredit Realkredit

A/S, Group Treasury, prior to the auctions.



Allotment

As regards bonds for which bids are made in terms of price, bids above the cut-off price will be settled in full, and bids at the cut-off price may be accepted on a pro rata basis.

With respect to bonds for which bids are made in terms of reference rate spread, bids below the cut-off spread will be settled in full, and bids at the cut-off spread may be accepted on a pro rata basis.

All trades concluded will be published through Nasdaq Copenhagen.



Allotment at the auctions will take place as soon as possible, but not later than 10 minutes after closing.

Conditional offering of bonds with interest rate trigger

A condition of the final completion of a sale (allotment) of bonds offered with an interest rate trigger is that the yield-to-maturity of the bonds will not rise by more than 5 percentage points. Reference is made to the Danish Mortgage-Credit Loans and Mortgage-Credit Bonds etc. Act.

Value date

All bonds at auction will be subject to long settlement. The value date of all trades executed at the auctions will be 2nd January 2026.

Reverse facility

As the bonds traded will be subject to long settlement, Nykredit Realkredit A/S offers a reverse facility to auction participants whose bids have been accepted and who require the bonds after only two trading days.

By means of the reverse facility, Nykredit Realkredit A/S offers to sell the allotted bonds subject to the conventional two settlement days and subsequently repurchase them with 2nd January 2026 as the value date.

The size of the reverse facility will be determined on an individual basis but cannot exceed the amount allotted to each individual bidder. The reverse facility can be made conditional on the investor providing a corresponding amount of bonds maturing on 1st January 2026.

Reverse facilities will be arranged on an individual basis. Please contact Nykredit Realkredit A/S, Group Treasury, Morten Willendrup, tel +45 44 55 16 92.

Reservations regarding auctions

If, contrary to expectations, technical problems should prevent Nykredit Realkredit A/S from conducting an auction through Nasdaq Copenhagen's auction submarket, a stock exchange announcement will be issued containing the practical details of the auction.

Tap sales

Tap sales are made on 18nd and 19rd November 2025. Bids may be made on these days by contacting Nykredit Realkredit A/S, Group Treasury.

Other terms

The Nykredit Group is not obliged to sell the announced offering, and the offering may furthermore be subject to changes following loan disbursements in the auction period. In addition, the entire or parts of the offering may be postponed, but not later than the second-last business day of this quarter.

On or before the second-last business day of this quarter, it must be ascertained whether the number of purchasers was sufficient for all the covered bonds offered. If a sale of bonds has to be cancelled, the market will be notified immediately by a stock exchange announcement.

Appendix 2: Settlement times and amounts offered for bonds issued through Capital Centre H and G.

ISIN







Capital centre



IT / RF*







Coupon







Maturity date







Bids

on







Interest rate

trigger



LCR

level







Currency







Auction dates Settlement Offering (million) Start End Cut-off Allotment DK0009515363 SDO (H) RF 1 01-01-2028 Price - 1b DKK Tapsale** 400 DK0009519357 SDO (H) RF 1 01-01-2029 Price - 1b DKK 18-11-2025 19-11-2025 11:30 11:40 6,400 DK0009524001 SDO (H) RF 1 01-01-2030 Price - 1b DKK Tapsale** 400 DK0009529075 SDO (H) RF 1 01-01-2031 Price - 1b DKK 17-11-2025 20-11-2025 10:30 10:40 10,700 DK0009550279 SDO (H) RF 1 01-01-2036 Price - non-level DKK Tapsale** 50 DK0009550865 SDO (H) IT / RF* 1 01-04-2027 Price - 2a DKK 17-11-2025 11:30 11:40 3,200 DK0009550949 SDO (H) RF Adjustable 01-01-2029 Yield - 1b DKK 20-11-2025 11:30 11:40 15,750 DK0009551087 RO (G) RF Adjustable 01-07-2028 Yield - 1b DKK 20-11-2025 13:00 13:10 4,750 DK0009550436 SDO (H) IT / RF* 1 01-01-2027 Price 9,06% non-level EUR 17-11-2025 13:00 13:10 115 DK0009550352 SDO (H) RF 2 01-01-2031 Price - non-level EUR Tapsale** 30

* (IT) Interest rate and refinancing trigger / (RF) Refinancing trigger

** Tap sales are conducted on 18th and 19th November 2025.

Appendix 3: Settlement times and amounts offered for bonds issued through Capital Centre J

ISIN Capital centre



IT / RF* Coupon Maturity Date Bids

on LCR

Level Currency Auction dates Settlement Offering (million) Start End Cut-off Allotment DK0009518383 SDO (J) RF 1 01-01-2027 Price 1a DKK 17-11-2025 11:00 11:10 16 DK0009518466 SDO (J) RF 1 01-01-2028 Price 1a DKK 17-11-2025 11:00 11:10 16 DK0009518540 SDO (J) RF 1 01-01-2029 Price 1a DKK 17-11-2025 11:00 11:10 16 DK0009523896 SDO (J) RF 1 01-01-2030 Price 1a DKK 17-11-2025 11:00 11:10 16 DK0009529158 SDO (J) RF 1 01-01-2031 Price 1a DKK 17-11-2025 11:00 11:10 16 DK0009533184 SDO (J) RF 1 01-01-2032 Price 1a DKK 17-11-2025 11:00 11:10 16 DK0009537847 SDO (J) RF 1 01-01-2033 Price 1a DKK 17-11-2025 11:00 11:10 17 DK0009542763 SDO (J) RF 1 01-01-2034 Price 1a DKK 17-11-2025 11:00 11:10 17 DK0009546830 SDO (J) RF 1 01-01-2035 Price 1a DKK 17-11-2025 11:00 11:10 17 DK0009550519 SDO (J) RF 1 01-01-2036 Price 1a DKK 17-11-2025 11:00 11:10 270

* (IT) Interest rate and refinancing trigger / (RF) Refinancing trigger

