NAVEX Appoints Vincent Vacher as First Europe North Regional Leader

London, United Kingdom, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NAVEX, the global leader in integrated risk and compliance management software, has appointed Vincent Vacher as Europe North Regional Leader. He will be responsible for leading NAVEX’s commercial success in France, Benelux, and the Nordics.

In this high-impact leadership role, Vincent will execute NAVEX’s go-to-market strategy, build and develop a world-class sales team, and drive long-term growth through strategic planning and enhanced localisation.

“We’re proud to welcome Vincent to NAVEX. His rich expertise leading multicultural teams, scaling geographically dispersed operations, and fostering trusted partnerships align perfectly with our strategic priorities,” said Andrew Bates, CEO at NAVEX. “Joining us shortly after our recent acquisition and executive hires across EMEA and Japan, Vincent’s leadership will be instrumental as we rapidly scale throughout Europe and advance our global strategy.”

Vacher brings almost 20 years of experience working for leading technology and software brands including Adobe, The Foundry, and Kenwood Electronics France. He was most recently Director, SMB and Mid-Market Sales EMEA at Aspen Technology.

“I’m honoured to join the NAVEX family at such a pivotal moment,” said Vacher. “NAVEX has so much to offer Northern Europe companies looking to navigate the regulatory landscape, build resilient workforces, and nurture values-driven cultures. I look forward to collaborating with the team to deliver transformative solutions and lasting impact for our clients across France, Benelux, and the Nordics.”

Vacher joins NAVEX during a time of significant expansion, alongside Oliver Riehl as German Country Manager and Nick Mitsuya as Country Manager in Japan, as the company expands its go-to-market operations.

"We continue to see strong and sustained demand for our solutions across key European markets. Vincent’s deep experience working with customers across these regions will be instrumental in scaling our efforts and delivering even greater value moving forward,” adds Yuval Grauer, International EVP and Managing Director at NAVEX. “Evolving regulatory requirements are driving greater adoption of smart, simple, and connected technologies—areas where NAVEX plays a pivotal role through regional innovation."

About NAVEX

Trusted by 13,000 organizations, including 75 percent of Fortune 100 and 500 companies, NAVEX is the global leader in risk and compliance solutions. Its NAVEX One platform strengthens risk and compliance programs, empowering organizations with unparalleled industry benchmark data and insights. NAVEX One provides a 360-degree view of enterprise, third party and ecosystem risk for enhanced regulatory compliance and proactive risk management. Based in Lake Oswego, OR, with a global presence, NAVEX continues to shape the future of governance, risk and compliance. Visit the company's blog or follow on LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube for more information.

