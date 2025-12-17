NAVEX Introduces NAVEX One Regulatory Change Management to Turn Regulatory Noise into Governed Action

Lake Oswego, OR, USA, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NAVEX, the global leader in integrated risk and compliance management software, today announced the launch of NAVEX One Regulatory Change Management (RCM), a new capability that helps organizations track, assess, and act on regulatory updates directly within the NAVEX One platform.

NAVEX One RCM simplifies and governs the regulatory change management process by delivering curated regulatory alerts from trusted provider RegAlytics into NAVEX One, then guiding teams through structured triage, ownership, and documentation of every decision needed to respond to relevant regulatory changes.

“As regulations evolve daily across jurisdictions and sectors, compliance, risk, and HR teams are often overwhelmed by a flood of notices, email alerts, and spreadsheets that lack structure and accountability. This fragmented approach creates missed obligations, policy gaps, and heightened audit and legal risk,” said Kevin Haugh, Chief Product Officer at NAVEX. “With NAVEX One RCM, customers no longer choose between regulatory overload and regulatory blind spots. We’re giving them a governed, auditable way to stay ahead of the changes that matter most.”

NAVEX One RCM helps organizations:

Receive only relevant updates. Curated alerts cover 20 sectors and 197 jurisdictions, with filters to focus on the regulations that apply to a specific organization and geography.

Link changes to policies, controls, and training. Regulatory updates can be mapped to policies in NAVEX One Policy & Procedure Management, internal controls, procedures, and training programs, ensuring changes are fully implemented.

Act where work already happens. Alerts flow directly into the NAVEX One platform where teams already manage risk, policies, and training.

Standardize triage and ownership. Compliance, risk, and HR leaders can assess impact, assign owners, set SLAs, and track due dates within structured workflows.

Maintain a defensible audit trail. Every alert, decision, handoff, and completion record is stored in one secure, auditable system of record.

RCM transforms regulatory chaos into governed action, delivering faster awareness, consistent execution, and a defensible audit trail.

Built for Compliance, Risk, and HR Leaders

NAVEX One RCM is designed to support the teams most impacted by regulatory changes. Compliance leaders can cut through change overload, prioritize quickly, and ensure consistent handling of updates instead of relying on ad hoc email threads and spreadsheets. Risk leaders can tie anticipated or recent regulatory changes to their risk registers, quantify impact, and support proactive, outcome-focused decisions with clear evidence. And HR professionals can stay ahead of fast-moving employment, benefits, DEI, health, and safety regulations, linking updates directly to HR policies and training workflows.

By connecting curated alerts to policies, controls, and training, NAVEX One RCM helps organizations stay on top of the latest regulatory updates, reduce manual work, lower reliance on outside counsel for basic monitoring, and prove compliance with confidence. By unifying regulatory content, structured workflows, and audit-ready reporting in a single platform, NAVEX One RCM enables organizations to move from reactive tracking to proactive, governed execution.

Availability

NAVEX One Regulatory Change Management is available now. Organizations interested in simplifying regulatory change management and strengthening audit readiness can request a tailored walkthrough to see how NAVEX One RCM delivers curated alerts, structured workflows, and audit-ready evidence all in one place.

About RegAlytics

RegAlytics is the global supply chain for regulatory intelligence, delivering real-time alerts from 8,000+ agencies across 24 sectors worldwide. Powered by advanced AI, the platform aggregates and standardizes regulatory updates into clean, actionable data that integrates directly into enterprise systems. RegAlytics enables organizations to anticipate changes, automate compliance workflows, and build predictive insights in an increasingly complex regulatory world. Visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.

About NAVEX

Trusted by 13,000 organizations, including 75 percent of Fortune 100 and 500 companies, NAVEX is the global leader in risk and compliance solutions. Its NAVEX One platform strengthens risk and compliance programs, empowering organizations with unparalleled industry benchmark data and insights. NAVEX One provides a 360-degree view of enterprise, third party and ecosystem risk for enhanced regulatory compliance and proactive risk management. Based in Lake Oswego, OR, with a global presence, NAVEX continues to shape the future of governance, risk and compliance. Visit our blog or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.





