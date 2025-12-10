NAVEX Launches Training Insights, Giving Compliance Leaders Unmatched Clarity into Program Performance

Portland, United States, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NAVEX, the global leader in integrated risk and compliance management software, today announced the release of Training Insights, a powerful new capability within the NAVEX One platform designed to help organizations evaluate the true impact of their ethics and compliance training programs.

For many organizations, training remains a black box. Limited reporting, inconsistent metrics, and low visibility into learner performance make it difficult to understand program effectiveness, demonstrate strategic value, or identify potential risks. Compliance teams often struggle to improve engagement, measure content retention, or provide executives and regulators with credible, audit-ready data.

Training Insights eliminates blind spots

As part of the NAVEX One GRC Insights solution, the new dashboards and reporting tools provide compliance, HR, and L&D leaders with the clarity they need to take decisive action, mitigate human risk, and communicate program impact with confidence.

“Compliance teams need more than a check-the-box view of their training programs. Completion rates don’t tell them whether employees actually understand the behaviors that prevent organizational risk,” said Dr. Jen Farthing, General Manager of Training at NAVEX. “With Training Insights, customers can see where comprehension drops in their highest risk areas. For example, when employees consistently struggle with identifying a conflict of interest or handling a disclosure. That clarity helps them focus their efforts where they matter most, reinforce critical concepts, and take early action to reduce human risk. It gives our customers the visibility they have specifically requested, and the confidence to show their leaders that their programs are driving real impact.”

Designed for Strategic Decision-Making

NAVEX One Training Insights equips leaders to:

Visualize and measure program effectiveness with insights into engagement, completion rates, scoring, and knowledge retention.

These capabilities help customers transform training from a scheduled requirement into a strategic human-risk lever.

Actionable Intelligence, Built into NAVEX One

Training Insights provide:

Full visibility through dashboards showing key performance metrics in a centralized view.

through dashboards showing key performance metrics in a centralized view. Quickly measure training effectiveness , identify where learners struggle, and take targeted action to improve comprehension and performance. By linking learning outcomes to business results, they provide clear evidence of training impact and value to leadership.

With these insights, organizations can enhance learning outcomes, strengthen internal controls, and ensure that their compliance programs adapt to evolving risks.

A Clearer Path to Stronger Compliance

The launch of Training Insights underscores NAVEX’s commitment to helping organizations build cultures of integrity powered by data-driven decision-making. By bringing connected intelligence to the heart of training delivery, NAVEX One enables customers to reduce compliance risk, engage employees more effectively, and align training efforts with organizational goals.

