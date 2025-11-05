MADD Canada’s School Program Delivers Powerful Sober Driving Messages to Nova Scotia Students in Partnership with NSLC

COLE HARBOUR, Nova Scotia, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MADD Canada is back in Nova Scotia to deliver its life-saving sober driving messages to students, with generous support from Provincial Sponsor Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation (NSLC). Today, students in Grades 7 through 12 will attend a special screening of MADD Canada’s 2025-2026 School Program at Auburn Drive High School in Cole Harbourg.

Road crashes are a leading cause of death among Canadian youth, with alcohol, cannabis and/or other drugs involved in more than half of those crashes. Determined to prevent these tragedies, MADD Canada’s School Program reaches thousands of youth in Grades 7 through 12 across the country each year with one-hour presentations that highlight the dangers and consequences of driving after consuming alcohol, cannabis and/or other drugs. The presentations equip students with the knowledge and motivation to avoid driving impaired or riding with an impaired driver.

“When students see the faces and hear the stories of those forever changed by impaired driving, it becomes real,” says Dawn Regan, Chief Operating Officer of MADD Canada. “Our School Program makes young people feel the weight of the choices they make behind the wheel or as a passenger. And once you feel that you can’t ignore it. We are grateful to our Provincial Sponsor, NSLC, for their support with the delivery of 40 presentations this year in Nova Scotia.”

This year’s 60-minute presentations include the choice of five English and four French dramatic short films that illustrate the risks of impaired driving. Additionally, an interactive quiz reinforces key lessons and encourages students to reflect on their choices. Each session ends with powerful testimonies from victims and survivors, including a new testimonial from Alyssa Kryger, who was injured in a 2018 crash involving cannabis and whose father, Mike, and uncle Mark were killed in the same crash.

“As the responsible retailer of beverage alcohol and cannabis in Nova Scotia, responsibility is embedded in everything we do,” shared Greg Hughes, President and CEO of the NSLC. “We take our role seriously, and partnering with MADD Canada’s School Program gives us a meaningful way to connect with young Nova Scotians to share the importance of driving sober, consuming responsibly, and looking out for one another. It’s about helping to keep each other and our communities safe.”

Schools can select the presentation format that works best for them — traditional assembly, classroom, or virtual. Following the presentation, each school receives an Educators’ Guide and a School Kit with additional content to help teachers continue the sober driving conversation with students throughout the school year.



MADD Canada is grateful to its National and Provincial Sponsors for supporting the School Program.

For more information on our sponsors and to view a clip of MADD Canada’s School Program, check out: maddyouth.ca/school-program/.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in close to 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. For more information, visit www.madd.ca.

About NSLC

The NSLC manages the safe and responsible sale of beverage alcohol and cannabis in Nova Scotia, returning 100% of its profits to government to help fund key public services. The NSLC aspires to be a trusted retailer, partner, employer, and responsible industry steward that is helping to create a stronger Nova Scotia. For more information about the NSLC, please visit our website at myNSLC.com.

