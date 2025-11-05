Aclarion Appoints Dan Isherwood as UK Commercial Director to Drive Adoption and Market Expansion

Marks Aclarion’s first commercial sales hire with seasoned HealthTech leader and proven track record of advancing musculoskeletal imaging and spinal surgery

Experiencing strong commercial traction in UK as first market worldwide with private insurers covering Nociscan

Nociscan reimbursed by three of top four private insurers in UK, giving access to more than 5.2 million covered lives



BROOMFIELD, Colo., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclarion, Inc. (“Aclarion” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ACON, ACONW), a healthcare technology company that is leveraging biomarkers and proprietary augmented intelligence (AI) algorithms to help physicians identify the location of chronic low back pain, announced the appointment of Dan Isherwood as UK Commercial Director.

“Dan’s hire represents a significant commercial milestone for the Company,” said Brent Ness, CEO of Aclarion. “The UK represents the first market where physicians can order Nociscan for their patients without navigating the friction around who is going to pay for the scan. With this barrier gone for over 5 million patients in the UK, combined with our partnership with The London Clinic, and now the addition of Dan as the Company’s first dedicated hire focused on driving scan volume, we are excited to see how this builds on the strong early growth we are already seeing in the UK market.”

Dan has vast experience in advanced imaging and spine technologies combined with a demonstrated ability to drive adoption of new clinical tools. Aclarion believes this positions him perfectly to accelerate the adoption of Nociscan in the UK. In his new role, Dan will execute Aclarion's UK commercial expansion strategy and strengthen relationships with physicians and imaging centers. His appointment follows the recent traction that has established Nociscan as an integral part of the care pathway for chronic low back pain at a leading London spine clinic which led to Nociscan being covered by three of the four top private insurers in the UK, reaching more than 5.2 million covered lives.

“I’m thrilled to join Aclarion at such an exciting time of growth,” said Dan Isherwood, Commercial Director of Aclarion. “Having spent my career at the intersection of imaging and spine care, I see tremendous potential for Nociscan to bring new, objective insights to clinicians managing patients with chronic low back pain. I look forward to building on Aclarion’s early success in the UK and helping more physicians access the information they need to make more informed clinical decisions and provide personalized patient care.”

Dan joins Aclarion following an accomplished career that spans key roles in advanced imaging and spine technology at industry leaders, including J&J MedTech (DePuy Synthes), EOS Imaging (now part of the ATEC Spine Group), and NuVasive (now part of Globus Medical). Importantly, he began his career as a healthcare provider at Warrington and Halton Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, bringing a genuine, patient-centered understanding to Aclarion’s commercial strategy.

An estimated 266 million people across the globe live with chronic low back pain, making it one of the most widespread health challenges. Aclarion’s Nociscan solution is the first evidence-supported SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Nociscan objectively quantifies chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain and has the potential to drive better surgical outcomes.

To find a Nociscan center, view our site map here .

For more information on Nociscan, please email: info@aclarion.com

About Aclarion, Inc.

Aclarion is a healthcare technology company that leverages Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (“MRS”), proprietary signal processing techniques, biomarkers, and augmented intelligence algorithms to optimize clinical treatments. The Company is first addressing the chronic low back pain market with Nociscan, the first, evidence-supported, SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Through a cloud connection, Nociscan receives magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) data from an MRI machine for each lumbar disc being evaluated. In the cloud, proprietary signal processing techniques extract and quantify chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. Biomarker data is entered into proprietary algorithms to indicate if a disc may be a source of pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient’s low back pain, giving physicians clarity to optimize treatment strategies. For more information, please visit www.aclarion.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 about the Company’s current expectations about future results, performance, prospects and opportunities. Statements that are not historical facts, such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “will” and “expects” or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company’s current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. Forward-looking statements in this release include, among others, statements regarding the potential benefits of our Nociscan technology, and the Company’s plans for future regulatory and commercialization activities. These and other risks and uncertainties are discussed more fully in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as well as other disclosures contained in the Prospectus and subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact:

Kirin M. Smith

PCG Advisory, Inc.

ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

Media Contact: