Aclarion Announces Publication of Nociscan Article in Special Pain Issue of the International Journal of Spine Surgery (IJSS)

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclarion, Inc., (“Aclarion” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ACON, ACONW), a healthcare technology company that is leveraging biomarkers and proprietary augmented intelligence (AI) algorithms to help physicians identify the location of chronic low back pain, announced today the publication of a featured article Tech Update, sponsored by Aclarion, in the upcoming Special Pain Issue of the International Journal of Spine Surgery (IJSS).

“The Special Pain Issue of IJSS highlights a simple truth: pain is not just a symptom—it is a complex neurobiological, psychological, and existential condition,” said Morgan P. Lorio, MD, FACS, Guest Editor. “As more granular diagnostics and increasingly granular ICD-10 classifications emerge—including pre-MRS tools capable of identifying the pain generator—clinicians are gaining new ways to ‘see’ pain that were previously inaccessible. This edition brings together innovations that integrate objective biomarkers with clinical judgment and ultimately improve how we diagnose, treat, and prevent suffering. IJSS is publishing this issue now because the field is at an inflection point, and our patients deserve nothing less than a more complete, science-driven understanding of pain.”

Aclarion’s Nociscan solution is the first evidence-supported SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine for the estimated 266 million people who suffer from chronic low back pain worldwide.

In the case example highlighted, a 27-year-old patient with chronic low back pain initially underwent an MRI of the lumbar spine which visually suggested the L4/5 and L5/S1 disc levels were likely the source of this patient’s pain. The treating surgeon subsequently ordered a four-level Nociscan exam to gather more information. Nociscan revealed pain biomarkers for the L5/S1 disc but not for the L4/5 disc. The surgeon utilized this information in conjunction with the MRI data and the patient’s overall clinical history to limit the surgical intervention to an artificial disc replacement at only the L5/S1 disc resulting in the elimination of the patient’s pain and full return to an active lifestyle.

“We are pleased that the Nociscan Tech Update is featured in the Special Pain Issue of such a high caliber journal like IJSS,” said Ryan Bond, Chief Strategy Officer at Aclarion. “The journal has long been a leader among its peers for advancing scientific and clinical excellence in spine care. The Special Pain Issue is emblematic of its commitment to enhancing the science and practice of non-operative and surgical interventions to restore and improve function to the spine. Likewise, at Aclarion, we are dedicated to giving physicians new insights extracted from MR Spectroscopy (MRS) to better understand a patient’s pain and differentiate between pathological pain and physiological aging.”

IJSS is a prominent peer-reviewed journal and the Special Pain Issue highlights innovations that are shaping the future of spine care. The IJSS is dedicated to educating spine surgeons worldwide by reporting on the scientific basis, indications, surgical techniques, complications, outcomes, and follow-up data for promising spinal procedures. Additionally, the IJSS periodically publishes supplements, referred to as Special Issues, like the Pain Issue, to provide focused insights on high-impact areas of clinical need and innovation.

Aclarion is a healthcare technology company that leverages Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy ("MRS"), proprietary signal processing techniques, biomarkers, and augmented intelligence algorithms to optimize clinical treatments. The Company is first addressing the chronic low back pain market with Nociscan, the first, evidence-supported, SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Through a cloud connection, Nociscan receives magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) data from an MRI machine for each lumbar disc being evaluated. In the cloud, proprietary signal processing techniques extract and quantify chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. Biomarker data is entered into proprietary algorithms to indicate if a disc may be a source of pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient's low back pain, giving physicians clarity to optimize treatment strategies.

