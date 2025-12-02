Aclarion Appoints Jason Brosniak as Commercial Director to Drive Adoption and Market Expansion in the Eastern U.S.

Proven commercial leader with 20+ years of experience driving revenue growth and market adoption for early-stage and high-growth MedTech companies

Strong track record of launching breakthrough technologies across spine, neurosurgery and pain management

Strengthens Aclarion’s commercial execution as the Company expands adoption and payer engagement across the Eastern U.S.



BROOMFIELD, Colo., Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclarion, Inc., (“Aclarion” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ACON, ACONW), a healthcare technology company that is leveraging biomarkers and proprietary augmented intelligence (AI) algorithms to help physicians identify the location of chronic low back pain, today announced the appointment of Jason Brosniak as Commercial Director, Eastern U.S.

Jason is a proven commercial leader with more than 20 years of experience accelerating revenue growth and building high-performing teams for high-growth MedTech companies, including roles at Relievant Medsystems (acquired by Boston Scientific), Kyphon (acquired by Medtronic), and Intrinsic Therapeutics. His background in successfully launching breakthrough technologies and establishing new market categories across spine, orthopedics, and pain management makes him exceptionally well-positioned to drive the adoption of Nociscan in the Eastern U.S.

“Jason’s hire represents another significant commercial milestone for the Company,” said Brent Ness, CEO of Aclarion. “The growing demand for Nociscan through real-world evidence trials, and the national CLARITY randomized controlled trial, necessitates additional commercial resources in the densely populated Eastern U.S. Jason brings the critical early-stage commercial experience in the spine and pain sector that we need to engage physicians and advance scan volume and payer engagement.”

“Aclarion has built a platform with the power to meaningfully improve decision-making for both physicians and patients,” said Jason Brosniak, Commercial Director, Eastern U.S., Aclarion. “With growing real-world evidence and increasing demand from clinicians, now is the right time to scale our commercial presence. I look forward to leveraging my early-stage, start-up experience to drive adoption of Nociscan, deepen payer engagement, and support providers who are committed to delivering more precise, data-driven care.”

Aclarion’s Nociscan solution is the first evidence-supported SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine by objectively quantifying chemical biomarkers. This appointment follows the recent naming of Dan Isherwood as UK Commercial Director, underscoring the Company’s progress in expanding access for the estimated 266 million people globally who suffer from chronic low back pain.

About Aclarion, Inc.

Aclarion is a healthcare technology company that leverages Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (“MRS”), proprietary signal processing techniques, biomarkers, and augmented intelligence algorithms to optimize clinical treatments. The Company is first addressing the chronic low back pain market with Nociscan, the first, evidence-supported, SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Through a cloud connection, Nociscan receives magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) data from an MRI machine for each lumbar disc being evaluated. In the cloud, proprietary signal processing techniques extract and quantify chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. Biomarker data is entered into proprietary algorithms to indicate if a disc may be a source of pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient’s low back pain, giving physicians clarity to optimize treatment strategies. For more information, please visit www.aclarion.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 about the Company’s current expectations about future results, performance, prospects and opportunities. Statements that are not historical facts, such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “will” and “expects” or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company’s current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. Forward-looking statements in this release include, among others, statements regarding the potential benefits of our Nociscan technology, and the Company’s plans for future regulatory and commercialization activities. These and other risks and uncertainties are discussed more fully in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as well as other disclosures contained in the Prospectus and subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

