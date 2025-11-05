The Global Icons of Impact 2025 concludes with a Grand Celebration of Leadership and Global Impact

Dubai, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Icons of Impact 2025 recently concluded with an evening of celebration and impact, honoring some of the world’s most influential leaders, entrepreneurs, and visionaries. Hosted by The Enterprise World on October 26th, this Dubai-based event brought together representatives from 23 countries, symbolizing unity, collaboration, and the shared pursuit of global progress.

This year’s theme, “AI and the Future of Leadership,” set the tone for an evening that celebrated individuals advancing leadership through innovation and purpose. From breakthrough innovators in renewable energy and ethical technology to transformational educators and entrepreneurs, each speaker, panelist, and awardee represented a story of courage, creativity, and compassion.

Key highlights from the event include,

The Flag Ceremony , where leaders from 23 nations took the stage with their national flags, symbolizing global unity and shared purpose

, where leaders from 23 nations took the stage with their national flags, symbolizing global unity and shared purpose Powerful keynote speeches by renowned thought leaders like Dr. Harold Mayaba, Dr. Suliman Gargoum, Esther Aluko, Michelle De Almeida, Josh Davies, Ignacio Bonasa, etc.

by renowned thought leaders like Dr. Harold Mayaba, Dr. Suliman Gargoum, Esther Aluko, Michelle De Almeida, Josh Davies, Ignacio Bonasa, etc. Insightful panel discussions around the event theme, ‘AI and the future of leadership’.

around the event theme, ‘AI and the future of leadership’. Inspiring award presentations , celebrating leaders who make a difference across different industries

, celebrating leaders who make a difference across different industries Fireside chat with distinguished leaders like Dr. Oleg Firer and Edward Genin, exploring their business stories and success mantra

with distinguished leaders like Dr. Oleg Firer and Edward Genin, exploring their business stories and success mantra An immersive sand art performance paying tribute to Dubai’s evolution as a global hub of innovation and vision.

“To see so many remarkable leaders under one roof, each carrying a story of resilience, purpose, and hope, is truly humbling. I feel an overwhelming sense of gratitude to our honorees and guests for making The Global Icons of Impact a celebration of unity, vision, and humanity,” says Dhruv Apte, CEO of The Enterprise World.

Talking about the event, Esther Aluko (a multi-award-winning leadership and business growth coach, international speaker, and consultant) said, “It’s been an incredible experience. The wealth of knowledge from the speakers, panelists as well as the amount of information we got today on AI and general wellness and wellbeing of a leader was truly insightful. I’m glad to be part of this event.”

Building on the success of this year’s celebration, The Enterprise World plans to expand the initiative with new categories and international collaborations in future editions.

About The Enterprise World:

The Enterprise World is a global media platform dedicated to celebrating excellence, innovation, and leadership. Through its magazines, digital features, and global recognition events, it continues to spotlight individuals and organizations making a difference across industries and communities worldwide.

