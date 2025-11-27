The Global Icons of Impact 2025 Honours Visionary Leaders Driving Global Transformation

Global Icons of Impact 2025: The Enterprise World Unveils Elite 25 Visionary Leaders Driving AI, Digital Transformation, and Sustainable Innovation.

Dubai, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Icons of Impact 2025, hosted by The Enterprise World, celebrated the extraordinary visionaries who are shaping industries, driving innovation, and leading with purpose across the globe.

The awards ceremony recognized individuals who embody resilience, creativity, and social impact. The honorees represented a diverse array of industries including technology, healthcare, education, finance, and sustainability and each one of them had a story that reflects the spirit of leadership in action.

Here’s the complete list of awardees and their categories:

Ahmed RaafatThe Elite 25: Excellence in Global Supply Chain Innovation Leadership
Joel PerriThe Elite 25: Elite Executive Coach of The Year
Somak BanerjeeThe Elite 25: AI & Digital Transformation Visionary of The Year
Carmelo Santillán RamosThe Elite 25: Strategic Consultant Empowering Enterprises
Amit LingarchaniThe Elite 25: Excellence in Leadership Development & Organizational Transformation
Vikram OzaThe Elite 25: Global Icon of Excellence in Financial Leadership
Dr. Christopher KhouryThe Elite 25: Champion of Inclusive Education & Youth Empowerment
Rama M. RayakotaThe Elite 25: Excellence in SAP Supply Chain Innovation & Technical Leadership
Marco GamThe Elite 25: Rising Talent in Media & Communication
Denny LaVéThe Elite 25: The Most Influential & Visionary Leader Making an Impact in 2025
Ahmed AmmarThe Elite 25: Excellence in Strategic Growth Leadership
Ignacio BonasaThe Elite 25: Transformational Leader of The Year – Art, Emotion & Impact
Vishaal KumarThe Elite 25: Entrepreneur of The Year (Disrupter in Fintech Excellence)
Yuvraj ChopraThe Elite 25: Visionary Hospitality & Real Estate Entrepreneur of The Year
Fayed YousryThe Elite 25: Digital Transformation Leader of The Year
Dr. Anand MenonThe Elite 25: Thought Leader in Life Transformation & Success Coaching
Edward GeninThe Elite 25: Excellence in Tech Solutions & Client Impact
Rami NassarThe Elite 25: Pharma Innovator of The Year
Prof. Flomny MenonThe Elite 25: Visionary in Leadership & Education
Faria ArshThe Elite 25: Leadership in Diversity & Inclusion Excellence Award
Dr. Domonique RevereThe Elite 25: Visionary Award for People & Culture Empowerment
Frances HelenaThe Elite 25: Empowering Woman in Fashion Business
Watceilia VarsoThe Elite 25: Trailblazer in Human Capital & Organizational Transformation
Nancy ThompsonThe Elite 25: Global Leadership in Immigration Consulting Services
Fang LiuThe Elite 25: Global Legal & Compliance Trailblazer of The Year
Shann JonesThe Elite W: The Most Influential Woman in Business to Watch in 2025
Amanda RadiThe Elite W: Iconic Woman Leader of The Year
Melinda FoutsThe Elite W: Executive Mentor Cultivating Success Mindsets
Dr. Mehvish KhanThe Elite W: Global Icon of Leadership Excellence in Pediatric Neuropsychology
Lori GradleyThe Elite W: Excellence in Personal Development Leadership & Women Empowerment
Deepika NaharasThe Elite W: Excellence in Startup Finance & Operations Leadership
Sofija VuceticThe Elite W: Excellence in Beauty Industry Entrepreneurship & Customer Impact
Dr. Nisha KohliThe Elite W: Sustainability Visionary Leading ESG Transformation
Carlota De Gula-IremedioThe Elite W: Excellence in Business Strategy & Financial Consulting
Ajay RathiAdvocate for Digital Transformation and Future Technologies
Dr. Sreemanti Mangesh GijareMost Inspirational Woman Leader in Holistic Wellness 2025
Dr. Ahmed HanafyOutstanding Innovator Revolutionizing the MENA Digital Landscape – 2025
Mohammed Faisal IkramTrailblazing ICT Strategist Driving Business Transformation
Dr. Daniel AndreaeTransformational Visionary Advancing Brain Health Award
Simla SooboodooOutstanding Social Entrepreneur & Empowerment Advocate
Jaclynn MorganLeadership Excellence Award: The Most Empowering Women Leader To Watch In 2025
Pablo DiazVisionary Renewable Energy Leader of the Year

Following the overwhelming response to this year’s edition, The Enterprise World aims to expand the awards platform with new global categories and partnerships in 2026, continuing its mission to spotlight excellence and leadership across borders.

About The Enterprise World:

The Enterprise World is a global media platform dedicated to celebrating excellence, innovation, and leadership. Through its magazines, digital features, and global recognition events, it continues to spotlight individuals and organizations making a difference across industries and communities worldwide.

