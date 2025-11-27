The Global Icons of Impact 2025 Honours Visionary Leaders Driving Global Transformation

Dubai, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Icons of Impact 2025, hosted by The Enterprise World, celebrated the extraordinary visionaries who are shaping industries, driving innovation, and leading with purpose across the globe.

The awards ceremony recognized individuals who embody resilience, creativity, and social impact. The honorees represented a diverse array of industries including technology, healthcare, education, finance, and sustainability and each one of them had a story that reflects the spirit of leadership in action.

Here’s the complete list of awardees and their categories:

Ahmed Raafat The Elite 25: Excellence in Global Supply Chain Innovation Leadership Joel Perri The Elite 25: Elite Executive Coach of The Year Somak Banerjee The Elite 25: AI & Digital Transformation Visionary of The Year Carmelo Santillán Ramos The Elite 25: Strategic Consultant Empowering Enterprises Amit Lingarchani The Elite 25: Excellence in Leadership Development & Organizational Transformation Vikram Oza The Elite 25: Global Icon of Excellence in Financial Leadership Dr. Christopher Khoury The Elite 25: Champion of Inclusive Education & Youth Empowerment Rama M. Rayakota The Elite 25: Excellence in SAP Supply Chain Innovation & Technical Leadership Marco Gam The Elite 25: Rising Talent in Media & Communication Denny LaVé The Elite 25: The Most Influential & Visionary Leader Making an Impact in 2025 Ahmed Ammar The Elite 25: Excellence in Strategic Growth Leadership Ignacio Bonasa The Elite 25: Transformational Leader of The Year – Art, Emotion & Impact Vishaal Kumar The Elite 25: Entrepreneur of The Year (Disrupter in Fintech Excellence) Yuvraj Chopra The Elite 25: Visionary Hospitality & Real Estate Entrepreneur of The Year Fayed Yousry The Elite 25: Digital Transformation Leader of The Year Dr. Anand Menon The Elite 25: Thought Leader in Life Transformation & Success Coaching Edward Genin The Elite 25: Excellence in Tech Solutions & Client Impact Rami Nassar The Elite 25: Pharma Innovator of The Year Prof. Flomny Menon The Elite 25: Visionary in Leadership & Education Faria Arsh The Elite 25: Leadership in Diversity & Inclusion Excellence Award Dr. Domonique Revere The Elite 25: Visionary Award for People & Culture Empowerment Frances Helena The Elite 25: Empowering Woman in Fashion Business Watceilia Varso The Elite 25: Trailblazer in Human Capital & Organizational Transformation Nancy Thompson The Elite 25: Global Leadership in Immigration Consulting Services Fang Liu The Elite 25: Global Legal & Compliance Trailblazer of The Year Shann Jones The Elite W: The Most Influential Woman in Business to Watch in 2025 Amanda Radi The Elite W: Iconic Woman Leader of The Year Melinda Fouts The Elite W: Executive Mentor Cultivating Success Mindsets Dr. Mehvish Khan The Elite W: Global Icon of Leadership Excellence in Pediatric Neuropsychology Lori Gradley The Elite W: Excellence in Personal Development Leadership & Women Empowerment Deepika Naharas The Elite W: Excellence in Startup Finance & Operations Leadership Sofija Vucetic The Elite W: Excellence in Beauty Industry Entrepreneurship & Customer Impact Dr. Nisha Kohli The Elite W: Sustainability Visionary Leading ESG Transformation Carlota De Gula-Iremedio The Elite W: Excellence in Business Strategy & Financial Consulting Ajay Rathi Advocate for Digital Transformation and Future Technologies Dr. Sreemanti Mangesh Gijare Most Inspirational Woman Leader in Holistic Wellness 2025 Dr. Ahmed Hanafy Outstanding Innovator Revolutionizing the MENA Digital Landscape – 2025 Mohammed Faisal Ikram Trailblazing ICT Strategist Driving Business Transformation Dr. Daniel Andreae Transformational Visionary Advancing Brain Health Award Simla Sooboodoo Outstanding Social Entrepreneur & Empowerment Advocate Jaclynn Morgan Leadership Excellence Award: The Most Empowering Women Leader To Watch In 2025 Pablo Diaz Visionary Renewable Energy Leader of the Year

Following the overwhelming response to this year’s edition, The Enterprise World aims to expand the awards platform with new global categories and partnerships in 2026, continuing its mission to spotlight excellence and leadership across borders.

About The Enterprise World:

The Enterprise World is a global media platform dedicated to celebrating excellence, innovation, and leadership. Through its magazines, digital features, and global recognition events, it continues to spotlight individuals and organizations making a difference across industries and communities worldwide.

