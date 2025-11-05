Edge Data Centers Business Research Report 2025: Market to Reach $39.8 Billion by 2030, Spurred by Demands from Connected Healthcare, Retail Digitalization, Smart City Deployments, and AR, VR & MR

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Edge Data Centers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Edge Data Centers was valued at US$15.4 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$39.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.1% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





Edge data centers are decentralized facilities designed to deliver cloud computing resources and cached content to local end-users, providing lower latency and improved performance. Unlike traditional data centers, which are often large, centralized, and located in remote areas, edge data centers are situated closer to the users they serve, often within urban areas or at the network's edge. These centers play a crucial role in handling the increasing data traffic generated by Internet of Things (IoT) devices, autonomous vehicles, and other real-time applications. By processing data locally, edge data centers reduce the need to send information back and forth to central data centers, thus enhancing response times and reducing bandwidth usage.



The architecture of edge data centers is designed to be compact, scalable, and energy-efficient. They are typically smaller than traditional data centers but are equipped with advanced computing capabilities, storage solutions, and network connectivity to support various applications. These facilities often incorporate the latest technologies in cooling, power management, and security to ensure reliability and efficiency. The deployment of edge data centers supports the rapid growth of 5G networks, which require low-latency communication for applications such as augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and smart city infrastructure. Additionally, edge data centers are critical for the functioning of content delivery networks (CDNs), which rely on local caching to quickly deliver web content and streaming media to users.



The growth in the edge data centers market is driven by several factors, including the proliferation of IoT devices, the expansion of 5G technology, and the increasing demand for real-time data processing. As IoT adoption continues to rise, the volume of data generated by connected devices necessitates efficient local processing to ensure quick and effective decision-making. The rollout of 5G networks, with their promise of ultra-low latency and high-speed connectivity, further propels the need for edge data centers to support new and existing applications.

Moreover, the growing emphasis on data sovereignty and privacy regulations requires data to be processed and stored closer to its source, fueling the deployment of localized data centers. The rise of smart cities and the need for instantaneous data processing in various industries, such as healthcare, automotive, and entertainment, also contribute significantly to market growth. As these trends evolve, edge data centers will become increasingly integral to the infrastructure supporting the next generation of digital applications and services.



Report Scope

Segments: Component (Solutions, Services); Vertical (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Automotive, Other Verticals).

Component (Solutions, Services); Vertical (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Automotive, Other Verticals). Geographic Regions/Countries: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Solutions Component segment, which is expected to reach US$26.3 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 15.8%. The Services Component segment is also set to grow at 19.8% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $6.1 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 17.7% CAGR to reach $3.1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Cisco Systems, Inc., ABB Ltd., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Avnet, Inc., Black & Veatch Holding Company and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

This edition integrates the latest global trade and economic shifts into comprehensive market analysis. Key updates include:

Tariff and Trade Impact: Insights into global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries, with analysis of supply chain turbulence, sourcing disruptions, and geographic realignment. Special focus on 2025 as a pivotal year for trade tensions, including updated perspectives on the Trump-era tariffs.

Insights into global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries, with analysis of supply chain turbulence, sourcing disruptions, and geographic realignment. Special focus on 2025 as a pivotal year for trade tensions, including updated perspectives on the Trump-era tariffs. Adjusted Forecasts and Analytics: Revised global and regional market forecasts through 2030, incorporating tariff effects, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization. Includes historical analysis from 2015 to 2023.

Revised global and regional market forecasts through 2030, incorporating tariff effects, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization. Includes historical analysis from 2015 to 2023. Strategic Market Dynamics: Evaluation of revised market prospects, regional outlooks, and key economic indicators such as population and urbanization trends.

Evaluation of revised market prospects, regional outlooks, and key economic indicators such as population and urbanization trends. Innovation & Technology Trends: Latest developments in product and process innovation, emerging technologies, and key industry drivers shaping the competitive landscape.

Latest developments in product and process innovation, emerging technologies, and key industry drivers shaping the competitive landscape. Competitive Intelligence: Updated global market share estimates for 2025, competitive positioning of major players (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial), and refined focus on leading global brands and core players.

Updated global market share estimates for 2025, competitive positioning of major players (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial), and refined focus on leading global brands and core players. Expert Insight & Commentary: Strategic analysis from economists, trade experts, and domain specialists to contextualize market shifts and identify emerging opportunities.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 429 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $15.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $39.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

How Trump's Tariffs Impact the Market? The Big Question on Everyone's Mind

Edge Data Centers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

Datacenters Are the Backbone of Modern Digital Economy

The Sharp Rise of Edge Computing Fueled by Pandemic Induced Digitalization Throws the Spotlight on Datacenters

The Pandemic Creates a Scenario Where Digitalization Equals Survival: Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Billion) for Years 2017 Through 2023

Global Economic Outlook

Edge Datacenters: What Are They? Why They Are Important & What Benefits Do They Offer?

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Robust Outlook for Edge Computing Provides the Cornerstone for the Growth of Edge Datacenters

Data, Intelligence & Compute is Rapidly Moving Towards the Edge of the Network: Global Opportunity for Edge Computing (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Edge Datacenters are Increasingly Being Built on the Concept of Modularity. Here's Why

The Concept of Modularity to Help Move Micro-Datacenters to the Edge at Faster Time-to-Market Velocity: Global Market for Modular Datacenters (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Edge Datacenters Pave the Way for Smart Factory and Industry 4.0 Applications

Robust Spending on IIoT to Benefit Edge Computing & Edge Datacenters: Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Platforms (In US$ Million) for the Years 2020, 2022 and 2025

Adoption of Edge Computing in Smart Cities to Drive Demand for Edge Datacenters

Global Smart City Spending (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2021, 2024 & 2027

Rise of Digital Health Throws Focus on Edge Computing & Edge Datacenters

Accelerating Pace of Connected Care Adoption Drives Opportunities for Edge Computing

As Edge Computing Becomes an Indispensable Part of Connected Healthcare, Edge Datacenters to Acquire Immense Significance: Global Connected Healthcare Opportunity (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

As Retail Gets Pushed Towards Edge Computing, Pressured by Digitalization Goals, Edge Datacenters Become a Critical Fixture

As Smart Retail Evolves, Edge Datacenters Become Vital in Realizing the Promised Benefits of Edge Computing: Global Market for Smart Retail (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, and 2025

Real Time Processing Needs of Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality Spurs Demand for Edge Datacenters

Growing Popularity of AR, VR & MR Drives Demand for Edge Computing & Generates Parallel Investments in Edge Datacenters: Global AR, VR & MR Market (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Metaverse Pushes Up Interest in Edge Datacenters

Metaverse Creates a Strong Business Case for Edge Datacenters: Global Market for Metaverse (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Role of Edge Datacenters in AI-Powered Voice Assistance Grows Bigger

Autonomous Vehicles to Step Up the Need for Edge Datacenters

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS:Some of the 98 companies featured in this Edge Data Centers market report include:

Cisco Systems, Inc.

ABB Ltd.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Avnet, Inc.

Black & Veatch Holding Company

Anixter Inc.

CyrusOne LLC

AMPD Technologies

American Tower Corporation

Cologix

Compass Datacenters

1623 Farnam

365 Data Centers

DartPoints

DC BLOX Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qzfuxg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment